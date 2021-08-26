Nowadays, ceramics have been extremely popular in the manufacturing of medical devices. Advanced ceramics, also called technical ceramics, are becoming more critical in the medical industry.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Ceramics Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Type of Material, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130571/?utm_source=GNW

It is a material utilized for various human contact and non-contact applications in the medical industry. These materials are chiefly used to manufacture medical implants, devices, disposables (gloves, vials, tools), and packaging. Medical ceramics are biocompatible and either remain inert or is easily processed by the human body. According to the research, the Global Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027.



Moreover, the major driving factor for Medical Ceramics Market is sales of medical implants and devices due to the increase in the number of patients worldwide opting for dental implants and joint reconstruction surgeries. The orthopaedic and cardiovascular disease would further demand various products made up of medical ceramics like a heart valve, hip replacement, knee replacement, etc. For Ex- According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, approximately 3 Million people have dental implants, which are growing by 500,000 every year.



Based on the Type of Material

The global medical ceramics market is segmented into Bio-inert, Bioactive, Bioresorable, and Piezo-ceramics. The Bio-inert ceramics segment accounted for the largest market share; it exhibits high fracture toughness, excellent resistance to wear & corrosion, low thermal conductivity, and higher bending & tensile strength. It is widely used in the orthopaedic & dental industries. The Global Medical Ceramics Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% during 2020-2027.



Further, Ceramics are commonly used in the medical field’s application such as Regenerative Procedures, Medical Equipments, Dental and Orthopedic. Dental and bone implants. Surgical cermets are used regularly. Joint replacements are usually coated with bioceramic materials to decrease wear and inflammatory response. Other examples of medical uses for bioceramics are pacemakers, kidney dialysis machines, and respirators.



Regional Analysis of Medical Ceramics Industry

In North America, there is an extensive demand for medical ceramics due to the widespread use of implantable medical devices and an increase in the number of osteoporotic fractures in the United States and the emergence of many medical device manufacturers in this region. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), more than 1.3 Million osteoporotic fractures occur in the United States per year.



Additionally, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also projected to expand significantly. The rise in medical tourism due to the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing number of conferences and symposiums positively affect the medical ceramics market. The Worldwide Medical Ceramics Market Size was estimated at US$ 16.3 Billion in 2020.



Medical Ceramics Companies Performance

This report has studied the following key players: CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, DSM, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., DePuy Synthes Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., and Straumann. To sustain the intense market competition, all the companies have adopted various business strategies, such as product launch, research and development, acquisition, collaboration and partnership. In 2021, CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership.



This latest report “Medical Ceramics Market by Type of Material (Bio-inert, Bioactive, Bioresorable, and Piezo-ceramics), Application (Regenerative Procedures, Medical Equipments, Dental and Orthopedic), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World), Companies (CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, DSM, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., and Straumann)” provides a detailed analysis of Medical Ceramics Industry



Type of Material - Global Medical Ceramics Market has been covered from 4 Viewpoints:

1. Bio-inert



a) Alumina

b) Zirconia

2. Bioactive



a) Hydroxyapatite

b) Glass Ceramics

3. Bioresorable

4. Piezo-ceramics



Application – Global Medical Ceramics Market have been covered from 4 Viewpoints:

1. Regenerative Procedures

2. Medical Equipments

3. Dental Applications

4. Orthopedic Applications



Region - Global Medical Ceramics Market have been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World



Company Insights:

• Overview

• Company Initiatives

• Sales Analysis



Companies Covered:

1. CeramTec GmbH

2. Kyocera Corporation

3. Morgan Advanced Materials

4. 3M

5. DSM

6. NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

7. DePuy Synthes

8. Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

9. Straumann

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130571/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



