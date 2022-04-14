U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Reach $38.91 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries drives the growth of the global medical aesthetic devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market by Product (Devices, Aesthetic Implants), by Application (Surgical, Non Surgical), by End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Spas And Beauty Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical aesthetic devices market was estimated at $13.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $38.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/892

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries drives the growth of the global medical aesthetic devices market. On the other hand, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions associated with implants impede the growth to some extent. However, development of the medical tourism industry, emergence of tourism medical spas, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The global economic recession, decline in product demand, and temporary closure of most of the beauty centers affected the medical aesthetic devices market, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

  • However, the market is anticipated to recoup really soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/892?reqfor=covid

The aesthetic implants segment to retain the lion's share-

By product type, the aesthetic implants segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global medical aesthetic devices market. The devices segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in aging population, availability of consumer-friendly devices, and increase in the trend to look aesthetically appealing.

The surgical segment to dominate by 2030-

By application, the surgical segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global medical aesthetic devices market. This is attributed to the fact that surgical medical aesthetic procedures are more accessible and affordable when compared with the non-surgical measures. However, the non-surgical segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/892

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical aesthetic devices market, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by the key players in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in R&D facilities, increase in medical tourism, and rise in awareness about medical aesthetics drive the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • LUMENIS LTD

  • MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

  • Allergan plc

  • Sientra Inc

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

  • VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-aesthetics-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Gene Therapy Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Smart Hospitals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Radiodermatitis Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Drug Delivery Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-aesthetic-devices-market-to-reach-38-91-bn-globally-by-2030-at-10-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301525183.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

