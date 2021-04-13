U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Medical Breakthrough in Parkinson’s Disease Diagnostics Attained by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC: GWHP) as Leading Researcher Believes a Parkinson’s Epidemic is on the Horizon

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.
·5 min read
San Clemente, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests, attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease.

"This could simply be described as nothing short of a Medical Breakthrough in Parkinson's Disease Diagnostic Testing for us." -- said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP).

Global WholeHealth Partners now has the means to identify and test for Parkinson’s disease using a Micro-Well Reader or Lateral Flow Test to measure the certain brain enzymes during the data collection process used in a positive diagnosis. This was disclosed in an 8K filing which can be found by clicking here. Filed on 03/21/2021

“We believe this announcement couldn’t come at a better time for us as we are right in the middle of Parkinson’s Awareness Month,” said Mr. Strongo.

“I just read an article from TheGuardian.com that discussed how Parkinson’s disease is on the rise and researchers are pointing to a common chemical as the blame,” exclaimed Strongo.

Dr. Ray Dorsey says, “We’re on the tip of a very, very large iceberg.”

Dorsey, a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center and author of Ending Parkinson’s Disease, believes a Parkinson’s epidemic is on the horizon. Parkinson’s is already the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world; in the US, the number of people with Parkinson’s has increased 35% the last 10 years, says Dorsey, and “We think over the next 25 years it will double again.”

Most cases of Parkinson’s disease are considered idiopathic – they lack a clear cause. Yet researchers increasingly believe that one factor is environmental exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE), a chemical compound used in industrial degreasing, dry-cleaning and household products such as some shoe polishes and carpet cleaners. Link to TheGuardian.com article can be found here.

Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year.

-More than 10 million people worldwide are living with PD.

-Incidence of Parkinson’s disease increases with age, but an estimated four percent of people with PD are diagnosed before age 50.

-Men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson's disease than women.

When a large population of people have a disease like Parkinson’s disease (PD), it’s essential to have accurate numbers of how many people have the disease, where they live and why they have it. This information helps researchers, healthcare professionals and even legislators determine how many resources should be allocated to addressing and treating a disease.

Source: Parkinsons.org

“Early detection for Parkinson’s disease is not only crucial for patients and their quality of life, but this data is also used by researchers to seek out commonalities, causes and hopefully cures,” commented Strongo.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests."

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. The Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, and can ramp up to 1 million tests per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

Media Contact:

Name: Charles Strongo,

CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.

Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com

Phone for Sales: 949-324-6691

www.gwhpcorp.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


