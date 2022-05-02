U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Medical Carts Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030 at 13.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Increase in focus on improving nursing efficiency, growth in emphasis on patient safety, and the rise in EHR adoption to prevent medication errors drive the growth of the global medical carts market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Carts Market by Type (Emergency carts, Procedure carts, Anesthesia carts, Other carts): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global medical carts industry was estimated at $1.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of the market-

Increase in focus on improving nursing efficiency, growth in emphasis on patient safety, and the rise in EHR adoption to prevent medication errors drive the growth of the global medical carts market. Moreover, growth in healthcare expenditure and investments in the market have encouraged the manufacturers to develop cost-effective and customized medical carts in the developing countries, which in turn, has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2284

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • Increase in usage of medical carts to handle the medications and its safety storage throughout the pandemic impacted the global medical carts market positively.

  • This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Medical Carts Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2284?reqfor=covid

The emergency carts segment to lead the trail-

By type, the emergency carts segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global medical carts market, due to surge in adoption of emergency medical carts in hospitals. The procedure carts segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in application of procedure carts in the healthcare sector fuels the segment growth.

North America to dominate by 2030-

By region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global medical carts market. This is attributed to rise in use of optical fibers in endoscopy, increase in number of approvals for medical carts, huge presence of key players, and surge in technological innovations in the healthcare sector in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in number of musculoskeletal disorders.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2284

Prominent market players-

  • Cardinal Scale

  • Capsa Solutions LLC

  • Lakeside Manufacturing

  • Harloff Company

  • The Bergmann Group

  • Intermetro Industries Corporation

  • ITD GmbH

  • Merino Healthcare

  • Armstrong Medical Inc.

  • Midmark Corporation

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-carts-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-carts-market-to-reach-4-7-billion-by-2030-at-13-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301537183.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

