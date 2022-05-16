U.S. markets closed

Media One Digital Imaging Opens a Warehouse in the North-East

·2 min read

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media One Digital Imaging proudly announces a new distribution center on the border of Minneapolis / Twin cities and Wisconsin. Media One River Falls Location can service Madison, Milwaukee, Iowa and Chicago areas next day.

Media One USA logo (PRNewsfoto/Media One USA)
Media One USA logo (PRNewsfoto/Media One USA)

Media One Digital Imaging proudly announces a new distribution center on the border of Minneapolis and Wisconsin

We are stocked and fully operational with all fabrics and finishing accessories along with slitting and winding capabilities. This gives us same day delivery service to Minneapolis, Madison.

Media One Digital Imaging added this building in an effort to support our growing customer base in the USA and Canada and to offer better turnaround times and lower freight costs for our customers. In a world where the supply chain has been upended, we are committed to finding solutions to meet our customer needs.

Please reach out to Media One for more information at web@mediaoneusa.com

About Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC
Media One is a full-service technology integration company focused on textile printing. We have solutions for every aspect of large format printing, from paper, fabric, to workflow, color management, digital printing equipment, sewing, precision laser cutting and finishing. With partners like Berger Textiles, BILD, Dimense, HP, Endutex, Klieverik, Matic and more, we have what you need for your digital printing production. Media One has a full-range of printable fabrics that form a matched-component system integrating software, equipment, ink, and profiles for optimal performance. We stand behind our products with full nationwide technical support, installation & service. With 5 warehouse locations across the country, we can deliver quickly & efficiently. Learn more at: http://www.mediaoneusa.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-one-digital-imaging-opens-a-warehouse-in-the-north-east-301548436.html

SOURCE Media One USA

