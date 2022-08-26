U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.25
    -16.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,187.00
    -86.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.00
    -68.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.60
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.77
    +1.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -13.10 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    -0.43 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9550
    +0.4850 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,188.23
    -503.32 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.71
    -9.09 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.83
    +6.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Medical Cannabis Market to Generate USD 54.34 Billion Globally by 2029 and is Market is Expected to Undergo a CAGR of 22.1| Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research
·9 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Cannabis is now approved for treating various ailments, including restlessness, muscle tightness, persistent discomfort, and the reduction of vomiting and illness caused by chemotherapy. The majority of businesses are making rapid progress in their research into the potential of therapeutic cannabis and hemp.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on “Global Medical Cannabis Market” which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis to the competitive landscape. What is more, the Medical Cannabis report provides the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it straightforward to even take critical business decisions

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Medical Cannabis Market which was USD 11.0 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 54.34 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get Access to Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-cannabis-market

According to the poll, nearly 13,400 physicians in Canada supplied prescriptions for an average of 2.1 grammes of marijuana each day to patients. The growing number of scientific trials of cannabis-infused medications for various therapeutic areas, particularly the usage of cannabidiol, is boosting market growth. There were around 400 completed or continuing clinical trials as of June 2018. Clinical trials sponsored by GW Pharmaceuticals totaled 40, whereas clinical trials sponsored by sanofi totaled 38. Furthermore, the narrative among physicians about the benefits and supporting clinical evidence is leading to an increase in patient prescriptions for cannabis-infused medicines.

Medicinal marijuana (MMJ), often known as medical cannabis, is marijuana and cannabinoids that doctors recommend for their patients. Due to production and political constraints, the use of cannabis as medicine has not undergone thorough testing. As a result, there has been little clinical study to determine the safety and effectiveness of utilizing cannabis to treat ailments.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the Major Players Operating in the Medical Cannabis Market are:

  • Joy Organics (U.S.)

  • CBD istillery (U.S.)

  • Gaia Botanicals (U.S.)

  • Harmony (U.S.)

  • Floyd's of Leadville (U.S.)

  • Lazarus Naturals (U.S.)

  • cbdMD (U.S.)

  • Pure Hemp Botanicals (U.S.)

  • ENDOCA(Netherlands)

  • Green Roads (U.S.)

  • Tilray (U.S.)

  • Canopy Growth Corp. (Canada)

  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

  • Aurora Cannabis (Canada)

  • Aphria Inc. (Canada)

  • CV sciences Inc. (U.S.)

  • .......

Recent Development

  • In March 2021 - STADA Arzneimittel AG, one of Germany's leading pharmaceutical companies, has entered the medical cannabis market with a deal with MediPharm Labs, a Canadian company, to introduce two flower products and six more in the future.

  • In May 2021- TCV Sciences, Inc. announced the launch of PLUSCBDTM calm and sleep gummies, two tasty candies that help individuals go back to their normal routines by supporting healthy stress responses and sleep cycles.

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-medical-cannabis-market

The Medical Cannabis Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Medical Cannabis market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Opportunities

To provide the intended medical benefits, the dosage of the capsules must be precise before consumption. More dependable are the use of sophisticated machinery, skilled, licensed lab technicians, and the producer. Because medical cannabis is now legal in the United States, the demand for it is skyrocketing, thanks to the medicinal benefits of Cannabis Capsules. As a result, investors are keen on establishing or acquiring plants with appropriate machinery, skilled labor, and a license to produce cannabis capsules. Existing manufacturers are also investing time and skills to innovate for the production of high-quality capsules in appropriate doses.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Medical Cannabis Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size)

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Medical Cannabis Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Advancements in research and development

Cannabis is now approved for treating various ailments, including restlessness, muscle tightness, persistent discomfort, and the reduction of vomiting and illness caused by chemotherapy. The majority of businesses are making rapid progress in their research into the potential of therapeutic cannabis and hemp.

  • Cannabinol and Tetrahydrocannabinol-modified edibles

CBD and THC-modified edibles are becoming increasingly popular throughout all permitted states. In addition, customers and investors are becoming more interested in infused drinks. The convoluted administrative process for cannabis acceptance can act as a roadblock to industry development. The therapeutic properties of cannabis and the ongoing legalisation of cannabis capsules will serve as opportunities for market expansion.

  • Increasing legalization of cannabis

Cannabis makes up a sizable portion of the medical cannabis market. Consumers in the United States provinces where cannabis has been legalised are usually above the age of 50. This demographic profile is predicted to raise cannabis demand in the country due to a higher likelihood of chronic diseases after 50 years of age and the effectiveness of cannabis in treating such conditions. Cannabis's popularity and demand are projected to rise in the future due to ongoing research and standardisation of products for medicinal uses.

Browse More about This Premium Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-cannabis-market

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope

Product

  • Oil

  • Dried Medical Cannabis

  • Medical Cannabis Capsules

  • Vape Pen

  • Whole Flower

  • Creams and Moisturizer

  • Ground Flower

  • Patch

  • Mask and Serum

  • Cleanser

  • Others

Source

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

Species

  • Sativa

  • Hybrid

  • Cannabis Indica

Derivatives

  • Cannabidiol (CBD)

  • Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol

  • Cannabigerol (CBG)

  • Cannabinol

  • Others

 Application

  • Pain Management

  • Anxiety

  • Muscle Spasms

  • Nausea

  • Appetite Loss

  • Cancer

  • Arthritis

  • Alzheimer's Disease

  • Epilepsy

  • Depression and Sleep Disorders

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Autism

  • Mental Health Conditions

  • Elevate Mood

  • Others

Route of Administration

  • Oral Solutions and Capsules

  • Smoking

  • Topicals

  • Vaporizers

  • Others

End User

  • Homecare Settings

  • Hospital

  • Rehab Centers

  • Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Research and Development Centers

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • B2C

  • B2B

Regional Analysis of the Medical Cannabis Market:

The global Medical Cannabis Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America dominates the medical cannabis market due to the growing number of geriatric population along with adoption of innovative medical technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

Get Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-cannabis-market

Browse Related Reports:-

About Data Bridge Market Research:                                                 

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • FTSE 100 closes higher and Wall Street rises as investors turn focus to Jackson Hole

    Focus is now on Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.