Medical billing outsourcing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global medical billing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,704.49 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73%. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global medical billing outsourcing market - Five forces

The global medical billing outsourcing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global medical billing outsourcing market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global medical billing outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Physician groups and clinics, and Hospitals), and type (Medical billing companies and Freelance).

The physician groups and clinics segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Patients go to specialized clinics for advanced technology treatments such as lipolysis. Most end-users outsource this process due to a lack of infrastructure and cost-effectiveness. The need to maintain an electronic medical record (EMR) of patients drives the market. Therefore, stringent regulations for documented medical histories of patients are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical billing outsourcing market.

Story continues

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada, along with Mexico, are the major adopters of medical billing outsourcing services. The market in the region is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, as the market is mature.

Download a sample report

Global medical billing outsourcing market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The key driver for the market is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency .

Medical billing outsourcing services bring in that much-needed operational efficiency by intelligently managing critical processes such as collections, coding, reimbursement, denials management, contract management, customer service, patient billing, advisory, and follow-up.

With the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services, the overall healthcare industry is estimated to transition from service-based to value-based payment models smoothly.

Also, the rising costs and administrative expenses in the evolving regulatory environment have propelled increased usage of the healthcare billing outsourcing service and made it an attractive proposition for healthcare providers.

All these factors inflate the end-user base and will drive the consumption of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Government initiative supporting the adoption of medical billing outsourcing services is the key trend in the market.

Owing to government support, healthcare systems find it easy to implement outsourced billing services, as well as get financial support, which removes the associated financial burden.

Various regional governments have been promoting the use of IT in the healthcare industry to improve the efficiency and productivity of the overall healthcare system.

The ONC HIT Certification Program supports the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs, which provide financial incentives for the meaningful use of certified EHR technology.

Owing to all these initiatives by governments, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Complexities associated with the deployment of medical billing outsourcing services are one of the major challenges hampering the market growth.

The implementation process of medical billing outsourcing is complex, including the tailoring of the system to support safe, quality care, and ensuring that there is minimal downtime.

It is a multi-stage process; hence, it is important to understand what support and IT infrastructure are required to make it convenient.

Configuring the system can be complex and requires a team that would include physicians to ensure that the technology serves its purpose of supporting safe and effective clinical processes.

Hence, the complexity of the existing systems and the challenges faced during the integration and deployment of medical billing outsourcing are likely to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this medical billing outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical billing outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical billing outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical billing outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical billing outsourcing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the direct carrier billing market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 30.00 billion. This artificial lift systems market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The engineering services outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 206.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others), sourcing (offshore and onshore), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Medical billing outsourcing market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,704.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5 Star Billing Service Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, eMDs Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Kareo Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C., and WellSky Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical billing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Physician groups and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Medical billing companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Freelance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AdvancedMD Inc.

12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

12.5 Athenahealth Inc.

12.6 Change Healthcare Inc.

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

12.8 eClinicalWorks LLC

12.9 Epic Systems Corp.

12.10 Experian Plc

12.11 Kareo Inc.

12.12 McKesson Corp.

12.13 Medical Information Technology Inc.

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

12.16 R1 RCM Inc.

12.17 The SSI Group LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/



Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-billing-outsourcing-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301728080.html

SOURCE Technavio