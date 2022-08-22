U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Medical Cleaning Devices Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2022, Accelerating with a CAGR of 10.5% by 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The market for cleaning medical devices is anticipated to expand quickly in Asia Pacific during the projected period due to the area's significant outsourcing presence, growing healthcare expenditure, and remarkable expansion of healthcare infrastructure and living standards in the Asia Pacific countries

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Cleaning Devices Market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 10.5% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The Medical Cleaning Devices Market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 58.5 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2022.  

The global Medical Cleaning Devices Market is expanding as a result of an increase in surgical operations and the incidence of chronic illnesses around all economies of the world. Ultrasonic cleaners, automated washers, and manual hand washing are the three most often utilised cleaning techniques for medical equipment. 

Finding heat sterilization alternatives has become necessary as surgical equipment made of materials other than stainless steel have been introduced. The need for modern sterilization equipment is rising due to trends of creating a central sterile services department or the Sterile Processing Department in order to reduce the amount of time and money needed in the procedure. 

Furthermore, profitable growth is anticipated for the market as in addition to sterilizing medical equipment, microorganisms are also eliminated. In medical settings, steam and EtO sterilization are the most often used sterilization techniques.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15470

Akin to how single-use devices have become more popular, critical devices category no longer require as much cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization, which is expected to impede demand for medical cleaning device in the global market to some degrees.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The overall growth of the global Medical Cleaning Devices Market is estimated to be around US$ 37 Billion over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 10.5%.

  • Disinfection category is the most lucrative among all the technique segments provided by the global market players that acquires more than 50% of the business.

  • Among the different types of medical devices, semi-critical devices requires the most amount of cleaning making it the largest segment with a share of more than 46%.

  • North America is the dominating market with an overall share of nearly 34% as recorded by the global Medical Cleaning Devices Market survey report for the year 2021.

  • Contrastingly, Asia Pacific holds the highest growth potential owing to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving standard of living. 

Competitive Landscape  

Some of the well-known global Medical Cleaning Devices Market players are Steris plc, GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products, The Ruhof Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Sterigenics International LLC, Biotrol, Metrex Research, LLC, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab, and 3M among others. 

Manufacturers will profit from terminal sterilization while boosting the efficacy and adoption of medical cleaning device services, which is projected to accelerate in the near future. This technique is anticipated to increase patient safety and reduce hospital expenses as well.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15470

Global Medical Cleaning Devices market by Segmentation

By Device:

  • Non-critical

  • Semi-critical

  • Critical

By Technique:

  • Cleaning

  • Detergents

  • Buffers

  • Chelators

  • Enzymes

  • Others

  • Disinfection

  • Chemical

  • Alcohol

  • Chlorine & Chorine Compounds

  • Aldehydes

  • Phenolics

  • Metal

  • Ultraviolet

  • Others

By EPA Classification:

  • High Level

  • Intermediate Level

  • Low Level

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments in the Global Medical Cleaning Devices Market:

  • Metrex developed surface disinfectant wipes 2.0 CaviWipes in April 2021. These wipes are fully approved for the Emerging Viral Pathogen Claim EPA's and are effective against 42 diseases, including SARS-CoV-2.

  • The largest group for infection prevention and control (IPC) specialists is the Association for Experts in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) that also formed a strategic partnership with Metrex Research, LLC in August 2021. The APIC Strategic Partnership program fosters enduring relationships with business partners that share the objective of reducing infection risk.

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15470

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.6. Regulatory Landscape

      3.6.1. By Key Regions

      3.6.2. By Key Countries

  3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Medical Cleaning Devices Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Read More TOC

Explore Top Reports From Healthcare Market

Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook: The overall Portable Medical Devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period

Pain Management Devices Market Forecast: The global pain management devices market size reached US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021. However, with rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and growing adoption of pain management devices for relieving various types of pain, the overall pain management device sales are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 5.68 Bn by the end of 2032

Wearable Medical Devices Market Demand: The wearable medical devices market is expected to display major gains reflecting a CAGR of approximately 7%. Long term prospects are expected to remain positive with advances in artificial intelligence, internet of things, and data analytics

Medical Automation Market Analysis: The medical automation market is increasing steadily at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2032

Medical Device Technologies Market Value: Medical diagnosis and treatment is reaching exceeding heights with the increasing research and development observed by the healthcare sector. Medical device technologies are being incorporated in modern day clinical care to ensure that patients can make the most of these technologies

Dermal Fillers Market Size: Dermal Fillers Market is projected to exhibit 2.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. They are used to rejuvenate different facial areas associated with various functionalities. The rising demand for facelift or face line corrections in various emerging countries is enabling the market growth

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Share: The global varicose vein treatment market and it is predicted to touch a value of almost US$ 380 Mn by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Sale: The global Knee Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to make significant advances expanding at a healthy CAGR of close to 6%. The coming decade is likely to prove lucrative to market players with the introduction of numerous new product offerings

Sports Medicine Market Trends: The global sports medicine market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$ 11.4 Bn by the year 2032

Spinal Fusion Market Growth: The global spinal fusion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 12,561.9 Mn by the end of 2027

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-cleaning-devices-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


