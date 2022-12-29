U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.25
    +18.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,130.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,858.75
    +86.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.00
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -1.19 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +0.43 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7560
    -0.5790 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,614.26
    -59.11 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.14
    -0.97 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.17
    -9.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Medical Aesthetics Market

Medical Aesthetics Market
Medical Aesthetics Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical aesthetics market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growing implementation of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures and the increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures among elderly individuals are the factors stimulating the market's growth. Additionally, the accessibility of advanced and user-friendly products along with growing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are supposed to positively influence the industry growth.

The rising need to appear younger and visible positive effects are accelerating the market's growth. Furthermore, the development of home-use aesthetic devices is supposed to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Due to decreased product demand, constrained operations, and temporary closures of beauty salons, COVID-19 overall affected the medical aesthetics market. Additionally, the market has seen a reduction in aesthetic procedures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the market growth.

Medical Aesthetics Market Report Highlights

  • The facial medical aesthetics segment accounted for the most considerable market revenue in 2021 due to the rising popularity of modifying facial characteristics, less expensive alternatives to invasive beauty procedures, and the accessibility of high-tech face aesthetic products.

  • The clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment accounted for the most significant market share due to the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the introduction of medical spas and clinics with infrastructure fully loaded with state-of-the-art equipment and people.

  • North America dominated the regional market due to the growing acceptance of aesthetic surgery and high procedural volume sustained in emerging economies such as the US and Canada.

  • The global market is highly competitive owning to the existence of large industry players with the global presence including 3M, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Allergan plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure Inc., Deka Laser Technologies, Dentsply Sirona Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Etoile, Fotona D.O.O., Galderma S.A, GymnaUniphy N.V., Medytox, INC, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., NDI Dental Implants, PhotoMedex, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Solta Medical, Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Tecno Gamma, TRI Dental Implants, YOLO Medical, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals

  • Increase in Trauma Cases and Traffic Accidents

Restraints and Challenges

  • Social and Ethical Issues Associated With Cosmetic Treatment

The publisher has segmented the medical aesthetics market report based on product, end-use, and region:
Medical Aesthetics, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Facial Aesthetic Products

  • Botulinum toxin

  • Derma Filers

  • Microdermabrasion Products

  • Chemical Peels

  • Cosmetic Implants

  • Breast Implants

  • Gluteal Implants

  • Facial Implants

  • Skin Aesthetic Devices

  • Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

  • Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

  • Micro needling products

  • Light Therapy Devices

  • Body Contouring Devices

  • Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices

  • Cellulite Reduction Devices

  • Liposuction Devices

  • Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners

  • Hair Removal Devices

  • Laser Hair Removal Devices

  • IPL hair Removal Devices

  • Tattoo Removal Devices

  • Thread Lift Products

  • Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

  • Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Medical Aesthetics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Spas

  • Beauty Centers

  • Home Care Settings

Medical Aesthetics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

114

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$13.8 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$30.9 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.6%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Medical Aesthetics Market Insights

5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by End-Use

7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • ADIN Dental Implant Systems

  • Allergan plc

  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.

  • Cynosure Inc.

  • Deka Laser Technologies

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • El.En. S.p.A.

  • Etoile

  • Fotona D.O.O.

  • Galderma S.A

  • GymnaUniphy N.V.

  • Medytox Inc

  • Mentor Worldwide LLC

  • Merz Aesthetics Inc.

  • NDI Dental Implants

  • PhotoMedex Inc.

  • Sientra Inc.

  • Sinclair Pharma PLC S.L.a Medical S.L.a Medical Inc.

  • Syneron Medical Ltd.

  • Tecno Gamma

  • TRI Dental Implants

  • YOLO Medical

  • ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t6sep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Alameda Research Liquidated Ether-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin in Past 24 Hours, On-Chain Data Shows

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • The Petri Dish: Group eyes Biogen Alzheimer's drug price, FDA rejects psych drug application

    The FDA has elected not to accept a new drug application from Minerva Neurosciences Inc., sending shares plummeting. Read this, and more, in the latest biotech news roundup, The Petri Dish.

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

    Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.

  • COVID flare-up to weigh on China EV sales in Q1 2023, report says

    China’s re-opening may take a bite out of the country’s all-important auto sector. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that a flare-up in Covid-19 cases will hit China’s EV industry, resulting in a loss of 600,000 in EV sales in the first quarter of next year. Citing data from the partially owned China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the report finds that the flare up in cases will create disrupted production, and reduced demand.

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]

  • Rouble recovers after hitting 8-month low vs dollar on sanctions fears

    The Russian rouble pared losses to gain on Thursday after slumping to an eight-month low against the dollar in early trade, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit export revenues. Despite recovering ground in another volatile session, the rouble has still lost more than 13% to the dollar since a Western price cap on Russian oil exports came into force on Dec. 5.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies cancel HK-listing plans: The Information

    The report comes after a U.S. accounting watchdog said it had full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. While the Chinese ecommerce firm has paused discussions of a potential Hong Kong listing, freight company Full Truck Alliance has scrapped its long time plan, according to the report. Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com have moved to also list in Hong Kong over the past few years to hedge the risk of potential delisting in the United States due to political disputes with China.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy

    Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • BYD Hikes Pricing for Dolphin Model Despite Slowing Car Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., China’s biggest maker of clean cars, has increased pricing for its popular Dolphin model and scrapped an entry-level version of the vehicle, just as automobile demand in the nation looks to be coming off the boil.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Ma

  • Breast cancer symptoms: What are the early signs you should look out for?

    Check yourself regularly

  • How Southwest Airlines Melted Down

    Airline executives and labor leaders point to inadequate technology systems as one reason why a brutal winter storm turned into a debacle. One main culprit: SkySolver, a crew scheduling tool, which was overwhelmed by the task.

  • 4 Top Biotech Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2023

    New drug approvals and focus on coronavirus treatments should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and solid pipeline progress position GILD, GSK, IMCR and SNDX well amid the volatility.

  • Britain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaMental health issues are keeping Britain’s workers o

  • Bull vs. Bear: Spotify

    Zane Fracek and Connor Allen consider the bull and bear cases for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The opportunity is huge for this company, but it all comes down to execution. If you are interested in this stock, check out this video and let us know your thoughts in the comments.