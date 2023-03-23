Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

, Quanta System SpA, Sisram Medical Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., and Revance Therapeutics Inc are major players in the medical aesthetics market.



The global medical aesthetics market grew from $9.88 billion in 2022 to $11.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical aesthetics market is expected to grow to $17.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The medical aesthetics market consists of sales of body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, thread lift products, tattoo removal devices, and hair removal devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical aesthetics refers to the umbrella term for several medically guided cosmetic procedures. Treatment options include laser procedures, wrinkle-reduction procedures, fillers, chemical peels, and hair transplants.



North America will be the largest region in the medical aesthetics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this medical aesthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of medical aesthetics are facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, skin aesthetic devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals, skin lighteners, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices.Facial aesthetic products refer to products and procedures that are designed to provide individuals with a pleasing and youthful appearance.



The technologies involved are invasive, non-invasive, minimally invasive, and other technologies.These products are sold through direct tender and retail distribution channels and are used in various applications such as anti-aging and wrinkles, facial and skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, body shaping and cellulite, tattoo removal, vascular lesions, psoriasis, vitiligo, and other applications.



The various users included clinics, hospitals, medical spas, beauty centres, and home care.



The growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the medical aesthetics market going forward.Minimally invasive procedures refer to the technique used by medical professionals to limit the size and quantity of incisions or injections.



There is a rise in minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, which are used as treatments in medical aesthetics because they are quick, minimally invasive, safe, effective, and require little downtime.For instance, in December 2021, according to Botox Statistics, a US-based society of plastic surgeons’ data, the average annual rate of Botox injections climbed by about 459% in 2020 since its inception.



Every year, 4-5 million people receive Botox. In 2020, there were 44,101 Botox procedures performed, with each treatment costing between $1.3 billion and $2.6 billion. Therefore, the growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is driving the medical aesthetics market.



The adoption of robot-based surgery is the key trend gaining popularity in the medical aesthetics market.Major companies operating in the medical aesthetics market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2021, Smith-Nephew, a UK-based manufacturing company that operates in medical aesthetics, launched CORI, a surgical tool using robotic technology.It is an advanced handheld robotic used in total and partial knee arthroplasties.



It is the first technology to place the surgeon in the digital operating room and is a compact mobile solution incorporating an advanced robotic sculpting tool with a 3-D intraoperative imaging system. Patients get less painful treatment with fewer revisions required and thus have greater satisfaction post-surgery.



In May 2022, Crown Laboratories, a US-based global skincare company, acquired Eclipse Med Corp LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would expand the Crown’s aesthetics portfolio and the Crown’s overall value proposition globally.



It would also help in accomplishing Crown’s mission to drive innovation and provide superior products and services to customers. Eclipse Med Corp LLC is a US-based company operating in medical aesthetics.



The countries covered in the medical aesthetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



