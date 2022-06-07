U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.29
    -2.14 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,902.18
    -13.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,057.68
    -3.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.03
    +12.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.22
    +0.72 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    -0.0700 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2582
    +0.0053 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5630
    +0.6620 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,814.20
    -1,505.97 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.42
    +7.78 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.55
    -7.67 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Mediaocean Acquires Drishyam AI and Bolsters Flashtalking Capabilities with Enhanced AI-Driven Ad Creative Auto-Optimization

Mediaocean
·3 min read
Mediaocean
Mediaocean

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, announced that it has acquired Drishyam AI, a software company that automates the process of identifying the content of ads, interpreting their meaning, and optimizing them at scale. Mediaocean is unifying Drishyam’s artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) driven ad-creative and auto-optimization within its Flashtalking by Mediaocean offering.

“We are thrilled for Drishyam’s capabilities and team to become part of Mediaocean as we accelerate our efforts to automate data-driven activation,” said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. ”Flashtalking by Mediaocean remains the go-to creative personalization solution for the industry, and this acquisition enables us to further enhance our tools for automation and optimization.”

Prior to the acquisition, Drishyam AI was integrated into the Flashtalking by Mediaocean products. Now, with the companies combined, additional AI and NLP enhancements will be swiftly added to the offering including best-in-class automatic content classification and optimization. Specifically, brands and their agency partners will be able to:

  • Use AI-enabled product identification in customer support and sales processes.

  • Increase ad performance and insights by automatically extracting objects and attributes from ad media for AI and human analysis, as well as meaning and sentiment from ad copy.

  • Automate identification of creative elements in digital and video ads.

  • Benefit from the creative knowledge that can be mined from and deployed to any ad channel over the course of a campaign, including converged TV/video, social, and display.

“As marketers evolve their understanding of all that AI can do, we are excited to bring our unique data science capabilities to bear for Flashtalking by Mediaocean,” said Satish Mandalika, Drishyam AI CEO. “The ability to classify and interpret ad content paired with the systems for optimization at scale is going to unlock even greater possibilities for the omnichannel advertising clients we now share.”

Mediaocean serves as an independent, media-neutral player in the ad tech ecosystem, providing control and trust for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers. Mediaocean was recently recognized by the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’’ Ad Tech report with the Customers Choice distinction, and ranks as a G2 Social Media Advertising Leader for the spring of 2022

The news follows a sequence of related announcements, most notably the availability of fully integrated verification and ad serving and the launch of Video+, a suite of solutions to support the convergence of linear and digital TV+Video advertising.

About Flashtalking by Mediaocean

Flashtalking by Mediaocean is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Flashtalking is part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com or www.mediaocean.com.

About Drishyam AI

Drishyam AI is an image recognition-based product identification platform intended to simplify and accelerate the customer support process. The company's technology uses AI to identify, troubleshoot, and help in accurate product identification. Using its deep learning-based image recognition platform, Drishyam AI enables enterprises to reduce support costs by automating and streamlining the product identification process. Visit www.drishyam.ai for more information.

David Berkowitz
dberkowitz@mediaocean.com


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Robinhood, Rivian Lead Slide in Pandemic-Era IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market has not been kind to the scores of technology companies that went public in the US during the pandemic, when issuers rushed to market while demand was hot and valuations soaring.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ W

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth L

  • Target’s Bloated Inventory Spurs Another Profit Outlook Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. cut its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down items and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealSoaring

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Apple Unveils New iPhone Software, Next-Generation Mac Computer Processor

    Apple on Monday touted its iOS 16 smartphone software and second-generation Mac processor in two new laptops.

  • All phones must have the same charging plug, EU demands in major change

    Ruling will require Apple’s iPhone to be redesigned

  • Woman shares iPhone hack to expose men staring at the gym: ‘Sad that it’s needed’

    ‘This video is probably going to upset some men’

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsU

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.