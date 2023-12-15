Mediation fails between Gilbert councilman, citizen

Dec. 15—The first complaint tested under the town's new procedure for handling an ethics violation charge failed to come to any resolution.

Resident Maureen Hoppe met in a mandatory mediation with Councilman Jim Torgeson on Dec. 5 over her allegations, including that he shared at least three council emails with the media and provided "false statements to the media" regarding a previous complaint she filed against him.

"I'm disappointed that Councilmember Torgeson, a proponent of mediation and the new ethics complaint process, wasted time and taxpayer dollars by failing to put forth any effort to seek resolution during our mediation," Hoppe said in an email. "I plan to communicate my concerns directly with the town while exploring all the options available to me."

Torgeson denied Hoppe's claim, saying "all reasonable efforts were put forth on my part."

The parties are prohibited from revealing what occurred during the two-hour long mediation.

Should Hoppe pursue the matter, she has seven calendar days from the day of the mediation — or Tuesday, Dec. 12 — to request in writing that her complaint be sent to Town Attorney Chris Payne.

Payne would then contact the Arizona State University College of Law or a similar neutral body for an independent ethics reviewer to investigate the complaint.

The reviewer can request help from an independent investigator, who would be appointed and paid for by Payne's office.

Under the new procedure, the reviewer can dismiss the complaint if the allegations fall outside the jurisdiction of the town's Ethics Handbook, are not facially sufficient to warrant an investigation, are not well-grounded in law or fact or are made for an improper purpose.

The reviewer would provide a report with findings and any recommendation, which would be included as a public hearing agenda item at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

The council's actions could include accepting the report in whole or in part, sending the complaint back to the independent ethics reviewer for more investigation, making its own findings or dismissing the complaint.

Story continues

To take action, five council members need to agree to do so. Fewer than five votes would end up with the complaint being dismissed with prejudice, meaning the complaint can't be refiled or reconsidered.

The new policy also expanded the sanctions council can impose on a public official with a vote of five.

Council adopted the updated procedure in June after concerns that included that people were using the previous one as a political weapon. Under the new policy, the complainant and the public official need to meet face-to-face with a mediator to iron out their differences and hopefully avoid a costly investigation.

Under the old process, a complaint would be sent to the town attorney who can make a recommendation to council or request an independent investigation.

It was then up to the mayor or at least three council members to agree to put the town attorney's or the investigator's report on an agenda for discussion. If no action is taken within 10 calendar days after receipt of the report, the ethics complaint was deemed dismissed with prejudice.

Under the Town's newly adopted policy, complaints would be handled with an independent mediator overseeing a mandatory meeting between the filer and the public official the complaint was filed against.

If the complainant is unhappy with the mediation results, he or she could within seven calendar days of the mediation, request that the complaint be sent to the town attorney for an independent review.

Torgeson was asked if last Tuesday's process met the revised ethics handbook's intent.

He helped craft the standards as a member of the Council Subcommittee on Code of Ethics with Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque and Councilman Scott Anderson.

"I believe more work needs to be done," Torgeson said. "Hopefully, the council subcommittee can address appropriate evolution of the code to better the process. There are several changes that warrant discussion and those need to be shared with the subcommittee first."

Torgeson said that at Tuesday's council meeting he will call for the reconvening of the subcommittee.

Hoppe previously filed ethics violation complaints against Torgeson.

In July, she claimed that Torgeson violated the town ethics code's provisions on fairness and respect, loyalty and disclosure of confidential information by harassing and intimidating her for speaking out about him and giving her phone number to a resident.

Hoppe had worked on Torgeson's campaign for council.

An independent investigator found no evidence to back up Hoppe's claims and recommended dismissal, which the council accepted.

In mid-October, Hoppe filed another complaint, alleging that Torgeson called her a "pig" from the council dais. The town dismissed the claim because she cited from the Code of Conduct, which can only be filed by elected or appointed officials or town staff, and not from the Code of Ethics Handbook.

A day after that decision, Hoppe filed her latest complaint against Torgeson.