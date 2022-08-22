Medical Cleaning Devices Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2022, Accelerating with a CAGR of 10.5% by 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The market for cleaning medical devices is anticipated to expand quickly in Asia Pacific during the projected period due to the area's significant outsourcing presence, growing healthcare expenditure, and remarkable expansion of healthcare infrastructure and living standards in the Asia Pacific countries

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Cleaning Devices Market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 10.5% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The Medical Cleaning Devices Market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 58.5 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2022.



The global Medical Cleaning Devices Market is expanding as a result of an increase in surgical operations and the incidence of chronic illnesses around all economies of the world. Ultrasonic cleaners, automated washers, and manual hand washing are the three most often utilised cleaning techniques for medical equipment.



Finding heat sterilization alternatives has become necessary as surgical equipment made of materials other than stainless steel have been introduced. The need for modern sterilization equipment is rising due to trends of creating a central sterile services department or the Sterile Processing Department in order to reduce the amount of time and money needed in the procedure.



Furthermore, profitable growth is anticipated for the market as in addition to sterilizing medical equipment, microorganisms are also eliminated. In medical settings, steam and EtO sterilization are the most often used sterilization techniques.

Akin to how single-use devices have become more popular, critical devices category no longer require as much cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization, which is expected to impede demand for medical cleaning device in the global market to some degrees.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The overall growth of the global Medical Cleaning Devices Market is estimated to be around US$ 37 Billion over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 10.5%.

Disinfection category is the most lucrative among all the technique segments provided by the global market players that acquires more than 50% of the business.

Among the different types of medical devices, semi-critical devices requires the most amount of cleaning making it the largest segment with a share of more than 46%.

North America is the dominating market with an overall share of nearly 34% as recorded by the global Medical Cleaning Devices Market survey report for the year 2021.

Contrastingly, Asia Pacific holds the highest growth potential owing to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving standard of living.





Competitive Landscape



Some of the well-known global Medical Cleaning Devices Market players are Steris plc, GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products, The Ruhof Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Sterigenics International LLC, Biotrol, Metrex Research, LLC, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab, and 3M among others.



Manufacturers will profit from terminal sterilization while boosting the efficacy and adoption of medical cleaning device services, which is projected to accelerate in the near future. This technique is anticipated to increase patient safety and reduce hospital expenses as well.

Global Medical Cleaning Devices market by Segmentation

By Device:

Non-critical

Semi-critical

Critical





By Technique:

Cleaning

Detergents

Buffers

Chelators

Enzymes

Others

Disinfection

Chemical

Alcohol

Chlorine & Chorine Compounds

Aldehydes

Phenolics

Metal

Ultraviolet

Others





By EPA Classification:

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Recent Developments in the Global Medical Cleaning Devices Market:



Metrex developed surface disinfectant wipes 2.0 CaviWipes in April 2021. These wipes are fully approved for the Emerging Viral Pathogen Claim EPA's and are effective against 42 diseases, including SARS-CoV-2.

The largest group for infection prevention and control (IPC) specialists is the Association for Experts in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) that also formed a strategic partnership with Metrex Research, LLC in August 2021. The APIC Strategic Partnership program fosters enduring relationships with business partners that share the objective of reducing infection risk.

