Media Notice - Minister Bibeau travelling to the United Kingdom and Germany (January 18-21)

Minister Bibeau will discuss shared priorities with counterparts in the UK and attend the Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany to advance international agricultural trade, engage and promote collaboration with global partners to support world food security and highlight Canada's work and contribution to open and predictable trade, agricultural innovation and inclusivity.

Itinerary

Wednesday - Thursday, January 18-19, 2023

UK outreach

Minister Bibeau will meet with Mark Spencer, UK's Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to discuss the Canada-UK trade relationship and to communicate Canada's desire to be a trading partner of choice for the UK in agriculture.

Remarks at the International Grains Council (IGC) Grains Forum

Minister Bibeau will deliver remarks at the event and will highlight Canada's support for Ukraine, world food security and sustainability in the grains value chain.

Roundtable Discussion with Heads of Agriculture and Food and Drink Associations in the UK

Minister Bibeau will participate in a roundtable discussion to promote trade between Canada and the UK and discuss key trade and agriculture issues facing the sector.

Friday - Saturday, January 20 -21, 2023

Bilateral outreach and Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference 2023

Minister Bibeau will meet bilaterally with her global trading counterparts to discuss key priorities for Canada's international agriculture trade relationships.

On Saturday, Minister Bibeau will convene with her counterparts at the Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference 2023 to discuss how food systems can best respond to multiple crises.

Throughout her visit, Minister Bibeau will also discuss Canadian agricultural opportunities with important stakeholders and decision makers.

Media interviews will be scheduled following the outreach and meetings. Media representatives are invited to reach out to Marianne Dandurand, Director of Communications (contact information below) to make arrangements.

Story continues

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c4947.html