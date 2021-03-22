U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Mediaocean Accelerates Product Transformation into Omnichannel Advertising Platform

Mediaocean
·3 min read

Industry Standard Software Unifies Media Management, Media Finance and Media Intelligence with Omnichannel Data Warehouse

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced the next steps in its transformation from a suite of best-in-class products into a single, modern media platform.

Following the Q1 2021 integration of the Scope closed ecosystem platform acquired via 4C with Mediaocean’s Prisma media management product, the company will accelerate the consolidation of all its solutions into three core areas to optimize media performance: Media Intelligence, Media Management, and Media Finance. This unification is a fundamental step in achieving the company’s vision of a world where marketers market the way consumers consume – seamlessly across channels.

Over the course of the next several quarters, Mediaocean will deploy a new unified performance insights solution to deliver in-platform intelligence. The company will also release a unified ads manager for campaign activation and optimization across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter, Amazon Advertising, and connected TV. Additionally, Mediaocean will expand its cloud-based financial management and bill-pay capabilities to the U.S. following the already-completed launch in Asia-Pacific.

Critical to enabling the Mediaocean platform is a new omnichannel data warehouse, which is under development as part of the company’s 2021 roadmap. Providing unmatched scale and a single source of truth, the omnichannel data warehouse will synthesize data from disparate sources and normalize it against a standard taxonomy. This allows marketers to compare campaign performance, financial metrics, and business outcomes across platforms, channels, media types, data sources, and regions.

“Media consumption has become omnichannel, and advertising must follow. Modern marketers need a single place where they can manage and optimize their investments across every touchpoint with their customers,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “This is a moment where every stakeholder that relies on Mediaocean deserves clarity and direction about how our essential technology will meet the moment. We look forward to continuing to share our roadmap and progress as part of this transformation.”

At a time when media has grown increasingly complex and fragmented, marketers are under more pressure than ever to become more efficient in how they operate. With a streamlined and comprehensive Mediaocean platform managing $150 billion in annual global media, all advertising stakeholders will be able to spend less time juggling different systems and more time architecting consumer experiences. Mediaocean will continue to serve as an independent, media-agnostic layer of the ecosystem, driving effectiveness for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers.

Mediaocean was recently recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Ad Tech and ranked first in advertising technology for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021. As Mediaocean opens the next chapter in its 54-year history, the company has also debuted a new brand identity and corporate website. Visit www.mediaocean.com to learn more about the company’s product transformation and omnichannel advertising platform.

About Mediaocean
Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With $150 billion in annual media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Media Contact
Mona Khaldi
press@mediaocean.com


  • Turkey shock spooks stocks

    Stocks slid and the Turkish lira tumbled towards a record low against the dollar on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked investors by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Erdogan's move shunted the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar, the sharpest change since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises. "The authorities will be left with two choices, either it pledges to use interest rates to stabilise markets, or it imposes capital controls," said Per Hammarlund, senior EM strategist at SEB Research.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

    Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco is betting on an Asian-led rebound in energy demand this year after it reported a steep slide in net profit for 2020 on Sunday and scaled back its spending plans. The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the company and its global peers in 2020, but oil prices have rallied this year as economies recover from last year's downturn and after oil producers extended output cuts. "We are pleased that there are signs of a recovery," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told an earnings call.

  • Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in some of sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest economies may be more concerned about the impact of a potential third wave of coronavirus infections and a slow rollout of vaccines than quickening inflation, leaving borrowing costs unchanged for now.Monetary policy committees in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Angola are unlikely to follow those in Brazil, Turkey, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe just yet when they announce their decisions on interest rates in the next eight days.Inflation in the continent’s two biggest oil producers, Nigeria and Angola, is in double digits and rising, and the currencies remain under pressure. However, the risks to the recovery of most economies in the region after the worst slump in half a century last year, remain elevated.After some African central banks cut to record lows in 2020, most have reached the limit on monetary policy easing and an extended pause in key rates seems likely in countries where there is less severe pressure on exchange rates, according to Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.The region’s policy makers may also take comfort from an accommodative global monetary policy environment, with the Federal Reserve signaling that U.S. interest rates will remain near zero through 2023. Lower-for-longer global interest rates mean African central banks won’t be forced to tighten policy in a bid to keep local assets attractive to offshore investors.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We expect Africa’s major central banks to stay on hold in the coming weeks to support a continued recovery in output. However, the accommodative stance is unlikely to last much longer due to rising inflation pressures.”--Boingotlo Gasealahwe, Africa economist-Click here to read the Bloomberg Economics’ analysisHere’s what central bankers in sub-Saharan Africa may do:Ghana, March 22Policy rate: 14.5%Inflation rate: 10.3% (February)Inflation target: 8% +/- 2Ghana’s MPC is expected to hold its benchmark rate for a sixth meeting as it assesses how new tax measures announced this month and higher utility costs affect inflation that’s been above the target range for most of the past year. The policy rate will likely be maintained to help drive the country’s economic-growth agenda, said Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako, a senior lecturer in economics at the University of Ghana Business School.West Africa’s second-largest economy slipped into a recession last year and could recover to expand 5% in 2021, according to government estimates. Weak demand growth, an appreciating currency and the prospect of lower inflation mean the central bank may have room to ease in the third quarter, Societe Generale said in a note this month.Nigeria, March 23Policy rate: 11.5%Inflation rate: 17.3% (February)Inflation target: 6% - 9%Nigeria’s MPC will probably leave its key rate unchanged even with inflation at a four-year high, as it tries to prop up an economy that emerged from a recession in the fourth quarter and where a third of the labor force is unemployed. While the central bank will keep monitoring inflation, accommodative policy is key to accelerate the recovery, Governor Godwin Emefiele said in speech last month.The government’s U-turn on planned hikes in fuel prices could give the MPC room to keep focusing on stimulating economic growth. Unless President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration decides to liberalize gasoline and power tariffs, rate hikes may be unlikely this year, said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at EFG Hermes Holdings.South Africa, March 25Repurchase rate: 3.5%Inflation rate: 3.2% (January)Inflation target: 3% - 6%South Africa’s central bank will likely hold the key rate for a fourth meeting even as fuel and electricity price increases due in April are set to push inflation closer to the midpoint of its target range.Concerns about inflation will probably mean the five-member panel will vote unanimously for an unchanged stance, after their preferences were split between cutting and holding at the last three meetings, Elize Kruger, an independent economist, said. All 15 analysts in a Bloomberg survey expect the MPC to hold the benchmark at a record low and forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on borrowing costs, are pricing in a less than 45% chance of a 25 basis-point hike.The MPC could take advantage of the accommodative global environment to “maximize the stimulation that they can give the economy via low interest rates,” Kruger said. The panel is likely to remain tolerant of negative real rates for as long as the rand is relatively stable and will be wary to tighten pre-emptively amid recessionary conditions, she said.Kenya, March 29Central bank rate: 7%Inflation rate: 5.8% (February)Inflation target: 5% +/- 2.5The MPC in East Africa’s biggest economy is expected to keep its benchmark rate steady for a seventh meeting in a row amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.While inflation at a 10-month high is a concern, it’s unlikely to result in an immediate increase in the key rate, said Renaldo D’Souza, head of research at Nairobi-based Sterling Capital. The policy stance will be guided by macroeconomic conditions and the impact of virus-control measures, he said.Angola, March 29BNA rate: 15.5%Inflation rate: 26.39% (Luanda, February)2021 Inflation target: 18.7%Angolan policy makers are likely to hold the key rate even as the country contends with inflation at a three-year high. That’s because a lot of the price pressures are seen as imported and the pass-through from the central bank rate to inflation and consumer demand in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer is weak.Instead of using monetary policy, the central bank attempts to temper price growth by adjusting the amount of kwanza in circulation and keeps that in line with inflation targets. Maintaining the key rate gives ongoing and new credit operations granted by commercial banks a higher chance of success, Governor Jose de Lima Massano said after the central bank kept the benchmark unchanged in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco’s $75 Billion Dividend Survives Oil and Earnings Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s $75 billion dividend survived one of the biggest disruptions to oil markets in decades as the coronavirus pandemic and a price war sent crude prices tumbling.Aramco will make the payout -- the largest of any listed company and almost all which goes to Saudi Arabia’s government -- for 2020 despite a slump in earnings and revenue. The dividend is a key source of cash for the kingdom, whose economy was hit after the virus hammered energy markets and shut down local businesses.The world’s biggest oil company has taken on more debt in the past 12 months to keep up the dividend in the face of dwindling cash flow, though its gearing remains below that of firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Net income for 2020 was 184 billion riyals ($49 billion), Aramco announced on Sunday. That was slightly better than analysts’ expectations and down 44% from the previous year. Free cash flow fell almost 40% to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.Gearing, a measure of net debt to equity, climbed from minus 5% in March to 22% in September, above the firm’s target of no more than 15%. It rose marginally in the fourth quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Khalid al-Dabbagh, though the company will release full numbers for the period on Monday.Aramco said the dividend won’t rise above $75 billion this year. It expects capital expenditure to be $35 billion, down from previous guidance of as much as $45 billion. That signals it remains cautious about despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines fueling a 25% increase in crude prices since the end of December to about $65 a barrel.The new forecast is still higher than Aramco’s $27 billion of investment spending in 2020.Asia BuoyantThe company, based in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia, said that energy consumption was improving in some regions -- including its main market of Asia -- as the global economy recovers.“We’re very optimistic about 2021 in terms of growth in demand, especially in the second half,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told reporters. “Prices have so far responded to the recovery we are seeing. We need to be prudent, but you have to compare everything to 2020.”Global oil use will increase to 99 million barrels a day by the end of the year, he said. That compares with today’s consumption of around 95 million barrels daily and would almost be back to pre-virus levels.Demand in China and India is especially buoyant, Nasser said. While the recovery is slower in the U.S. and Europe, it should accelerate as more people are inoculated, he said.Aramco’s average crude production fell to 9.2 million barrels a day during 2020, the lowest since 2011. That was due to output cuts that the OPEC+ cartel -- of which Saudi Arabia and Russia are de facto leaders -- started in May to bolster prices. Riyadh carried out a brief price war with Moscow prior to that, pumping at record levels and causing prices to crash.The OPEC+ curbs are due to end in April next year and Aramco is “progressing very well” with a plan to increase daily production capacity to 13 million barrels from 12 million, Nasser said.Aramco’s shares rose 0.6% to 35.40 riyals on Sunday, extending their gain this year to 1.1%. The company listed on the Riyadh stock exchange in late 2019 and executives pledged to pay a $75 billion dividend annually for the next five years. Though the Saudi government only floated 2% of the firm, its market value of $1.9 trillion is second only to that of Apple Inc.Drone AttacksInvestor concern is rising over an increase in drone and missile attacks on Aramco’s facilities, most of them claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels but which Saudi officials say involve Iran.On Friday morning, Aramco’s 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in the capital of Riyadh was targeted with missiles. That followed similar assaults on the Ras Tanura export terminal and a fuel depot in Jeddah earlier in the month.None of the attacks this year has caused much damage, but they underscore worsening tensions between the kingdom and the Houthis, who are fighting on opposite sides in Yemen’s civil war. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia -- who back Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government -- are trying to get the Iran-backed Houthis to agree to a ceasefire.“We continue to strengthen and safeguard our operations,” Nasser said. “Our readiness and resilience is shown every time we are attacked. We are capable under any scenario to put a facility back on stream, ensure the safety and the security of our people, and ensure that supply to our customers is met.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar cements gains as hedge funds cut short bets; lira slumps

    The U.S. dollar held near a four-month high on Monday after Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish central bank governor, sending shockwaves through global currency markets. The lira slid 15% to near its all-time low and bond yields soared after Turkey's decision sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes and undermined the bank's credibility. Turkey's move comes against a backdrop of investors turning increasingly bullish on the prospects of the greenback in the short-term following rising U.S. Treasury yields and reinforces the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Lucid Motors Shares New Plans For Growth In Battery Business, And Images Of Its Gravity SUV Leak In Europe

    Lucid Motors — focus of one of the most anticipated SPAC mergers of 2021 — is out with some news on its battery plans and images for a new SUV. What Happened: Lucid Motors, which is going public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), has unveiled plans to put its batteries to use in the energy storage market. TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motors sees a second life for its electric vehicle batteries in the energy storage space. Lucid Motors is experimenting with energy storage systems for both commercial and residential customers. Batteries typically retain a charging capacity of 70% after being removed from an electric vehicle. Lucid Motors wants ways to repurpose the batteries going forward. New images also circulated online showing the Lucid Motors Gravity SUV. Electrek shared images that were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The images differ from pictures the company had previously shared, including during its investor presentation. Changes include ore glass to the roof and a longer back. Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is set to deliver its Lucid Air electric vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company is also working to complete its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The new battery plans and leaked images for the Gravity could help boost investor confidence in the long-term plans for Lucid Motors. The Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. Plans are underway to complete Phase II of the company’s Arizona production facility that could make space for Gravity production. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company’s order book was filling up. The CEO said the company plans to ramp up production in the third quarter of 2023 to 85,000 vehicles annually from the Arizona factory. The planned expansion for the facility could bring capacity to 365,000 units annually. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $26.88 on Friday. Shares have traded between $9.60 and $64.86 over the last 52 weeks. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 7 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Barclays expands private bank to France and Italy

    Barclays has expanded its private banking business to France and Italy as it seeks to grow its European wealth business in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union. The bank said on Monday that it has appointed Bernard Corneau and Carlo Baronio as heads of private bank coverage in France and Italy respectively, both based out of the lender's investment banking offices in those countries.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in an A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion) deal, pouncing on the troubled Australian casino operator while it’s under assault from domestic regulators.The New York-based private equity firm, which already owns 10% of Crown, bid A$11.85 a share in cash for the rest of the company, Crown said Monday. Crown is assessing the proposal and its stock soared 21% to A$11.97 at the close of trade in Sydney, indicating investors expect a higher bid or a rival suitor.Crown was last month found unfit to run its new Sydney casino after years of money laundering at other properties, and faces inquiries into its suitability to own casinos in Melbourne and Perth. But if Crown’s planned corporate makeover can appease regulators, the prize for Blackstone is clear: casino monopolies in two Australian cities and a gleaming A$2.2 billion resort on Sydney’s waterfront.With a decades-long history of hotel and gaming investments, Blackstone is now doubling down on one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic -- just as vaccines fuel hopes of a travel and leisure recovery. Last week, Blackstone teamed up with Starwood Capital Group and struck a $6 billion deal for hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. In 2019, Blackstone agreed to buy the Bellagio casino and resort in Las Vegas for $4.25 billion.For James Packer, Crown’s largest shareholder with a 36% stake, Blackstone’s offer represents a fresh chance to exit Crown after at least two failed attempts to find a suitor. February’s damning exposure of widespread management and cultural failings at Crown was just the latest blow for the billionaire, who has stepped back from corporate life to fight a mental-health battle.Before Blackstone’s offer, Crown shares had almost halved from a high of A$18 in early 2014. They’ve been pummeled by a series of dramas, including a 2016 legal crackdown in mainland China, an aborted takeover and the Covid-19 pandemic.The risk for Blackstone is that it’s left owning a company hamstrung by fresh regulatory action. Last month’s New South Wales inquiry said Crown needed to overhaul its management, governance and culture before gaming operations could start in Sydney. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton and five other directors have since quit.The investigation found that Crown “enabled and facilitated” money laundering through bank accounts tied to its Perth and Melbourne casinos for at least five years before 2019. The report heaped criticism on the relationship between Crown and Packer’s investment company: reporting lines were blurred, risks weren’t identified, and conflicts or potential conflicts weren’t recognized.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for LicenseA spokesperson for the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said Monday the regulator was aware of the takeover approach, but is “not in a position to comment on any potential outcomes.”A probe starts Wednesday into Crown’s suitability to run its Melbourne casino and a separate investigation into Crown Perth will also take place this year. That means Blackstone could be the new owner of a company that’s barred -- temporarily, at least -- from operating its three Australian casinos.“That’s a material risk to consider,” said Xinning Xiao, a senior lecturer in accounting at Monash Business School in Melbourne who specializes in corporate governance. “The restructuring may take years.”Representatives for the gaming regulators in Victoria and Western Australia had no immediate comment on Blackstone’s potential ownership of Crown.What Bloomberg Opinion says:By bringing in its own management to run the show -- the normal course of business for most private equity takeovers -- Blackstone would automatically be carrying out the wholesale management restructuring that Crown will likely need if it’s to hold onto its gaming licenses following a damning money laundering inquiry.--David Fickling. To read the column, click herePrevious efforts to reach a deal involving Crown have come to nothing.Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.Analysts at Macquarie Group Ltd. said late last year a merger of Crown with Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd. could hypothetically “create significant shareholder value,” even though neither company had publicly addressed the idea.A representative for Packer’s private investment company declined to comment on Blackstone’s approach.Blackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown from Melco last year for A$8.15 a share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks With Potential for Further Gains

    At the end of the day, investors want to see returns. To accomplish this goal, seasoned Wall Street observers often turn to one strategy time and time again: growth investing. A solid growth play is a name that appears poised to not only grow at an above-average rate but also reward investors handsomely over the long run. Rolling up their sleeves, investors are pounding the Wall Street pavement in search of the tickers with impressive long-term growth prospects. However, having a target in mind is one thing, but zeroing in on these stocks primed for gains in the coming years is another story entirely. With this in mind, we suited up and set out on our own hunt for the investment opportunities with strong growth narratives. Using TipRanks' Database, we were able to pinpoint 3 Buy-rated tickers that each boast considerable upside potential, according to Wall Street’s analysts. Cowen Group (COWN) We’ll start with Cowen Group, a New York-based investment bank. Cowen offers services in investment management and broker-dealing, and is known as a risk taker willing to move early into disruptive sectors; Cowen was an early booster of high-tech dot.com stocks, and more recently in the cannabis sector. The bank’s main operations are in the US and the UK. The bank’s recent share growth has been extreme; since this time last year, COWN shares are up 534%. The share appreciation has pushed the company’s market cap over $1 billion, and brought investors solid returns during the difficult corona crisis. After a turndown in 1Q20, the company showed three consecutive quarters in a row of year-over-year revenue and earnings gains. Those gains were particularly impressive in Q2 and Q4; looking at 4Q20, the most recent reported, Cowen posted a record quarterly net income of $90.5 million, by GAAP measures; full-year income was $209.6 million. The gains were driven by record performance in both the investment banking and the brokerage divisions. Cowen’s performance has impressed 5-star analyst Sumeet Mody, of Piper Sandler, who writes: “We remain very positive on COWN following the strong results of 4Q20 earnings. After the firm's sustained and elevated brokerage and banking activity throughout 2020, the outlook for earnings has meaningfully improved as banking pipelines remain robust and brokerage activity has started the year strong... The beat was broad based across the business lines, but largely driven by higher-than-expected investment banking and brokerage revenues as well as lower expense ratios.” To this end, Mody rates Cowen shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $71 price target suggests room for a 78% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Mody’s track record, click here) The Piper Sandler analyst is the bullish outlier here, but Wall Street, for the most part, agrees with him on Cowen, as shown by the 3 to 1 split favoring Buy to Hold reviews. Shares are priced at $39.86 and their $47 average price target implies an upside of ~18% for the coming year. (See COWN stock analysis on TipRanks) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Talk about the automotive industry, and you’ll naturally start talking about the car companies. But the industry is more than that – there is a whole network of part suppliers and service companies that support the automakers, and Commercial Vehicle Group lives in that niche. The company supplies a variety services to the automotive sector, including warehouse automation, robotic assemblies, seating systems, plastic products, EV assemblies, and mechanical assemblies. Commercial Vehicle Group’s customer base includes the commercial truck industry, electric vehicle makers, and the ecommerce warehousing industry. The big story here, for CVG, has been the company’s warehouse automation segment. The corona crisis inspired a massive push toward ecommerce, and CVG has been a beneficiary of that move. The company’s warehouse automation segment saw higher volume in 2020 – and greater efficiency due to cost reduction actions during the year. Q4 revenues topped $216 million, a gain of 14% year-over-year. Operating income for the quarter was $5 million, a gain of $9.3 million year-over-year. The quarterly results marked the first year-over-year quarterly gains for the company in 2020, and come in after the company’s shares have consistently outperformed during the year. Shares in CVGI are up 543% in the last 12 months – far outpacing the broader markets. In a move that bodes well for the future, CVG announced at the beginning of this month a partnership with Xos, a commercial EV manufacturer, for the development of sustainability initiatives. Covering this stock for Barrington, 5-star analyst Christopher Howe was impressed by the company’s backlog of new business. “The company achieved net new business wins of more than $100 million annualized in 2020, primarily driven by warehouse automation and electric vehicles, all of which is expected to convert this year. Moving forward, it expects to achieve another $100 million of net new business wins in 2021,” Howe noted. The analyst added “[EV] activity is robust [and] the company anticipates these programs to remain in the development phase through 2021, later converting into revenue once product baselines have stabilized. In regard to warehouse automation, according to Logistics IQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 14% per year through 2026.” In light of these comments, Howe rates CVGI shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $14 price target to indicate a one-year upside of 39%. (To watch Howe’s track record, click here) There are two analyst reviews on file for this company, and they both agree: CVGI is a stock to buy. The shares have an average price target of $14, matching Howe’s. (See CVGI stock analysis on TipRanks) Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) We’ll wrap up our look at growth stocks with a denizen of the software industry, Zedge. This company offers customization options for smartphones, which have proven to be highly popular. Zedge’s platform offers wallpapers, ringtones, app icons, widgets, and notification sounds, among other features. The Zedge app boasts over 450 million installs, and more than 30 million monthly active users – key metrics in the smartphone app universe. But perhaps the most telling statistic is this: Zedge has consistently been in the top 25 free apps on Google Play for the past seven years. That kind of popularity gives a software company a solid foundation, and Zedge’s shares have reaped the benefits. The stock is up an astounding 932% in just the past 6 months, growth that has coincided with growing revenues. Zedge has seen 5 quarters in a row of year-over-year top line growth. The company reported its fiscal 2Q21 results on March 15, and the results were record-breaking for the company. Revenue came in at $5.3 million, net income at $2.3 million, and EPS at 17 cents. Monthly active users hit 35.4 million. The revenue number represented a 101% gain year-over-year; the EPS was up from just 1 cent in the prior year. After these gangbuster results, Zedge revised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance upward to a prediction of 75% to 80% growth. Analyst Allen Klee, of Maxim Group, is impressed with Zedge, and sees a clear path forward for the company. “Zedge is accelerating growth from its advertising platform and new offerings. We expect the company to strengthen its ecosystem so that the 35M monthly active users will be more engaged in the platform resulting in better retention and monetization. We also expect 2021 to have catalysts from growing the short-form story telling of Shortz and new entertainment-like podcasts,” Klee opined. Based on all of the above, Klee puts a Buy rating on ZDGE shares, along with a $24 price target. This target conveys Klee's confidence in Zedge's ability to climb 57% higher in the next twelve months. Some stocks fly under the radar, and ZDGE is one of those. Zedge's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See ZDGE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bank Stocks Could Be a Good Option for Income Investors. Here Are 5 Places to Start.

    Comerica, Citizens Financial, and the SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund are among the banking securities that should do well for income investors.

  • Tax breaks available for those with high medical bills, teachers with COVID-19 expenses

    Are medical expenses tax deductible? The hurdles are high. But paying extraordinary medical bills out of pocket in 2020 could help cut tax bills now.

  • FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings

    Biotech stocks reversed course in the week ended March 19 amid mixed news flow on data readouts and lackluster broader market performance. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) was among the biggest gainers of the week after the biopharma reported positive Phase 1/2 data for its RTX-240 in solid tumors. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) had a volatile ride amid an announcement concerning common stock offering and insider buying. The Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology meetings scheduled for the week provided platforms for multiple presentations by companies. Some of the presentations moved stocks in a big way. The week also witnessed listings by four biopharma companies, which raised a cumulative $678.84 million in gross proceeds through initial public offerings. Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week: Conferences The Endocrine Society's ENDO 2021: March 20-23 PDUFA Dates The Food and Drug Administration is likely to rule on Pacira Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: PCRX) supplemental new drug application for Exparel as a single-dose postsurgical pain relief treatment for children, aged six and over. The drug has already received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for the same indication in adults. Zealand Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL) awaits an FDA nod for its new drug application for dasiglucagon as a rescue medication for low blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. The PDUFA date is scheduled for Saturday. The FDA will also announce by Saturday its decision on the BLA submitted by bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) for idecabtagene vicleucel, or ide-cel/bb2121, in multiple myeloma. Ide-cel is being developed as part of a co-development and profit-sharing agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio. Adcom Meetings An osteoarthritis drug from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will be up for discussion at joint meeting of the FDA's Arthritis Advisory and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory committees, March 24-25. This is over a biologic license application for a tanezumab injection aimed at relieving osteoarthritis pain in adults. Tanezumab is being jointly developed by Pfizer and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). Clinical Readouts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) will present new Phase 1 clinical trial data on BCX9930, a drug for PNH patients. PNH — paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria — is a rare blood disorder that causes red blood cells to break apart. The presentation will take place on Monday during the company's virtual R&D meeting. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is due to present on Wednesday results from its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial of QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa. Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects both hearing and vision. View more earnings on IBB Related Link: I-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation Earnings Monday VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) (after the market close) BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the market close) Tuesday aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) (after the market close) Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) (after the market close) Wednesday Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) (before the market open) Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) (after the close) TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) (after the close) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) (after the close) STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (after the close) Thursday Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open) Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) (before the market open) Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) (before the market open) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) (after the close) Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) (after the close) OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (after the close) Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) (after the close) HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) (after the close) CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) (after the close) BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) (after the close) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close) Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) (after the close) Other Events On Monday, CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) will update shareholders on its recent COVID-19-related filings for conditional emergency use authorization with the FDA in the U.S., an interim order in Canada, and an accelerated rolling review in the U.K., as well as potential similar filings in Brazil and the Philippines. It will also provide updates on its active trials for COVID-19, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and cancer treatments, along with expected timelines for BLA submissions for HIV in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. IPOs Dutch biotechnology Lava Therapeutics B.V. has filed to offer 6.7 million shares in an initial public offering to be priced between $14 and $16. The company has applied for listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LVTX. Lava develops biospecific antibodies engineered to induce immunity against tumor cells. Related Link: Novavax Stock Down 32% From Recent Highs: Is The COVID-19 Play A Buy Ahead of Key Readouts? (Story updated to reflect correct CytoDyn event day.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Sarepta Gene Therapy Data, Idera Plunges On Failed Skin Cancer Study, 3 IPOsThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.