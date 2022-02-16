U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

MEDIACOM APPOINTS NEW CHICAGO LEADERSHIP AND ADDS SPORT AND ADDRESSABLE LEADS TO CREATIVE SYSTEMS DIVISION

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaCom has named Ryan Shaw as its new head of office to oversee the Chicago arm of the WPP-owned media planning and buying agency.

Ryan Shaw, New Head of Chicago, MediaCom U.S.
Ryan Shaw, New Head of Chicago, MediaCom U.S.

Shaw has worked for MediaCom Chicago for the last two years as the media lead for The Pharm – the fully-integrated WPP agency delivering world-class services in data, marketing, and comms to Walgreens.

Shaw has worked in media for 13 years at iCrossing, Digitas, and Starcom and six years in the financial industry. With a background on several full-service accounts across retail, CPG, financial, insurance, and travel categories, he is highly skilled in effectively integrating multi-disciplined teams and demonstrating the agencies' "Seeing the Bigger Picture" positioning.

In the new role, his responsibilities will extend to all Midwest clients of the agency.

As part of the U.S. leadership team, Shaw will report to MediaCom U.S. CEO Sasha Savic who spoke on the appointment: "We've had phenomenal growth over the last two years, and Ryan has been pivotal in delivering and demonstrating the success of and growth potential for truly integrated solutions for clients. He is also a true people champion, and I look forward to the impact he will have in the region."

Shaw added, "I am both excited and honored to join the U.S. leadership team and am ready to hit the ground running in leading the next chapter for MediaCom Chicago, providing the very best of MediaCom, GroupM, and WPP to all of our clients, and people."

At the same time, MediaCom has bolstered its sports marketing offering hiring industry expert Julie Levin as the Head of Sports Partnerships.

Levin joins from Bally Sports (formerly FOX Sports), where she transformed a media sales role into a high-value corporate sponsorships position that balanced business development with creative marketing and branding from her unique background of having worked across sports partnerships as well as both creative and media agencies.

Tasked with further developing and scaling the best-in-class sports marketing business, Levin is part of the fully integrated MediaCom Creative Systems – the division bridging the gap between media and creative, to drive brand relevance, more effective solutions, and accelerated growth for clients.

Last year, to further support the creative transformation of clients' brands and businesses, Frank Iqbal joined as Head of Addressable Creative – combining data, creativity, media, and production to drive increased performance and growth.

On the appointments, Savic said, "As we continue to advance in incubating creative, media, data, and tech innovations, we are accelerating our mission of driving relevancy and personalization at scale for our clients. Julie and Frank are experts in their field and are fantastic additions to MediaCom."

About MediaCom
MediaCom unleashes brands' growth by helping them See the Bigger Picture. This means that we apply our unique 'Systems Thinking' philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message, and data. As a result, we design communication strategies that deliver short term results and help brands build for the future.

As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP's consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks, and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges. Our success is underpinned by our long-standing 'People First, Better Results' belief. We know that by investing in our people's whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, we will help grow our clients' businesses.

In 2021 this approach led MediaCom to be crowned Global Media Network of the Year by Adweek, Eurobest, Festival of Media Global and M&M Global.

MediaCom is one of the world's leading media communications specialists, with billings of US$17.6 billion (Source: COMvergence, 2020), employing 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its global client roster includes adidas, Bayer, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont, Shell, Sony, Uber and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Find out more at www.mediacom.com.

Alternatively, follow us on Twitter or via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mediacom/

About GroupM
GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology (Choreograph), Investment, and Services, all united in the vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business. Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com. Follow @GroupMWorldwide on Twitter Follow GroupM on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupm

Julie Levin, New Head of Sports Partnerships, MediaCom U.S.
Julie Levin, New Head of Sports Partnerships, MediaCom U.S.
MediaCom USA - New York, NY. (PRNewsFoto/MediaCom) (PRNewsfoto/MediaCom USA)
MediaCom USA - New York, NY. (PRNewsFoto/MediaCom) (PRNewsfoto/MediaCom USA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediacom-appoints-new-chicago-leadership-and-adds-sport-and-addressable-leads-to-creative-systems-division-301483922.html

SOURCE MediaCom

