Mediaocean Acquires Drishyam AI and Bolsters Flashtalking Capabilities with Enhanced AI-Driven Ad Creative Auto-Optimization

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, announced that it has acquired Drishyam AI, a software company that automates the process of identifying the content of ads, interpreting their meaning, and optimizing them at scale. Mediaocean is unifying Drishyam’s artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) driven ad-creative and auto-optimization within its Flashtalking by Mediaocean offering.



“We are thrilled for Drishyam’s capabilities and team to become part of Mediaocean as we accelerate our efforts to automate data-driven activation,” said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. ”Flashtalking by Mediaocean remains the go-to creative personalization solution for the industry, and this acquisition enables us to further enhance our tools for automation and optimization.”

Prior to the acquisition, Drishyam AI was integrated into the Flashtalking by Mediaocean products. Now, with the companies combined, additional AI and NLP enhancements will be swiftly added to the offering including best-in-class automatic content classification and optimization. Specifically, brands and their agency partners will be able to:

Use AI-enabled product identification in customer support and sales processes.

Increase ad performance and insights by automatically extracting objects and attributes from ad media for AI and human analysis, as well as meaning and sentiment from ad copy.

Automate identification of creative elements in digital and video ads.

Benefit from the creative knowledge that can be mined from and deployed to any ad channel over the course of a campaign, including converged TV/video, social, and display.

“As marketers evolve their understanding of all that AI can do, we are excited to bring our unique data science capabilities to bear for Flashtalking by Mediaocean,” said Satish Mandalika, Drishyam AI CEO. “The ability to classify and interpret ad content paired with the systems for optimization at scale is going to unlock even greater possibilities for the omnichannel advertising clients we now share.”



Mediaocean serves as an independent, media-neutral player in the ad tech ecosystem, providing control and trust for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers. Mediaocean was recently recognized by the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’’ Ad Tech report with the Customers Choice distinction, and ranks as a G2 Social Media Advertising Leader for the spring of 2022



The news follows a sequence of related announcements, most notably the availability of fully integrated verification and ad serving and the launch of Video+, a suite of solutions to support the convergence of linear and digital TV+Video advertising.

About Flashtalking by Mediaocean



Flashtalking by Mediaocean is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Flashtalking is part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com or www.mediaocean.com.

About Drishyam AI

Drishyam AI is an image recognition-based product identification platform intended to simplify and accelerate the customer support process. The company's technology uses AI to identify, troubleshoot, and help in accurate product identification. Using its deep learning-based image recognition platform, Drishyam AI enables enterprises to reduce support costs by automating and streamlining the product identification process. Visit www.drishyam.ai for more information.

