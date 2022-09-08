Medical Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth Status, Top Players and Market Is Projected To Reach 93,734.64 Million By 2028

Data Bridge Market Research

Medical automation comprises the technology used to decrease medical errors, promote better management of various chronic illnesses along with enabling healthcare professionals to forestall prognosis. Medical automation controls the monitoring, diagnostic and therapeutic machinery which aids the healthcare professionals in the major responsive tasks in various healthcare facilities.

The global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 93,734.64 million by 2028 from USD 44,864.14 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. A growing number of surgical procedures and the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The advancement in technologies brings many advantages towards the patient’s treatment program with improvement in clinical efficiency and increased patient safety, thus the technological advancement and development anticipated to bolster the medical automation market growth in the forecast period. The increasing side effects of medical automation is acting as a restraint and hampering the demand of the medical automation market. The growing support by healthcare organizations and government bodies, significantly influencing the demand for medical automation, thus it is estimated that increase in the growing support by healthcare organizations and government bodies for prevention of diseases acts as an opportunity for the medical automation market growth in the forecast period. Growing number of recalls by major and niche market players across the world anticipated to challenge the demand of the medical automation market growth.

A list of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Medical Automation Market are:

Brainlab AG,

eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott),

QMeds Inc.,

HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.,

SP Automation & Robotics,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation),

Asteres Inc.,

ARxIUM,

MedAvail Technologies, Inc.,

Stereotaxis, Inc.,

Parata Systems, LLC,

3M,

Accuray Incorporated,

Intuitive Surgical,

Medtronic,

Stryker,

Cardinal Health,

Omnicell, Inc.,

STANLEY Healthcare,

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher),

McKesson Corporation,

BD,

Baxter,

iCAD Inc.,

Tecan Trading AG,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

GE Healthcare and

Johnson & Johnson Services

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Key Segmentation:

By Component (Equipment, Software, Services)

By Type (Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing, Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring, Automated Imaging and Image Analysis, Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Tracking, Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures and Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis)

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training and Others)

By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales and Others)

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The researchers’ regional analysis highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial Revenue Share in the Medical Automation Market . The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa]

Table Of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

