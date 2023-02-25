Medical Aesthetics Market Growing CAGR 10.83% by 2028, Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Industry Analysis

Medical Aesthetics Market offer various advantages over traditional surgical procedures, such as less pain, reduced scarring, and quicker recovery. These surgeries are also economically more feasible

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Medical Aesthetics Market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2028). Growing at a CAGR of 10.83%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 87.9 15.8 billion by 2028-end.

Medical Aesthetics Market Demand Analysis and Growth in upcoming years

The worldwide market for medical aesthetics has grown significantly in recent years and is anticipated to do so in the years to come.

The rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is one of the key factors fueling the development of the medical aesthetics market. Because they provide quick outcomes with little recovery time, procedures like botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, and laser treatments are growing in popularity among customers. The aging population's rising demand for cosmetic treatments is another factor propelling the medical aesthetics market's expansion. Cosmetic procedures can be used to treat the loss of skin volume and elasticity that occurs as individuals age.

The market for medical aesthetics is also expanding as a result of customers' rising disposable income. People are more likely to spend on aesthetic procedures as their disposable income increases in order to enhance their appearance and bolster their self-confidence.

The industry is expanding as a result of technological developments in the area of medical aesthetics. Both consumers and professionals are interested in the new tools and methods that are being created because they provide outcomes that are more accurate and efficient.

Story continues

To Get a Sample Copy of the Report Visit: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1197/medical-aesthetics-market/#request-a-sample

Here are some key points about Medical Aesthetics:

Medical aesthetics is a branch of medicine that focuses on improving the physical appearance of individuals through minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

Medical aesthetics procedures are performed by trained medical professionals, such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic physicians.

Some of the most common medical aesthetics procedures include botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, laser treatments, and microdermabrasion.

Medical aesthetics procedures are generally considered safe and effective, with minimal risks and side effects when performed by trained professionals.

The medical aesthetics market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, the aging population, rising disposable incomes, and technological advancements.

The medical aesthetics industry is highly competitive, with many companies developing and marketing new products and technologies.

Patients should carefully research and choose qualified and experienced medical professionals for their medical aesthetics procedures to ensure safety and optimal results.

Patients should have realistic expectations about the outcomes of medical aesthetics procedures and understand that they are not a substitute for healthy lifestyle habits such as exercise and proper nutrition.

Attributes Value Medical aesthetics market Share (2022) US$ 9.67 billion Medical aesthetics market Projected Size (2028) US$ 15.8 billion Medical aesthetics market Growth (CAGR 2023-2028) 10.83%

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Medical Aesthetics Market covered in this report are: Allergan-AbbVie (US), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Anika Therapeutics (US), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), Galderma (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medytox, Inc. (South Korea), Sientra, Inc. (US), Sinclair Pharma PLC (UK), Syneron Medical, Ltd. (US), and Baush Haealth (US), and others.

Recent Developments

Allergan plc is an American, Irish-domiciled pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, manufactures and markets brand name drugs and medical devices in the areas of medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system, and gastroenterology

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was founded in It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, medical devices and consumer products.

JUNE 1, 2022 Cynosure launches next-generation aesthetic laser device

Cynosure is a leading developer and manufacturer of light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems. Used by practitioners, physicians and aesthetic business owners worldwide to provide their patients with the very latest treatments.

Browse the full “Medical Aesthetics Market Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift), End User (Clinic, Medical Spa, Hospital, Beauty Center) – Forecast till 2028” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1197/medical-aesthetics-market/#table-of-content

Report Segmentation

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, type, and region.

by Type by End User Facial Aesthetic Products

Body Contouring Devices

Cosmetic Implants

Hair Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas

Beauty Centres

Home Care

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Regional Insights:

Here are some regional insights about the medical aesthetics market:

North America: North America is the largest market for medical aesthetics, driven by factors such as the high disposable incomes of consumers, a large aging population, and a high demand for minimally invasive procedures. The United States is the largest market in this region, followed by Canada.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for medical aesthetics, with countries such as Germany, France, and the UK being major contributors. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the medical aesthetics market due to factors such as a large population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the market in this region.

Latin America: Latin America is also expected to experience significant growth in the medical aesthetics market due to increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures and a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Brazil is the largest market in this region, followed by Mexico.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to experience moderate growth in the medical aesthetics market, driven by factors such as a rising demand for cosmetic procedures and the presence of a growing medical tourism industry. The United Arab Emirates is the largest market in this region, followed by Saudi Arabia.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2028

Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2028

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2028

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2028

Regional market size and forecast up to 2028

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Medical Aesthetics Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2028

Detailed information on factors that will drive Medical Aesthetics Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Medical Aesthetics Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Medical Aesthetics industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Aesthetics Market vendors

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1197/medical-aesthetics-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 6773.69 Million by 2028

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to reach above 99.18 USD billion by 2028

Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 44.22 billion by 2028

Medical Electrodes Market is expected to reach above 2.39 USD billion by 2028

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com



