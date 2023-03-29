U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +35.50 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,829.00
    +241.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,844.50
    +112.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    +20.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    +0.51 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.30
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.35 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8070
    +0.9320 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,552.50
    +1,544.22 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.10
    +380.42 (+156.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.62
    +45.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Medical Biomimetics Market Report 2023: Rising Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Bolster Sector

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Medical Biomimetics Market

Global Medical Biomimetics Market
Global Medical Biomimetics Market

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Biomimetics Market By Disease Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical biomimetics market size was valued at $35.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $68.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Major factors driving the growth of the medical biomimetics market include a rise in technological advancement in drug delivery, such as the use of nanocapsules/nanospheres, nanocrystals, liposomes, nano lipid carriers/solid lipid nanoparticles, nanosponges and dendrimers based on biomimetics for targeted delivery of the drug.

For instance, according to the review article "Cell membrane-coated nanoparticles: a novel multifunctional biomimetic drug delivery system" published in November 2022, the biological roles of cell membrane surface proteins endow nanoparticles with several functions, such as immune escape, long circulation time, and targeted delivery; therefore, these proteins are being extensively used in the fields of drug delivery. According to the same source, in the biomimetic approach, the erythrocytes membrane is used to coat polymeric nanoparticles in order to reduce macrophage uptake and systemic clearance.

Furthermore, the surge in the prevalence of cardiac diseases propels the demand for bioengineering technology to grow human replacement tissues as next-generation implants such as LifeMatrix tissues drive the growth of the medical biomimetics market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022, about 697,000 people in the U.S. died from heart disease in 2020. According to the same source, every year, about 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack. Out of these 805,000 people, 605,000 people have a first heart attack and 200,000 happen to people who have already had a heart attack.

In addition, the rise in the trend of biomimetics products, an increase in awareness regarding biomimetics product, an increase in the number of clinical trials of biomimetics product, rise in the discovery & development of effective medical biomimetics product, drives the growth of the medical biomimetics market.

For instance, in July 2020, CorNeat KPro, the first synthetic cornea that bio-integrated with the eye wall, received approval to begin a clinical trial at Beilinson Hospital, Israel. The CorNeat KPro implant is designed to replace deformed, scarred, or opacified corneas and is expected to fully rehabilitate the vision of corneally blind patients immediately following implantation. The device's lens, which provides optical quality equivalent to a perfect cornea, integrates with resident ocular tissue using a unique and patented synthetic non-degradable nano-fabric skirt placed under the conjunctiva.

However, the high costs of medical biomimetics, health risks, and complications associated with medical biomimetics are expected to hamper the medical biomimetics market growth. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create immense opportunities for medical biomimetics product manufacturers in the future.

Furthermore, the healthcare business is projected to witness growth, owing to a rise in the technological advancements in orthopedic products, a rise in research in the bioengineering field, and the development of advanced medical biomimetics boosting the growth of the medical biomimetics market.


Key Market Segments
By Disease Type

  • Ophthalmology

  • Cardiovascular

  • Orthopedic

  • Dental

By Application

  • Wound Healing

  • Tissue Engineering

  • Drug Delivery

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • AVINENT Science and Technology

  • CorNeat Vision

  • Osteopore International Pte Ltd

  • Curasan, inc.

  • Biohorizons

  • Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

  • Swedish Biomimetics 3000 ApS

  • Keystone Dental Group

  • Blatchford Limited

  • Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.


Key Market Insights

By product, the dental segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $ 25,126.6 million by 2031. The same segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the wound healing segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. The tissue engineering segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.9%.

Based on region, the North American segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

221

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$35.4 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$68.9 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.9%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. High bargaining power of buyers
3.3.3. Low threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Low threat of new entrants
3.3.5. Moderate intensity of rivalry
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rise in prevalence and incidence of chronic wounds
3.4.1.2. Rise in prevalence of dental disease
3.4.1.3. Rise in prevalence of heart disease
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Strict regulatory rules and high per-unit cost of production
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Increase in R&D and product launch
3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL BIOMIMETICS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

CHAPTER 5: MEDICAL BIOMIMETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: MEDICAL BIOMIMETICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • AVINENT Science and Technology

  • CorNeat Vision

  • Osteopore International Pte Ltd

  • Curasan, inc.

  • Biohorizons

  • Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

  • Swedish Biomimetics 3000 ApS

  • Keystone Dental Group

  • Blatchford Limited

  • Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2330l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Oil Extends Gains as Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report signaled a big draw in US crude stockpiles as an ongoing dispute halts exports from Turkey.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksWest Texas Intermediate futures rose for a third session toward

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

    There are good reasons to think that a split-up Alibaba would be more valuable. In this case, politics and profits are pointing in the same direction.

  • Bitcoin holds ground amid Binance lawsuit, XRP continues run up, U.S. equities dip

    Bitcoin rebounded in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. XRP led the winners.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • 3 Savings & Loan Stocks to Watch Despite SVB, SBNY Fiasco

    The Zacks Savings and Loan industry players like NYCB, BANR and BHLB are poised to navigate the challenging macroeconomic scenario by focusing on efficiency improvements.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The 21-Million-Person Market That Just Drove Intra-Cellular To A 7-Month High

    Intra-Cellular said Tuesday its depression treatment succeeded in a key study, and ITCI stock broke definitively above its 200-day line.

  • Lyft’s new CEO says its competition isn’t just Uber, it’s a ‘battle against staying at home’

    Lyft and Uber have gone head-to-head for in the ride-share market for over a decade, and the pandemic-era lockdowns heightened the competition.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.