Medical Aesthetics Market size worth $ 27.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Development of technologically advanced and user friendly products, increasing geriatric population, development of invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures are some of the factors that will lead the aesthetic market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Aesthetics Market" By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Thread Lift Products, Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners), By End User (Beauty Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical S.P.A.s, Home Care Settings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Aesthetics Market size was valued at USD 11.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23849

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Aesthetics Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

Medical Aesthetics is a subsidiary of medicine that mainly focuses on procedures and techniques to improve and enhance the skin, face, and body's appearance, texture, and contours. This branch covers the treatment of scars, moles, liver spots, excess fat, wrinkles, skin looseness, unwanted hair, cellulite, poker, and skin discoloration. The growing awareness of the products and growing demand for cost-effective aesthetics medicine and cosmetic surgery are the main factors for an individual to predict to target the market.

An increase in consumer spending on aesthetic drugs worldwide and the growing demand for surgical products anticipate mainly among the working population resulting in increased demand for aesthetic medicine in various countries. The market had observed a significant growth in the demand for aesthetics treatment. It is increasing in the numbers of doctors and surgeons where they provide safe and effective treatments for the patients by using new technological instruments. However, medical aesthetics have some side effects and risks during the treatment which may hinder the market growth.

Further, the Countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil have significant opportunities for players in the Medical Aesthetics Market. The demand for medical aesthetic instruments has been increased due to fast medical tourism growth, the growth of the adult population, rising incomes, and growing awareness about aesthetic specialties. Many specialists present in these emerging countries contribute to the development of the Medical Aesthetics Market.

Key Developments

  • In February 2020, Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers) launched ClearSkin PRO, a breakthrough applicator featuring twice the power of previous solutions, resulting in visibly younger-looking skin.

  • In July 2020, Lancer Skincare launched the Pro Polish microdermabrasion device.

  • In March 2020, JW Pharmaceutical launched Initium, a hyaluronic acid filler, in the South Korean market.

  • In 2019, FDA approved, Jeuveau, which is similar to Botox, however, available at a lower cost compared to Botox. The product is found to be effective in reducing wrinkles.

  • In 2019, one of the key players, Allergan, had launched a TV ad campaign for its brand, Botox Cosmetics for millennials.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Allergan-AbbVie, El.En. S.p.A., Anika Therapeutics, Allergan plc, Cutera Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Syneron Medical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Aesthetics Market On the basis of Product, End User, and Geography.

  • Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product

  • Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User

  • Medical Aesthetics Market By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Aesthetic Laser Market By Type (Multiplatform Laser Devices and Standalone Laser Devices), By Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Pigmented lesions & Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Acne, & Scars), By End-User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, and Medical Spas), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Buttock Augmentation Market By Product (Implants, Injections), By End-Users (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Collagen And HA Based Biomaterial Market By Type (Urinary Incontinence, Corneal Shields, Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers, Wound Dressings), By Application (Cosmetology, Wound Care), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Male Aesthetics Market By Product (Surgical, Non-Surgical, and Reconstructive Procedures), By Application (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics and Cosmetic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 9 Medical Aesthetics Companies defining miracles of beauty across the globe

Visualize Medical Aesthetics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-aesthetics-market-size-worth--27-55-billion-globally-by-2028-at-10-6-cagr-verified-market-research-301487392.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

