Medical Adhesive Tapes Market worth $11.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Adhesive Tapes Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber), Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic), Application (Surgeries, Wound Dressings, Secure IV Lines, Splints, Ostomy Seals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is estimated at USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026. The drivers of market growth are identified as the rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of diabetes, and the growing number of ambulatory surgery centers.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=228284700

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Adhesive Tapes Market"
228 – Tables
51 – Figures
235 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-adhesive-tape-market-228284700.html

Silicone is the second-largest resin type in the overall medical adhesive tapes market

Silicone is the second-largest resin type in the overall medical adhesive tapes market as they can withstand higher temperatures than rubber-and acrylic-based medical adhesive tapes. Over the past few years, the demand for silicone medical adhesive tapes has increased in the stick-to-skin market of the medical sector. These tapes have lower peel adhesion compared to synthetic rubber and acrylic tapes. These tapes are widely used for fragile skin, such as infant babies and elderly patients with comorbidities causing the skin to be more delicate. These tapes are also useful for repeat application on the same portion of the skin.

Paper is the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period

Paper is a widely used backing material that adheres lightly to an individuals skin. It is most widely used for people (adults and infants) with sensitive skin. These are widely used for applications such as dressing and fixation of tubes. These tapes provide excellent comfort compared to the fabric medical adhesive tapes. Hence, they find significant applications in cases involving elderly patients. These tapes are also preferred in cases involving frequent redressing of wounds. The paper backing material is eco-friendly; it can be easily recycled and re-pulped. Therefore, it is a good choice in regions with stringent environmental regulations, such as Europe and North America. The increasing awareness about adhesive tapes in different end-use industries has led tape manufacturers to focus on products that can replace other fastening systems.

These factors have increased the demand for low-cost backing material such as paper for manufacturing tapes, majorly in South American and Asia Pacific countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Indonesia.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=228284700

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for medical adhesive tapes

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for medical adhesive tapes, in terms of value, due to the improving healthcare services and the rising level of income in this region. The rising population of the region, along with high disposable income and improved healthcare activities in this region, is driving the medical adhesive tapes market. Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) and Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan) are the important players in this region. The manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), especially consumer products, is growing rapidly. Moreover, various new production facilities in the region, both export-oriented and domestic, utilize the latest manufacturing processes which are designed to use medical adhesive tapes instead of traditional mechanical fastening equipment.

China is a hub for assembling industrial products, majorly because of low labor costs. Fueled by booming economies such as China, India, and other countries in the Asia Pacific region, the medical adhesive tapes market is growing at a strong pace.

Major vendors in the medical adhesive tapes market include 3M company (US), Medtronic PLC (US), Medline Industries (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew plc (United Kingdom), Nichiban (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) and Scapa Group PLC (United Kingdom).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  • SPECIALTY TAPES MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2026

By Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PVC, Paper, Woven/Non-Woven, Pet, Foam, PP), Application (Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, White Goods, Construction, Printing), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specialty-tapes-market-219537978.html

  • ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025

By Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

  • HEALTHCARE ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

By Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic), Application (Surgery, Hygiene, Wound Dressing, Secure Iv Lines, Ostomy Seal, Splint, Bandages, Diagnostic), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-adhesive-tape-market-175119477.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-adhesive-tape-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-adhesive-tape.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-adhesive-tapes-market-worth-11-5-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301462485.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

