U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    +0.90 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2150
    +0.1010 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,813.09
    +397.74 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.04
    +21.71 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    +9.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Medical Billing Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the medical billing outsourcing market are Experian Information Solutions, Cerner, Kareo, GE Healthcare, Genpact, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson, EClinicalWorks, The SSI Group, HCL and Allscripts.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229188/?utm_source=PRN

The global medical billing outsourcing market is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2021 to $13.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The medical billing outsourcing market is expected to reach $20.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The medical billing outsourcing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing Medical Billing Services, medical coding services, patient demographic entry, submission of claims, medical coding analysis services, and ASC billing services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Medical billing outsourcing services are services in which a healthcare provider hires a medical billing service provider outside their practice to do all the billing works.

North America was the largest region in the medical billing outsourcing market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the medical billing outsourcing market.

The regions covered in the medical billing outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of services in medical billing outsourcing are the front end and back end.The front-end is in charge of the patient experience, while the back-end is in charge of claims processing and reimbursement.

To push income across the cycle, each component has its own departments, people, and policies. The different components include in-house, and outsourced and are used by various sectors such as hospitals and physician offices.

The rising need for error minimization contributed to the growth of the medical billing outsourcing market.It is estimated that, in the US, 80% of medical bills contain errors.

For instance, Equifax, a credit agency firm, found in its audit that hospital bills ranging above $10,000 have an average error amount of $1,300.It is also estimated that doctors lose around $125 billion each year due to poor billing practices in the USA.

The rising need for error minimization and optimization of the billing process drove the medical billing outsourcing market.

The variable cost charged in the medical billing services by the service provider is expected to limit the medical billing outsourcing market.According to the Medical Billing Service Review, there is a price for every service provided by medical billing service providers.

The charge on the billing services is a percentage ranging between 3% to 10% per bill indicating more the number of patients, more the hospital or clinic should pay to the service providers. The variable cost in the medical billing services has a negative impact on the medical billing outsourcing market.

The medical billing service providers are expanding their service through cloud-based medical billing software and Electronic Health Record (EHR) services.Cloud-based medical billing software provides more security with the patient details compared to the alternatives and companies are launching cloud-based software to provide enhanced security to their clients.

For instance, in 2021, Epic Systems, a US based software company providing cloud-based medical software that may be used by a wide range of practice kinds and sizes. With built-in EHR, medical billing and coding, patient management features, and more, their platform provides complete Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) capability.

In June 2020, R1 RCM, a US-based healthcare revenue management cycle company serving hospitals and physician groups, agreed to acquire Cerner RevWorks for a deal amount of $30 million. The acquisition is expected to extend the comprehensive revenue cycle capabilities of R1 and help drive sustainable financial improvements for healthcare providers and to enhance their patients' overall experience.

The countries covered in the medical billing outsourcing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The medical billing outsourcing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical billing outsourcing market statistics, including medical billing outsourcing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical billing outsourcing market share, detailed medical billing outsourcing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical billing outsourcing industry. This medical billing outsourcing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229188/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-billing-outsourcing-global-market-report-2023-301749643.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • America’s productivity engine is sputtering. Fixing it is a $10 trillion opportunity

    Restoring U.S. productivity growth to its historical rate is not impossible. We’ve done it before.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a day from its ports in the seven days thro

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A 26-year-old quit his job in advertising because he can make more as a TikTok creator—here’s how he did it

    Eric Sedeño aims to be "more than just an internet personality."

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Watch faces potential import ban over patent dispute with Masimo

    A judge for the U.S. ITC ruled in January that Apple violated one of Masimo's patents for using light sensors to gauge blood oxygen levels in smartwatches.

  • Meta Platforms adopts paid subscription plan to verify Facebook, Instagram accounts

    Meta Platforms is joining the paid-verification trend by announcing it would offer a monthly subscription service for its Facebook and Instagram social networks.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.