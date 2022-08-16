U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Mediavine Becomes First Publisher to Launch Server-to-Server Integration with The Trade Desk's OpenPath

·2 min read

Direct Integration Gives Buyers More Efficient Purchasing Power with Mediavine's 9000+ Independent Publishers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., announced its integration with The Trade Desk's OpenPath via a direct server to server OpenRTB connection. This direct integration will allow buyers to have a more effective and efficient purchasing power of Mediavine's more than twenty billion brand-safe video and display impressions.

The Trade Desk's OpenPath aims to remove inefficiencies that are often present in the programmatic supply chain for digital advertising, including the lack of transparency from the walled gardens. As the first partner of The Trade Desk to connect to OpenPath through a direct server-to-server integration, Mediavine anticipates a connection with fewer browser timeouts, reduced latency, higher ad viewability and maximized monetization. This integration between The Trade Desk and Mediavine is built on Mediavine's industry-leading supply side monetization technology for publishers as OpenPath is not built as a replacement for supply side platforms.

"Continuing our partnership with The Trade Desk as OpenPath's first fully server-side integration is another terrific example of an essential collaboration between the buy and sell side of the industry," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine CEO and Co-founder. "Combining our industry-leading technologies to benefit the monetization of independent publishers across the web is a lofty goal we're proud to pursue with The Trade Desk."

"OpenPath represents another route for our advertiser clients to connect with our publisher partners to ensure they have transparent and objective access to the best available digital advertising inventory," said Will Doherty, VP of Inventory Development, The Trade Desk. "We are firm believers in offering the most direct paths possible, and this server-to-server integration will create a more efficient connection to Mediavine's inventory and preserve the free flow of premium media on the open internet."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing over 9,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, Fortune 2022 Best Small and Medium Workplace for Millennials, Inc. 5000 2022, 2021 Diversity Team and Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Jenny Guy
VP of Marketing and Communications
342667@email4pr.com
888-705-1246 ext. 010

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediavine-becomes-first-publisher-to-launch-server-to-server-integration-with-the-trade-desks-openpath-301606756.html

SOURCE Mediavine

