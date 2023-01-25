U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    -20.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,720.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.50
    -98.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.80
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3070
    +0.1420 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,460.16
    -522.90 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.13
    -20.15 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,287.64
    -11.55 (-0.04%)
     

Medical billing outsourcing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global medical billing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,704.49 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73%. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global medical billing outsourcing market - Five forces
The global medical billing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global medical billing outsourcing market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global medical billing outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Physician groups and clinics, and Hospitals), and type (Medical billing companies and Freelance).

  • The physician groups and clinics segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Patients go to specialized clinics for advanced technology treatments such as lipolysis. Most end-users outsource this process due to a lack of infrastructure and cost-effectiveness. The need to maintain an electronic medical record (EMR) of patients drives the market. Therefore, stringent regulations for documented medical histories of patients are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical billing outsourcing market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada, along with Mexico, are the major adopters of medical billing outsourcing services. The market in the region is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, as the market is mature.

Download a sample report

Global medical billing outsourcing market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The key driver for the market is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency.

  • Medical billing outsourcing services bring in that much-needed operational efficiency by intelligently managing critical processes such as collections, coding, reimbursement, denials management, contract management, customer service, patient billing, advisory, and follow-up.

  • With the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services, the overall healthcare industry is estimated to transition from service-based to value-based payment models smoothly.

  • Also, the rising costs and administrative expenses in the evolving regulatory environment have propelled increased usage of the healthcare billing outsourcing service and made it an attractive proposition for healthcare providers.

  • All these factors inflate the end-user base and will drive the consumption of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Government initiative supporting the adoption of medical billing outsourcing services is the key trend in the market.

  • Owing to government support, healthcare systems find it easy to implement outsourced billing services, as well as get financial support, which removes the associated financial burden.

  • Various regional governments have been promoting the use of IT in the healthcare industry to improve the efficiency and productivity of the overall healthcare system.

  • The ONC HIT Certification Program supports the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs, which provide financial incentives for the meaningful use of certified EHR technology.

  • Owing to all these initiatives by governments, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Complexities associated with the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services are one of the major challenges hampering the market growth.

  • The implementation process of medical billing outsourcing is complex, including the tailoring of the system to support safe, quality care, and ensuring that there is minimal downtime.

  • It is a multi-stage process; hence, it is important to understand what support and IT infrastructure are required to make it convenient.

  • Configuring the system can be complex and requires a team that would include physicians to ensure that the technology serves its purpose of supporting safe and effective clinical processes.

  • Hence, the complexity of the existing systems and the challenges faced during the integration and deployment of medical billing outsourcing are likely to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this medical billing outsourcing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical billing outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the medical billing outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the medical billing outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical billing outsourcing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the direct carrier billing market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 30.00 billion. This artificial lift systems market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The engineering services outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 206.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others), sourcing (offshore and onshore), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Medical billing outsourcing market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 11,704.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

14.08

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

5 Star Billing Service Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, eMDs Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Kareo Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C., and WellSky Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global medical billing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AdvancedMD Inc.

  • 12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • 12.5 Athenahealth Inc.

  • 12.6 Change Healthcare Inc.

  • 12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 12.8 eClinicalWorks LLC

  • 12.9 Epic Systems Corp.

  • 12.10 Experian Plc

  • 12.11 Kareo Inc.

  • 12.12 McKesson Corp.

  • 12.13 Medical Information Technology Inc.

  • 12.14 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.15 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • 12.16 R1 RCM Inc.

  • 12.17 The SSI Group LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-billing-outsourcing-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301728080.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeeting.&nbsp;

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • Abbott Laboratories Not Yet in the Clear as We Approach Earnings

    Abbott Laboratories is expected to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators before shareholders get the company report card. In this daily bar chart of ABT, below, I can see that prices have rallied from late October.

  • Google is cutting 346 workers in the Bay Area, including at the Googleplex

    Less than a week after Google announced it was slashing 12,000 workers, it laid out just how many would be cut in the Bay Area and statewide.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved For Retirement Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn

    Most of the top 10 high-growth jobs "help companies do more with less." Many seem to be middle manager positions.

  • Gasoline Prices Are on the Rise Again—and Stocks of Refiners Are Soaring

    U.S. prices are up an average of 35 cents a gallon so far in 2023. The rise is helping propel stocks like Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Here's why Apple hasn't joined in the Big Tech job cutting

    The last major layoff at the iPhone and Mac computer maker came in 1997 when co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the Cupertino company and fired 4,100 workers.

  • 3M to Cut Jobs as Demand for Its Products Weakens

    3M said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally as the company confronts turbulence in overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said Tuesday that it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance. The St. Paul, Minn., company forecast sales this year to slip from last year’s level with weak demand for consumer products and electronic items, particularly smartphones, tablets and televisions, for which 3M provides components.

  • Google Faces a Huge Legal Threat to its Existence

    The Department of Justice and eight states are suing Google seeking to break up the company's operations in a bid to boost competition and lower prices for advertisers. The 140-page lawsuit details a variety of complaints about Google's practices, alleging that the company has thwarted competition by buying up potential rivals and by employing aggressive tactics against publishers and advertisers to get them to use its products and services. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin Google from those practices and to force it to divest at least some of its operations.

  • 3M Shares Drop to Three-Month Low on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled

    3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year. Its sales declined 6% over the quarter compared to year-on-year figures, totaling $8.1 billion. "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and economic softening, our team took actions to position 3M for future success," 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said, calling the planned manufacturing job cuts “a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes."

  • How long does your retirement savings need to last? First, learn how long you might live.

    A study by the TIAA Institute found that only 37% of U.S. adults have a handle on how long they could potentially live.

  • Google advertising antitrust suit is ‘a little misguided’ in defining competition: Lawyer

    Former FTC Policy Director and DOJ antitrust lawyer David Balto speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the lawsuit that Google is facing from the Department of Justice and eight states surrounding its use of advertising market power.

  • Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe a German union said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that China's BYD was one of 15 investors interested in buying the U.S. carmaker's site in Saarlouis, Germany. The future of the Saarlouis site has been unclear since last June when Ford picked a site in Spain to assemble its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) over the German plant, which will stop producing its current model, the Ford Focus, from 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Ford officials were travelling to China next week to visit BYD and discuss selling the site to the Chinese EV maker, citing sources familiar with the matter.