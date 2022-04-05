Medical Aesthetics Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % by 2030 | MDC Research

Market Data Centre

The global medical aesthetics market is estimated to be over USD 36.40 Bn by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % from 2022 to 2030

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Aesthetics market is driven by awareness about aesthetic and acceptance of medical aesthetic procedure, rise in minimally invasive procedure for surgeries, rise in medical tourism for aesthetics and advancement & introduction of new cost effective products in the market. However, high cost related to medical aesthetics products and surgeries and complications & risk associated with various medical aesthetic procedures is likely to restrain the market to certain extent.

Medical Aesthetics Market by Regions



The global Medical Aesthetics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of medical aesthetics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global medical aesthetics market in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing focus of population on its appearance and acceptance of aesthetic surgeries to improve overall physical appearance. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as rise in medical tourism and low cost of aesthetic procedure and highly advance hospital infrastructure are likely to attract patient from different parts of the world. The high cost of Medical Aesthetics products, reimbursement policies & regulation related to Medical Aesthetics products & implants and complication and health risk associated after aesthetic procedure may restrain market growth to a certain extent.





Medical Aesthetics Market Prominent Players



The prominent players in the global Medical Aesthetics market are Cutera, Inc., Cynosure (Hologic ), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Galderma, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Solta Medical, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and El.En. S.P.A, among others.





