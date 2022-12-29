Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Medical Aesthetics Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical aesthetics market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing implementation of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures and the increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures among elderly individuals are the factors stimulating the market's growth. Additionally, the accessibility of advanced and user-friendly products along with growing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are supposed to positively influence the industry growth.



The rising need to appear younger and visible positive effects are accelerating the market's growth. Furthermore, the development of home-use aesthetic devices is supposed to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.



Due to decreased product demand, constrained operations, and temporary closures of beauty salons, COVID-19 overall affected the medical aesthetics market. Additionally, the market has seen a reduction in aesthetic procedures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the market growth.



Medical Aesthetics Market Report Highlights

The facial medical aesthetics segment accounted for the most considerable market revenue in 2021 due to the rising popularity of modifying facial characteristics, less expensive alternatives to invasive beauty procedures, and the accessibility of high-tech face aesthetic products.

The clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment accounted for the most significant market share due to the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the introduction of medical spas and clinics with infrastructure fully loaded with state-of-the-art equipment and people.

North America dominated the regional market due to the growing acceptance of aesthetic surgery and high procedural volume sustained in emerging economies such as the US and Canada.

The global market is highly competitive owning to the existence of large industry players with the global presence including 3M, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Allergan plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure Inc., Deka Laser Technologies, Dentsply Sirona Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Etoile, Fotona D.O.O., Galderma S.A, GymnaUniphy N.V., Medytox, INC, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., NDI Dental Implants, PhotoMedex, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Solta Medical, Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Tecno Gamma, TRI Dental Implants, YOLO Medical, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals

Increase in Trauma Cases and Traffic Accidents

Restraints and Challenges

Social and Ethical Issues Associated With Cosmetic Treatment

The publisher has segmented the medical aesthetics market report based on product, end-use, and region:

Medical Aesthetics, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Facial Aesthetic Products

Botulinum toxin

Derma Filers

Microdermabrasion Products

Chemical Peels

Cosmetic Implants

Breast Implants

Gluteal Implants

Facial Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

Micro needling products

Light Therapy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Liposuction Devices

Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners

Hair Removal Devices

Laser Hair Removal Devices

IPL hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Medical Aesthetics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care Settings

Medical Aesthetics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Medical Aesthetics Market Insights



5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product



6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by End-Use



7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

3M

ADIN Dental Implant Systems

Allergan plc

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Deka Laser Technologies

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

El.En. S.p.A.

Etoile

Fotona D.O.O.

Galderma S.A

GymnaUniphy N.V.

Medytox Inc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Merz Aesthetics Inc.

NDI Dental Implants

PhotoMedex Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Sinclair Pharma PLC S.L.a Medical S.L.a Medical Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Tecno Gamma

TRI Dental Implants

YOLO Medical

ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



