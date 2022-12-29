Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Sector
Medical Aesthetics Market
Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical aesthetics market size is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The growing implementation of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures and the increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures among elderly individuals are the factors stimulating the market's growth. Additionally, the accessibility of advanced and user-friendly products along with growing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are supposed to positively influence the industry growth.
The rising need to appear younger and visible positive effects are accelerating the market's growth. Furthermore, the development of home-use aesthetic devices is supposed to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.
Due to decreased product demand, constrained operations, and temporary closures of beauty salons, COVID-19 overall affected the medical aesthetics market. Additionally, the market has seen a reduction in aesthetic procedures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the market growth.
Medical Aesthetics Market Report Highlights
The facial medical aesthetics segment accounted for the most considerable market revenue in 2021 due to the rising popularity of modifying facial characteristics, less expensive alternatives to invasive beauty procedures, and the accessibility of high-tech face aesthetic products.
The clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment accounted for the most significant market share due to the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the introduction of medical spas and clinics with infrastructure fully loaded with state-of-the-art equipment and people.
North America dominated the regional market due to the growing acceptance of aesthetic surgery and high procedural volume sustained in emerging economies such as the US and Canada.
The global market is highly competitive owning to the existence of large industry players with the global presence including 3M, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Allergan plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure Inc., Deka Laser Technologies, Dentsply Sirona Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Etoile, Fotona D.O.O., Galderma S.A, GymnaUniphy N.V., Medytox, INC, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., NDI Dental Implants, PhotoMedex, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Solta Medical, Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Tecno Gamma, TRI Dental Implants, YOLO Medical, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Pharmaceuticals
Increase in Trauma Cases and Traffic Accidents
Restraints and Challenges
Social and Ethical Issues Associated With Cosmetic Treatment
The publisher has segmented the medical aesthetics market report based on product, end-use, and region:
Medical Aesthetics, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Facial Aesthetic Products
Botulinum toxin
Derma Filers
Microdermabrasion Products
Chemical Peels
Cosmetic Implants
Breast Implants
Gluteal Implants
Facial Implants
Skin Aesthetic Devices
Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices
Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices
Micro needling products
Light Therapy Devices
Body Contouring Devices
Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices
Cellulite Reduction Devices
Liposuction Devices
Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners
Hair Removal Devices
Laser Hair Removal Devices
IPL hair Removal Devices
Tattoo Removal Devices
Thread Lift Products
Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products
Nail Treatment Laser Devices
Medical Aesthetics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Spas
Beauty Centers
Home Care Settings
Medical Aesthetics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
114
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$13.8 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$30.9 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
10.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Medical Aesthetics Market Insights
5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product
6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by End-Use
7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
3M
ADIN Dental Implant Systems
Allergan plc
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Cynosure Inc.
Deka Laser Technologies
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
El.En. S.p.A.
Etoile
Fotona D.O.O.
Galderma S.A
GymnaUniphy N.V.
Medytox Inc
Mentor Worldwide LLC
Merz Aesthetics Inc.
NDI Dental Implants
PhotoMedex Inc.
Sientra Inc.
Sinclair Pharma PLC S.L.a Medical S.L.a Medical Inc.
Syneron Medical Ltd.
Tecno Gamma
TRI Dental Implants
YOLO Medical
ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t6sep
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900