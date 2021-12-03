The Medical adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2021 to USD 12.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2021 and 2026

The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand from healthcare industry. Surgical application segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Medical adhesive market.

In many situations, sutures are time-consuming for long or multiple lacerations, hence, the adhesives play a great role.The key benefit of applying an adhesive layer with stitches on a wound closure is that the adhesive overlays the entire wound as a whole.



This coverage acts as a preventive measure from secondary bleeding, thus reducing the risk of infection during the healing process.Gluing the skin is a quick method that saves surgery time, along with being low-cost.



This method has aesthetic benefits as it does not involve stitch removal.

In internal surgeries, the use of bio-based medical adhesives provides rapid and efficient coagulation, decreases the risk of post-surgery internal bleeding, reduces post-surgery hospital stays, and lowers the number of blood transfusions during surgery as well as the potential for infection, among other functions and benefits.



Asia Pacific is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing Medical adhesive market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Medical adhesive market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of Medical adhesives in various industries, such as dental, surgery, medical devices and equipment and others use in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 20%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report are Ethicon, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Baxter International (US), Henkel AG & CO KGAA (Germany) and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).



The Medical adhesive market has been segmented based on Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Solids and Hot melts, and others), by natural resin (collagen, fibrin, and others), by synthetic and semi-synthetic resin (Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, and others), by application (Dental, Internal & External Surgery, Medical devices and equipment, and others) and by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



