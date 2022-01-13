U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.00
    +11.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,288.00
    +128.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,943.50
    +56.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.00
    +6.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    -0.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7290
    +0.0040 (+0.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.80
    -0.61 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    -0.4660 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,964.23
    +207.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.74
    +37.41 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.33
    +11.61 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 230,000 Americans filed new claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Mediavine Joins the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) as an Advocate for Independent Publishers as the Digital Advertising Ecosystem Evolves

·3 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is an official member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Mediavine's membership status took effect in December 2021.

W3C is an international community where member organizations, staff and the public work together to develop global Web standards. By obtaining W3C membership, Mediavine is strengthening the presence of publishers within the organization, joining current members including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

In this role, the ad management firm aims to serve as an advocate for small, independent Web publishers and collaborate on programmatic advertising solutions as third-party cookies dissipate.

The firm will also work closely with its advertising partners and peers who are fellow W3C members, including Google, Amazon, Criteo, Magnite, OpenX, The Trade Desk and Yahoo.

"To promote global interoperability during this pivotal time for the digital landscape, we're glad to take our place in a community advocating to protect publishers and their audiences," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "Mediavine proudly supports the W3C's mission of establishing modern Web standards that offer equity and opportunity for all and looks forward to contributing our unique insight to further the organization's goals."

About the World Wide Web Consortium
The mission of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is to lead the Web to its full potential by creating technical standards and guidelines to ensure that the Web remains open, accessible, and interoperable for everyone around the globe. W3C well-known standards HTML and CSS are the foundational technologies upon which websites are built. W3C works on ensuring that all foundational Web technologies meet the needs of civil society, in areas such as accessibility, internationalization, security, and privacy. W3C also provides the standards that undergird the infrastructure for modern businesses leveraging the Web, in areas such as entertainment, communications, digital publishing, and financial services. That work is created in the open, provided for free and under the groundbreaking W3C Patent Policy.

W3C's vision for "One Web" brings together thousands of dedicated technologists representing more than 400 Member organizations and dozens of industry sectors. W3C is jointly hosted by the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL) in the United States, the European Research Consortium for Informatics and Mathematics (ERCIM) headquartered in France, Keio University in Japan and Beihang University in China. For more information see https://www.w3.org/.

About Mediavine
Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing nearly 9,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2021 Best Workplace, 2021 Diversity Team, Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and a 2021 Inc. 5000 company.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:
Alysha Duff
Media Relations Specialist
327534@email4pr.com
(954)-800-5205 ext 013

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediavine-joins-the-world-wide-web-consortium-w3c-as-an-advocate-for-independent-publishers-as-the-digital-advertising-ecosystem-evolves-301460170.html

SOURCE Mediavine

Recommended Stories

  • A new ruling on Meta antitrust accusations could mean selling Instagram and WhatsApp

    This week’s ruling could mean bad news for Big Tech.

  • Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson ‘pleased with progress’

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said delays were just the nature of the game when asked about the hold-up of Ethereum 2.0.

  • Luminar CEO shares how his company’s growth sets up Orlando for future tech success

    When Luminar Technologies Inc. put down roots in Orlando a decade ago, the company’s leadership was betting that a tech firm partially based in Central Florida could go “toe-to-toe” with companies built entirely in Silicon Valley, founder and CEO Austin Russell told Orlando Inno. Last year, the firm’s first full year as a publicly-traded company, was a big one for Orlando-based Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR). It doubled its workforce and surpassed the 400-employee mark in Orlando.

  • Metaverse Scarcity Isn’t Real

    Because scarcity in the metaverse is arbitrary and artificial, the values created with virtual real estate and NFTs are not the same as in the physical world, argues E&Y’s Paul Brody.

  • Third-Party Software for Teslas Can Be Hacked, German Teen Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A 19-year-old said he’s found flaws in a piece of third-party software that appears to be used by a relatively small number of owners of Tesla Inc. cars that could allow hackers to remotely control some of the vehicles’ functions.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ

  • Amazon elevates cloud division cybersecurity chief to elite 'S-team'

    Amazon is consolidating its cybersecurity teams under one executive who will report directly to CEO Andy Jassy.

  • For Turo, It’s Ride or Die

    Like many tech companies, Turo had a hot minute last year amid the pandemic. Will it also crash and burn?

  • Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Ethereum was a the first programmable blockchain, a platform where developers can build self-executing programs known as smart contracts. Since its launch, that technology has evolved into decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, software that exists on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. In fact, there are now over 3,800 dApps in existence, and $230 billion invested in DeFi products.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the dust so far in the new year. Cryptocurrency prices, in general, have fallen significantly in recent days. Here are two cryptocurrencies that have trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu during the current crypto crash.

  • Turks Pile Into Bitcoin and Tether to Escape Plunging Lira

    Cryptocurrencies are embraced in Turkey and parts of the developing world where government economic policies are met with significant distrust.

  • Is Solana Still a Buy After Jumping 11,000%?

    Last year was a major one for cryptocurrency. The world's biggest player, Bitcoin, surged past $60,000. The cryptocurrency market as a whole reached a value of $3 trillion. And young cryptocurrency players climbed the market value ladder as they gained investors and users.

  • Progressive data startup Civitech raises $10M

    Civitech, a public benefit corporation building data tools for progressive candidates and causes, is raising over $10 million in a series A funding round led by Higher Ground Labs, an investment group backing progressive campaign tech companies.Why it matters: The investment signals a renewed focus on down-ballot data and technology to help Democrats recruit local candidates ahead of this fall's midterms. The round values Civitech at $50 million, executives tell Axios.Get market news worthy of y

  • RCN Chicago rebranding as Astound Broadband, joining co-owned regional cable providers under national banner

    There’s a new name in Chicago cable. RCN, a cable and internet provider available to about 1 million homes in Chicago and the suburbs, is rebranding as Astound Broadband, joining co-owned regional services such as Grande, Wave and Digital West under the new national banner. The announcement Wednesday gives New Jersey-based Astound, the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., more marketing ...

  • Eureka raises $8M for its data cloud security platform

    Eureka, a Tel Aviv-based startup that provides enterprises with tools to manage security risks across their various data stores, today announced that it has raised an $8 million seed round led by YL Ventures. The company was founded by Liat Hayun (CEO), a former VP of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, and Asaf Weiss (CTO), who was formerly a director of Engineering at Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks. During their time at these companies, they noticed the need for better cloud data security and management tools as businesses continued to amass more data spread across a wider range of clouds and services.

  • Robinhood Tells Employees They Can Work From Home Permanently

    Retail-trading platform wants to become ‘a remote first company’ as many employers reconsider when they should return to the office.

  • Teen hacker claims to gain remote access to 25 Teslas in 13 countries

    ‘And yes, I also could remotely rick roll the affected owners by playing Rick Astley on Youtube in their Tesla‘s’, says the 19-year-old

  • Why Polygon, Near Protocol, and Elrond Popped on Tuesday

    After a rough few days, the cryptocurrency market is recovering on Tuesday. The stock market is up and growth stocks are popping, which often leads cryptocurrency valuations to rise as well. Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) jumped as much as 16.4% in the last 24 hours and is up 15.4% over that time as of 3:20 p.m. ET.

  • FCC proposes stricter requirements for reporting data breaches

    The FCC chair has shared tougher data breach reporting requirements that would include disclosing accidental breaches.

  • Should You Invest in Crypto? Here's One Way To Find Out

    The complexity of cryptocurrency can be on another level entirely. If you're seriously considering investing in cryptocurrencies, you've come to the right place to help you find the answer. As things stand today, the entire crypto ecosystem, worth $2 trillion, makes up less than 0.5% of global wealth.

  • Industrial Defender 7.4 Centralizes Data Collection, Offers Customized Risk Calculations to Secure OT Environments

    Introduces Industrial Defender Central Manager (IDCM) and the Industrial Defender Collector (IDC) for centralized OT endpoint and network data collection and management