Media Notice - Minister Bibeau travelling to Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from July 20 to 22 for the Annual Conference of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture.

Minister Bibeau will also participate in an Ag in Motion tour and various industry roundtables.

Information about the press conference that concludes these meetings will follow.

Dates

July 20-22, 2022

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

