MediaTek Announces Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 Chips for 5G Smartphones

·4 min read
In this article:
Bringing brilliant imaging, smarter displays and boosted performance together for incredible mobile experiences

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the new Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets, the latest additions to its Dimensity 5G family. This debut gives smartphone makers the ability to provide boosted performance, brilliant imaging and smarter displays to their customers.

Designed for powerful 5G smartphones, the Dimensity 920 balances performance, power and cost to provide an incredible mobile experience. Built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, it supports intelligent displays and hardware-based 4K HDR video capture, while also offering a 9% boost in gaming performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 900.

The Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz, premium camera features including artistic AI-color in collaboration with Arcsoft, and advanced noise reduction techniques for superb low-light photography.

"With the expanded Dimensity chipset series, MediaTek is providing device makers and smartphone users with the latest innovations at more accessible price points for the mainstream market," said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "Delivering a boost in performance, display intelligence and image brilliance, these new Dimensity chipsets will improve user experiences and deliver advanced 5G features and capabilities to 5G smartphones."

Key features of the Dimensity 920 include:

  • MediaTek Smart Adaptive Displays: Adjusts the display refresh rate according to the game or UI action detected, raising it during periods of intense action to improve user experiences, and then lowering it to improve power efficiency.

  • 4K Video Capture Hardware Engine: Integrates a flagship-class, HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) and incorporates a unique hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine supporting up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108MP sensors.

  • Boosted Performance: With the Arm Cortex-A78 processors in the octa-core CPU that can reach 2.5GHz clock speeds, along the latest LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, the Dimensity 920 maximizes performance.

  • Advanced Connectivity: Supports dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, up to 2CC carrier aggregation, MediaTek 5G UltraSave power efficiency suite and 5G SA/NSA networking, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and multi-GNSS.

  • Smooth Gaming: Supports MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 with 5G call and data concurrency, plus connection enhancements for high-speed rail and 'Super Hotspot' technology.

Key features of the Dimensity 810 include:

  • Faster Performance: Arm Cortex-A76 processors now support up to 2.4GHz in its octa-core CPU.

  • Faster Displays: Mainstream 5G smartphones can now benefit from 120Hz displays for an ultra-smooth user experience.

  • Incredible Cameras: Supports advanced noise reduction techniques (MFNR & MCTF) for excellent low-light capture, and supports up to 64MP cameras.

  • High-end AI-Camera Features: Enables stunning camera experiences like AI-Bokeh and artistic AI-Color in collaboration with Arcsoft.

  • Smooth Gaming: Supports MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technologies with an intelligent resource management engine and advanced networking engine.

MediaTek's Dimensity 5G series brings smartphones an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations to global markets with the Dimensity 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1100 and 1200 families. With support for every cellular connectivity generation, the new Dimensity 5G chips deliver the latest connectivity features including 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) architectures, 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC) including mixed mode FDD+TDD, dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology support, True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

The new MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 will power 5G smartphones that are expected to launch in the global market in Q3 2021. For full specifications and further details, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:

PR@mediatek.com
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediatek-announces-dimensity-920-and-dimensity-810-chips-for-5g-smartphones-301352449.html

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

