Medical Adhesive Tapes Market by Type, Backing Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market
Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market
Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber), Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic), Application (Surgeries, Wound Dressings, Secure IV Lines, Splints, Ostomy Seals) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical adhesive tapes market is estimated at USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026. The drivers of market growth are identified as the rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of diabetes, and the growing number of ambulatory surgery centers.

Based on resin, the silicone segment is expected to lead the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Silicone is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Silicone-based medical adhesive tapes can withstand higher temperatures than rubber-and acrylic-based medical adhesive tapes. Over the past few years, the demand for silicone medical adhesive tapes has increased in the stick-to-skin market of the medical sector. These tapes have lower peel adhesion compared to synthetic rubber and acrylic tapes. These tapes are widely used for fragile skin, such as infant babies and elderly patients with comorbidities causing the skin to be more delicate. These tapes are also useful for repeat application on the same portion of the skin.

Based on application, the surgery segment to be the largest application of medical adhesive tapes market

Surgery to register the highest market share of medical adhesive tapes market. The high number of surgical procedures conducted across the globe is the major factor driving the market. This has also enabled the surgical wounds segment to dominate the medical adhesive tapes market by the application. Surgeries involve incisions and amputations and thus are a major cause of wounds. Most pre-or post-surgery cases require the placement of catheters and infusions in patients. As medical adhesive tapes are used to secure wound dressings and infusion lines and treat wounds, their demand is expected to increase with the growth in the volume of surgeries performed across the globe.

The medical adhesive tapes market in North America accounted for the largest share of medical adhesive tapes market during the forecast period

North America is a strong market for medical adhesive tapes. Globally, the region has been dominating the market in terms of demand and product innovation. The technological advancements drive the market for medical adhesive tapes in North America in the manufacturing and application sectors. The US accounted for the largest market share in terms of value and volume. Canada and Mexico also contributed significantly to the market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing sector have driven the market in this region. Several factors have contributed to the rise of North America as one of the leading regions for medical adhesive tapes. These factors include the ageing population, increased awareness about the benefits of non-invasive surgery procedures, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry that have propelled the growth of the medical adhesive tapes market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Medical Adhesive Tapes Market
4.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, by Resin Type
4.3 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application and Country in Asia-Pacific
4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Market
4.5 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Value Chain
5.2.1.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability
5.3 Supply Chain Crises
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Growth in Surgical Procedures/Operations
5.4.1.2 Increasing Aging Population
5.4.1.3 High Demand for Medical Adhesive Tapes in Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.4 Increased Government Relief Packages for Strengthening Healthcare Systems to Handle COVID-19 Boosted Demand
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Healthcare Sector in Emerging Markets
5.4.3.2 Improvements in Healthcare Systems
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Increasing Price Pressure on Market Players
5.4.4.2 Increasing Awareness About Advanced Wound Care Products
5.4.4.3 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.7 Environmental Regulations & Role of Government
5.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.8.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.8.2 Economic Impact of COVID-19 - Scenario Assessment
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.9.1 Pricing Assumptions
5.10 Adhesive Tapes Ecosystem
5.10.1 Impact of Trends and Technology Disruptions on Manufacturers of Medical Adhesive Tapes: Yc and Ycc Shift
5.10.1.1 Healthcare
5.10.1.1.1 Wearable Medical Devices
5.10.1.1.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Loc Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing
5.11 Global Scenarios
5.12 Trade Scenario: Key Exporting and Importing Countries
5.13 Patent Analysis
5.14 Case Study
5.15 Technology Analysis

6 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, by Backing Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Paper
6.2.1 Repulpable Nature of Paper Expected to Drive Market for this Segment
6.3 Fabric Tapes
6.3.1 Strength and Elasticity of Fabric Tapes Expected to Drive Demand for Fabric Medical Adhesive Tapes
6.4 Plastic Tapes
6.4.1 Growing Number of Medical Procedures Driving Consumption of Plastic Medical Adhesive Tapes
6.5 Others

7 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, by Resin Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Acrylic-Based Medical Adhesive Tapes
7.2.1 High Durability Boosting Demand for Acrylic-Based Medical Adhesive Tapes
7.3 Silicone-Based Medical Adhesive Tapes
7.3.1 Demand for Silicone Medical Adhesive Tapes Increasing in Stick-To-Skin Market of Medical Sector
7.4 Rubber-Based Medical Adhesive Tapes
7.4.1 High Adhesion to Plastics, Non-Polar, and Low-Energy Surfaces Fueling Demand for Rubber-Based Medical Adhesive Tapes
7.5 Other Resin Types

8 Medical Adhesives Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surgery
8.2.1 Surgical Procedures Conducted Across the Globe is Major Factor Driving Market
8.3 Wound Dressing
8.3.1 Rising Incidences of Wound Infections and Increasing Awareness of Advanced Technologies to Drive Market
8.4 Splints
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market in Splints Application
8.5 Secure Iv Lines
8.5.1 Secure Iv Lines are Useful due to Decreased Risk of Infection
8.6 Ostomy Seals
8.6.1 Ostomy Seals Designed to Withstand Moisture while Working with Body's Natural Sweat Components
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Burn Injury Treatment
8.7.2 Sport-Related Fatalities

9 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix, 2020
10.3.1 Star
10.3.2 Emerging Leaders
10.3.3 Pervasive
10.3.4 Participants
10.4 Sme Matrix, 2020
10.4.1 Progressive Companies
10.4.2 Dynamic Companies
10.4.3 Starting Blocks
10.4.4 Responsive Companies
10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.6 Business Strategy Excellence
10.7 Competitive Scenario
10.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework
10.7.2 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.8 Strategic Developments
10.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.8.2 Investments & Expansions
10.8.3 New Product Launches

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 3M Company
11.1.2 Medtronic plc.
11.1.3 Medline Industries, Inc.
11.1.4 Nitto Denko Corporation
11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.6 Smith & Nephew plc
11.1.7 Nichiban Co. Ltd.
11.1.8 Scapa Group plc
11.1.9 Paul Hartmann Ag
11.1.10 Avery Dennison Corporation
11.2 Other Key Companies
11.2.1 Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
11.2.2 Mactac LLC
11.2.3 Adchem Corporation
11.2.4 Mercator Medical S.A.
11.2.5 Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co., Ltd.
11.2.6 Dermamed Coatings Company LLC
11.2.7 Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
11.2.8 Cct Tapes
11.2.9 Seyitler Kimya San. Inc.
11.2.10 Gergonne Industrie
11.2.11 Dermarite Industries, LLC.
11.2.12 A.M.G. Medical Inc.
11.2.13 Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.14 Pinnacle Technologies
11.2.15 Wuxi Beyon Medical Products Co., Ltd.

12 Adjacent/Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzh7s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


