Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 38.91 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global medical aesthetic devices market size is projected to surpass around US$ 38.91 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical aesthetic devices market size was accounted at US$ 15.03 billion in 2021. Medical aesthetic devices are used to correct issues relating to an individual's physical appearance. With rising obvious enlarged requirement for cosmetic operations throughout the globe, the worldwide medical aesthetic devices market is expected to thrive. The worldwide medical aesthetic devices market is projected to be driven by greater use of less invasive treatments, higher awareness of cosmetic operations, and the world's rising obesity rate.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1773

Furthermore, technological advancements in the medical profession are expected to fuel demand for medical aesthetic operations in the coming years. People now have easy access to information thanks to the rise in popularity of social media and the internet. People are becoming more aware of the availability of cosmetic procedures as information becomes more readily available. With an increase in the number of social media users and more awareness, the worldwide medical aesthetic devices market is expected to develop in the next years.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the type, Implants segment held a 79% share of the aesthetic medicine industry in 2021, owing to increased use of face surgery such as rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and breast augmentation treatments.

  • Based on the application, in 2021, the non-surgical sector accounted for more than 63% of the market. The rising availability of non-surgical aesthetic gadgets, as well as public awareness of less invasive treatments, will fuel the expansion of non-surgical operations. Non-invasive procedure technology advancements, which focus on shorter operation times and faster recovery, are also influencing procedure uptake.

  • In 2021, the North American aesthetic devices market accounted for more than 51% of total revenue. Cosmetic and rejuvenation therapies for improving appearance are becoming increasingly popular among Americans.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1773

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 15.03 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 38.91 Billion

CAGR

10.7% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Allergan plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LUMENIS LTD, MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA, Hologic, Inc., Sientra Inc, SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

Regional Snapshot

Medical aesthetic technology has progressed in North America, notably in the United States, over the previous two decades. Technological developments in equipment, increased awareness of aesthetic procedures, increased usage of minimally invasive methods, and a growing obese population in the region are all expected to have a beneficial influence on the examined market growth in the region. According to the report published by American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 18.1 million cosmetic operations were conducted in 2019, an increase of 2% over 2018. Furthermore, a growth in the senior population, advantageous reimbursement rates, the frequency of congenital tooth and facial defects, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are projected to boost the medical aesthetic Devices business.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growth in invasive and non invasive cosmetic procedures

Over the last decade, there has been a considerable growth in the desire for minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic operations over standard surgical procedures. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical techniques provide various advantages over standard surgical procedures, including less discomfort, scarring, and quicker recovery. In addition, these techniques are less costly than traditional surgical procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), number of plastic and cosmetic procedures increased by 5.4 percent between 2017 and 2018. Moreover, the medical aesthetic devices market will be propelled by rising research and development efforts for the launch of novel products in the industry. In June 2020, Cynosure, for example, debuted the Elite iQ platform, the next version of the Elite+ Aesthetic Workstation, in the United States, Europe, and Australia for laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation applications. As a result of the factors mentioned and increased product launches, the market under consideration is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Restraint

High treatment costs

However, low reimbursements, high treatment costs and the risk of implant malfunctions limit market growth. The rise of the medical tourism sector, the introduction of tourism medical spas, and the acceptance of aesthetic operations to enhance physical appearance, on the other hand, are likely to open up new prospects for major market participants and increase the medical aesthetic industry.

Opportunity

Emerging markets

Medical aesthetics market participants may benefit from emerging markets such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India. Medical aesthetic device demand is increasing in these nations as a result of rapid medical tourism growth, an ageing adult population (aged 20 and up), rising disposable budgets, and increased knowledge of aesthetic specialty. The presence of a high number of surgeons in these emerging markets is also assisting in the advancement of the medical aesthetics industry.

Related Reports

Challenge

Social stigmas associated with cosmetic treatments

Negative remarks of aesthetic operations, as well as religious and ethical concerns about some aesthetic treatments, such as modifications, augmentations, erasures, and fillings, contribute to social stigmas linked with cosmetic treatments (surgical and nonsurgical). Despite the fact that many people have had cosmetic surgery, few of them prefer to talk about it. Invasive anti-aging therapies like BOTOX or cosmetic surgery are seen by some as vain, self-centered, or mentally sick. Despite the growing desire among the elderly to seem younger, cosmetic age masking may have detrimental societal implications. The social stigma linked to cosmetic operations has a detrimental influence on societal acceptability, suffocating industry expansion.

Recent Development

  • In March 2021, theSolta Medical business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., launched itsnext-generation Clear + Brilliant laser in the United States.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Devices

    • Energy-based Aesthetic Device

      • Laser-based Aesthetic Device

      • Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device

      • Light-based Aesthetic Device

      • Ultrasound Aesthetic Device

    • Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device

      • Botulinum Toxin

      • Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads

      • Microdermabrasion

      • Other

  • Aesthetic Implants

    • Facial Implants

    • Breast Implants

    • Others

By Application

  • Surgical

  • Non Surgical

By End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1773

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases


