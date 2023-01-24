Medical Aesthetics Market Size Worth USD 45.91 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Medical Aesthetics Market size is projected to reach USD 45.91 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical aesthetics market size was assessed at USD 18.46 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 20.54 billion in 2022 to USD 45.91 billion by 2029, expanding at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Medical Aesthetics Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

February 2022 – Merz Pharma announced the launch of the new Radiesse + Lidocaine injectable implant. This implant is used as a deep injection for soft tissue expansion to cure moderate to severe loss of jawline shape in adults over the age of 21. The implant is the first injectable treatment for jawline contour improvement.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 45.91 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 18.46 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 156 Segments covered Type, Application, End-User and Region





Key Takeaways:

The demand for medical aesthetics is constantly growing, many companies in the industry are investing in research to introduce new products with latest technology.

industry players in the industry invest in R&D for the development of new fillers in order to meet the growing demand for dermal fillers products on the market.

The size of the North American medical aesthetics market stood at $9.53 billion in 2021.

Increasing healthcare infrastructure with advanced technologies is further responsible for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Incidences of Dermatological Conditions to Facilitate Market Proliferation

In several countries across the world, there has been a rise in dermatological conditions such as skin cancer, psoriasis acne, and others. The presence of large patient base with skin problems boosts the need for better solutions. Leading companies are focusing on announcing devices with new technologies which can be used at home, which will also boost the market.

On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of devices will hinder the medical aesthetics market growth in the coming years.





Report Coverage:

The report encompasses crucial insights pertaining to factors driving and restraining market expansion over the forecast timeframe. The market is studied exhaustively by splitting it into segments and regions. Market share captured, revenue projections, and growth rate predictions for each region and segment are also documented. Moreover, the competitive landscape section lists leading companies in the domain and provides information about tactical decisions made by them such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches.

Segments:

Non-energy-based Devices Segment to Dominate Backed by Surging Demand for Clinical Procedures

Based on type, the market is divided into energy based devices, non-energy based devices, and others. Among these, the non-energy-based devices segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to increasing demand for procedures such as chemical peels, dermal fillers, and others due to the benefits offered by them.

Skin Resurfacing and Tightening Segment to Lead Owing to Large Patient Pool

As per application, the market is split into skin resurfacing & tightening, body contouring and cellulite reduction, hair and tattoo removal, breast augmentation, and others. Among these, the skin resurfacing & tightening segment captured the largest medical aesthetics market share in 2021 due to the presence of large patient pool and growing patient demand for technological advancements.





Competitive Landscape:

Launch of Innovative Products will Propel Market

Leading medical aesthetics companies use several methods to enlarge profit margins and generate higher sales & revenues. One such move is launching innovative products to improve company offerings and meet ever-increasing consumer requirements.

Preference for Specialty Clinics to Aid Market Growth

According to end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Specialty clinics segment captured majority of the global market in 2021 due to the preference for specialty clinics over hospitals and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The growing number of specialty clinics worldwide will also contribute to the growth of this segment.

Regionally, the global market is fragmented into North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

Presence of Highly Qualified Plastic Surgeons to Aid Market Expansion in North America

North America held the dominant share of the global market and was gauged at USD 9.53 billion in 2021. Rising popularity of surgical and non-surgical procedures in the region and the presence of highly qualified plastic surgeons are the factors attributing to the growth of this segment. Growing number of clinics in the U.S. will also elevate the market.

Asia Pacific captured the second position in the global market. High demand for botulinum toxin treatments and dermal fillers in economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand along with the high demand for facial aesthetic procedures in countries such as South Korea and China is responsible for market growth in the region.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Sisram Medical Ltd (Israel)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Apyx Medical (U.S.)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

El.En. S.p.A. (Italy)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (U.S.)

Candela Medical (U.S.)

Cutera (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Sientra, Inc. (U.S.)

