U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.35
    +32.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,573.39
    +208.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,965.77
    +137.42 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.49
    +25.66 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.35
    -1.58 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0416
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4000
    -0.0830 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2076
    +0.0077 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5780
    -0.9020 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,325.44
    -1,148.26 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.87
    +0.63 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.16
    +117.70 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

MediaVillage Introduces AvrioB2B Self-Publishing and Search Platform for Advertising-Supported Companies

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaVillage has introduced AvrioB2B, a business-to-business self-publishing and search solution for the advertising-supported media community.

(PRNewsfoto/MediaVillage)
(PRNewsfoto/MediaVillage)

AvrioB2B delivers simple and efficient self-publishing plus search access to the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange.

AvrioB2B is a tech-enabled managed services (SaaS) platform for self-publishing and content discovery of thought leadership, business offerings and strategic insights. Expanding on the MediaVillage.com library of more than 20,000 original educational contributions, AvrioB2B empowers companies in the advertising business to share knowledge and assure it's discoverable through MeetingPrep.com, an AI powered content recommendation engine. MeetingPrep.com provides a smart search interface for the B2B buyer that enables them to filter content that matches their specific requirements.

Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage, envisioned the AvrioB2B solution more than a decade ago and has been implementing its components through the MediaVillage.com trade publishing platform with funding and support from more than 100 media companies, agencies, industry experts and trade associations including the Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies and global advertising agency holding companies.

Myers commented: "Avrio is the Greek word for tomorrow. The B2B marketing industry is confronting multiple transformative shifts compounded by the rise of intermediaries and the inability to measure return-on-investment of B2B marketing. In the advertising-supported business, this is a problem for media sellers who are finding it hard to get their proposition heard as well as a missed opportunity for advertising buyers and brand marketers to develop a deeper and longer lasting relationship with the media channels. A solution has been needed to allow all participants in the B2B transaction to take back control and regain the value that has been lost. It's time for the marketing community to focus B2B investments on tomorrow's solutions, which is the mission and purpose of MediaVillage."

Transformation of B2B Marketing Has Become a Financial Imperative

B2B purchasers in most major industrial sectors have been gradually distanced from the sellers of products and services by a range of intermediaries who streamline procurement on behalf of the budget holder. Compounding this shift is workforce upheaval and diversity goals that are increasing job training and professional development requirements and costs. B2B buyers are making purchasing decisions using inadequate knowledge, understanding and data. The role of B2B marketing needs to be transformed to empower B2B sellers to successfully communicate their value proposition to a new cohort of target buyers.

Myers points out, "Financial officers are keenly attuned to the economic implications and opportunities of changing B2B realities. Our research surfaced the growing difficulties and increased costs for both those who need to share professional knowledge and those who are seeking it. Empowering knowledge-seekers to access the right information at the right time reduces time and advances training and education in an efficient way."

AvrioB2B empowers sellers to reach their buyers with content and research that's more relevant and closely linked to buyer behavior and intention. Launched in 2020, MeetingPrep.com is the only AI-infused media and advertising industry-specific search engine, enabling B2B marketers, educators, media and advertising professionals, and job seekers to navigate optimized content using intelligent tagging and natural language processing.

AvrioB2B delivers simple and efficient self-publishing plus search access to the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange. MediaVillage publishes an average 150 new earned and paid media editorial and educational contributions each month, which Myers projects will triple in 2023 with the introduction of AvrioB2B. Content is organized in more than 100 subject-matter and company-specific microsites, each branded with a unique URL. For corporate contributors, MediaVillage offers a suite of turn-key B2B services including a custom content studio for creation of earned and paid media, digital advertising and social media support, strategic market intelligence, event activation and diverse talent development. A commerce application is planned for MeetingPrep.com to enable MediaVillage content partners to limit access to and monetize password-protected content.

Myers adds, "There's an opportunity to extend the AvrioB2B SaaS platform into adjacent, connected markets such as retail media and experiential marketing. There's a much wider opportunity to license the AvrioB2B technology to trade publishing sites in other B2B markets that are being disintermediated by increased dependence on data, social media, procurement, and transactional commoditization." Target business categories include finance, health and wellness, travel, education, human resources, and entertainment.

Current market conditions, while challenging, are also opportune. Myers explains: "The pandemic, looming recession, and the emergence of the metaverse are forcing B2B marketers to rethink how they communicate. One of the positive outcomes of these challenging times is that many businesses, despite budget cuts, are valuing B2B marketing more and want their brand to emerge competitively stronger. MediaVillage and AvrioB2B have been created to support their goals with greater effectiveness and efficiencies."

For more information about MediaVillage and the new AvrioB2B self-publishing platform visit www.AboutMediaVillage.com and contact info@MediaVillage.com.

ABOUT MEDIAVILLAGE

MediaVillage is an open B2B marketplace where media companies and subject matter experts share thought leadership, business offerings, strategic insights and resources for industry professionals, educators, and job seekers. Underpinned by AvrioB2B SaaS technology, MediaVillage KnowledgeExchangeAdvancingDiversity.orgMeetingPrep.com and The Myers Report enable industry professionals, educators, and job seekers to learn and grow. MediaVillage offers an integrated tech-enabled managed services approach to B2B marketing, collapsing many of the existing B2B siloes, empowering companies to reduce costs while increasing revenue-generation effectiveness. MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange hosts and manages dedicated destination B2B sites for more than 150 member companies and subject matter experts. In collaboration with our journalists and columnists, members contribute B2B educational resources, market intelligence, content marketing and diverse talent development resources. AdvancingDiversity.org amplifies diversity and professional development initiatives for companies and organizations. MeetingPrep.com underpins the MediaVillage platform as the only AI-infused media and advertising industry-specific content recommendation engine, optimizing MediaVillage content using intelligent tagging and natural language processing. The Myers Report provides market insights, economic forecasts, trend analysis and future-focused counsel that has guided strategic decision-making for more than four decades. Become a MediaVillage subscriber here FREE and learn more about us at www.AboutMediaVillage.com. Follow @mediavillagecom @advdiversity @jackmyersbiz

ABOUT JACK MYERS:

Jack Myers is founder of MediaVillage, AdvancingDiversity.org and The Myers Report. He's the nation's leading media ecologist, having dedicated his career to studying and advancing the media business. His five decades of behind-the-scenes work with brands, agencies, content publishers, studios, emerging tech companies, non-profit organizations and educational institutions has made Myers one of the most influential leaders in the history of the media and advertising business. Through his research on technological and generational trends, Myers anticipated the industry's need to invest in and train a new workforce, leading to his founding of MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org. Today more than 100 content partners in the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange connect with thousands of professionals, educators, students, and job seekers who subscribe to free daily MediaVillage reports and rely on MediaVillage.com for meeting preparation and professional development.

ABOUT AVRIOB2B:

AvrioB2B is MediaVillage's turn-key tech-enabled managed services platform, integrating innovative B2B marketing and publishing applications developed and proven over the past decade. MeetingPrep.com, an AI-infused industry specific search and content recommendation engine, underpins the AvrioB2B content marketing, education, and professional development platforms.

CONTACT: Diane Stefani, diane@mediavillage.com

AvrioB2B logo (PRNewsfoto/MediaVillage)
AvrioB2B logo (PRNewsfoto/MediaVillage)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediavillage-introduces-avriob2b-self-publishing-and-search-platform-for-advertising-supported-companies-301568181.html

SOURCE MediaVillage

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit 'pariah' Saudi Arabia and Israel next month

    President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday that he will visit Saudi Arabia next month for talks with its leaders, a dramatic change in his stance on the kingdom that he pledged to make a “pariah” as a Democratic candidate for the White House. With the visit at the tail end of a July 13-16 Middle East trip that includes stops in Israel and the West Bank, Biden is edging off his adversarial stance on the Saudis' human rights record. The stop in Saudi Arabia will include talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the kingdom, according to White House and Saudi officials.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Qualcomm Wins $1 Billion Appeal Against EU Fine for Apple Chip Contracts

    The EU General Court said a number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defence.

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Further Gas Cuts to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, a move Germany said was politically motivated.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Re

  • Lego to invest over $1 billion in U.S. brick plant

    Toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it will invest more than $1 billion in a factory in the United States, which will be carbon-neutral, to shorten supply chains and keep up with growing demand for its coloured plastic bricks in one of its biggest markets. The factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, will be the Danish company's second in North America and seventh worldwide, after it announced a new factory in Vietnam last year. The plant will also be carbon neutral.

  • HSBC Fires London Trader as Crackdown on Client Messaging Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc fired a trader in London after scrutinizing the personal mobile phones of some staff, in a sign of increased pressure on banks to closely monitor business communications. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge After Extended Outage at Texas LNG Facility

    One of the biggest U.S. LNG exporters said fire damage will prevent it from returning to full capacity until late this year.

  • Russia sanctions to force world to tap ‘dwindling’ oil supplies

    Oil producers will be forced to tap into "dwindling" spare capacity as supply runs short, the world’s leading energy authority has warned, leaving countries perilously exposed to potential shocks.

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • Qualcomm wins fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech. Qualcomm's fine is one of several imposed by Vestager on companies ranging from Alphabet unit Google to banks and truckmakers over anti-competitive practices. Apple, Amazon and Facebook are being investigated.

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.