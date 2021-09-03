U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

Medical Aesthetics Market to Record $ 7.64 bn Growth | Top Vendors Including 3M Co. and AbbVie Inc. Will Change Market Dynamics in Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Medical Aesthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the Medical Aesthetics Market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 7.64 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as increased scrutiny by regulatory authorities and high cost of treatments will challenge market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The medical aesthetics market report is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and type (body contouring, dental implant, botox, dermal filler, and others). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 20%-22% of the global market share in 2019.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • 3M Co.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Hologic Inc.

  • To Gain Access about more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Dermal Facial Fillers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Breast Reconstruction Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/medical-aesthetics-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-aesthetics-market-to-record--7-64-bn-growth--top-vendors-including-3m-co-and-abbvie-inc-will-change-market-dynamics-in-life-sciences-tools--services-industry--technavio-301368533.html

SOURCE Technavio

