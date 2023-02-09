U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Medical Aesthetics Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 45.91 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 12.2% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In North America, the medical aesthetics market was worth $9.53 billion in 2021.

Farmington, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size Was Valued At USD 18.46 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 20.54 Billion In 2022 To USD 45.91 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 12.2% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. As a result, the demand for medical aesthetics has been lower than expected in all areas compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market was 18.0% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

Over the past few years, more and more people around the world have been getting cosmetic procedures. Most people are choosing minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers because of the benefits they offer. There are fewer side effects, recovery times are shorter, and the procedures don't hurt.

The number of non-surgical procedures in the U.S. went up by 44.0% in 2021 compared to the year before, according to data from the Aesthetic Society.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Medical Aesthetics  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • July 2022 – Apyx Medical announces that the Renuvion device has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in cosmetic procedures to improve loose skin in the neck area.

  • March 2021 – Bausch Health Companies Inc. launched the Clear + Brilliant Touch laser in the United States. The Clear + Brilliant Touch laser provides personalized treatment for patients of all ages and skin types.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) has many uses in agriculture because it is easy to get, cheap, strong, easy to work with, doesn't conduct electricity, and is resistant to chemicals. In 2021, LLDPE had the most market share for Medical Aesthetics. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) films can be clear, coloured, or see-through. Farmers use these films in places where the weather is bad and there isn't enough water. LDPE films are used in low tunnels, greenhouses, mulching, silage, and irrigation tapes. The segment is expected to grow because there is more demand for films that let in more light, reduce reflection, and let the most sunlight into the greenhouse.

Application Insights

The market has been divided into skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring and cellulite reduction, hair and tattoo removal, breast augmentation, and other uses.

In 2021, skin resurfacing and tightening had the biggest market share. There are many skin problems that people need to fix, such as acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin, and others. This is making more people want to get help for these problems. The segment is growing because more and more patients want technological improvements in skin resurfacing procedures and because different government agencies are approving the launch of new, more advanced devices.

End-user Insights

In 2021, the specialty clinics segment had the biggest share of the market. This part of the market is growing because more and more people want minimally invasive procedures and are going to specialty clinics instead of hospitals. Also, the growth of the segment is helped by the fact that more and more specialty clinics in different countries now offer cosmetic procedures.

PolicyBee Ltd. said in 2022 that there are about 950 medical aesthetics clinics in the United Kingdom at the moment.

On the other hand, the hospitals segment is expected to have a high CAGR between 2022 and 2029. The main reason for the growth is the increase in procedures, especially breast procedures and other surgeries, which are mostly done in hospitals.

Regional Outlook:

In North America, the medical aesthetics market was worth $9.53 billion in 2021. This is because cosmetic surgery and procedures that don't involve surgery are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The market is also growing because there are more and more clinics in the area and more and more highly trained plastic surgeons who do different procedures related to medical aesthetics.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) said in 2020 that the United States had about 7,000 plastic surgeons.

Asia-Pacific was the world's second-biggest market. The Asia-Pacific market is growing because people in places like India, Japan, and Thailand want dermal fillers and botulinum toxin treatments. People in China, South Korea, and other places also want facial aesthetic procedures.

The number of botulinum toxin procedures in Thailand went up by 57.4% from 23,323 in 2019 to 36,721 in 2020, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248507/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 20.54 Billion

By Type

Energy-based Devices, Non-energy-based Devices, Others, Others

By Application

Skin Resurfacing & Tightening, Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction, Hair and Tattoo Removal, Breast Augmentation, Others

By End-user

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others

By Companies 

Sisram Medical Ltd (Israel), Merz Pharma (Germany), Apyx Medical (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), En. S.p.A. (Italy), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (U.S.), Candela Medical (U.S.), Cutera (U.S.), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Patients are now more likely to choose non-invasive procedures like botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and chemical peels over surgery. Non-surgical treatments are becoming more common because they have benefits like fewer side effects, less time to heal, and faster results.

In the past few years, more and more people have gotten facial aesthetics to make themselves look better. This has made more people want dermal filler procedures to fix wrinkles, acne scars, and other things. Key players in the industry are also spending money on research and development (R&D) to come up with new fillers to meet the growing demand for dermal fillers on the market.

Driving Factors:

In many countries, skin problems like acne, psoriasis, skin cancer, and others are becoming more common among the general population. Since so many people have serious skin problems that need to be treated, the market is seeing a rise in demand for cutting-edge solutions.

In 2020, the British Skin Foundation said that almost 60% of people in the United Kingdom have some kind of skin condition.

More people want to treat skin problems at home, though, because there are products you can use at home. Manufacturers put a lot of work into making and releasing new technologies that can be used at home, like LED and radiofrequency-based devices. Because of this, more and more people are using home-use devices.

Restraining Factors:

The high cost of devices will slow the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Different market players are focusing on making new products to meet the growing demand for beauty around the world. The prices of things on the market are going up because of this.

For example, Medicreations says that the average price of a new cosmetic device will be between USD 120,000 and USD 300,000 in 2021.

Also, the high costs of procedures like breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, and liposuction and the lack of reimbursement policies for these procedures keep most people from getting cosmetic procedures.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Sisram Medical Ltd (Israel), Merz Pharma (Germany), Apyx Medical (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), En. S.p.A. (Italy), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (U.S.), Candela Medical (U.S.), Cutera (U.S.), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

By Type

  • Energy-based Devices

    • Laser-based Devices

    • Radiofrequency-based Devices

    • Light-based Devices

    • Ultrasound Devices

  • Non-energy-based Devices

    • Botulinum Toxin

    • Dermal Fillers

    • Microdermabrasion

      • Implants

      • Dental Implants

      • Breast Implants

      • Other Implants

  • Others

By Application

  • Skin Resurfacing & Tightening

  • Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

  • Hair and Tattoo Removal

  • Breast Augmentation

  • Other

By End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Cosmetic Surgery Market - The global cosmetic surgery market size was valued at USD 53.79 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 55.65 billion in 2022 to USD 71.93 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

  • Hepatitis B Vaccine Market- The Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size Was Valued At USD 7.53 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 7.80 Billion In 2022 To USD 10.62 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 4.5% During The Forecast Period.

  • Herbal Medicine Market - The Global Herbal Medicine Market Size Was Valued At USD 151.91 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 165.66 Billion In 2022 To USD 347.50 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 11.16% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


