Mediavine Promotes Yolanda Evans to Chief People & Culture Officer

·3 min read

Maintaining a strong focus on the importance of the employee experience as the company prepares for continued growth.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S. has appointed Yolanda Evans as its first Chief People and Culture Officer, effective June 2022.

In this role, Evans will now have complete oversight in ensuring Mediavine's people remain a primary focus in the overall success of the company. Evans will continue to lead the strategic direction and execution of all people-related programs including engagement, talent retention and acquisition, performance management and all diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"When I joined Mediavine a year ago, I saw an opportunity to help shape what the future workforce experience could look like for a company that was already 'people first' focused. An opportunity to institute a roadmap that would not only guide, but also support the tremendous growth that lay ahead," said Evans. "The journey we embarked on a year ago has been extremely rewarding as we saw many company firsts; which is a testament to the leadership team at Mediavine being fully committed to investing in our company's culture. I couldn't be more proud of this team and all that we accomplished in just one year - from introducing an expanded compensation structure, standing up an internal recruitment team, to launching our very first employee resource group, PRISM, which focuses on inclusion and celebrating our diversity in every capacity."

"We couldn't be more excited and confident about having Yolanda at the helm of our most important asset - our people - and continuing to identify ways in which we can enhance their experience at Mediavine through her leadership," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine CEO and Co-Founder. "During her short time here at Mediavine, she has already helped us drastically increase our employee value proposition through the launch of several key initiatives, like Total Rewards, our new professional development program, along with maintaining our recognition as a Great Place to Work."

Evans joined Mediavine in June 2021 and has helped the company manage its people-based business strategy and programs during a time of rapid expansion. Under her leadership the People Operations team has doubled in size to meet the evolving needs of the business, which has experienced 40% growth in the last year.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing nearly 9,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work and 2022 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:
Leticia Ballard
Director of Communications
343363@email4pr.com
888-705-1246 ext. 010

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediavine-promotes-yolanda-evans-to-chief-people--culture-officer-301612671.html

SOURCE Mediavine

