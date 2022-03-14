MediaCentral Corporation Defends in Civil Claim

Media Central Corporation Inc.

TORONTO, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation (CSE: FLYY, FSE:3AT) or (the “Company”) announced today that it continues to defend itself against a civil claim brought by a former employee dating back to July 2020.



The company filed a Form 2 response to Moore, Laura versus Vancouver Free Press Publishing DBA Georgia Straight on September 2, 2020.

The company has declined on two occasions to settle the $250,000 claim.

The next hearing is scheduled on May 3 and 4, 2022.



About Media Central Corporation Inc.



Media Central Corporation Inc. is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.

