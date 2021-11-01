Medical Composite Materials Market to grow by USD 3.19 bn |Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co and Polygon Co | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Medical Composite Materials Market by Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedics, Needles and syringes, Dental, and Microsphere), Type (Fiber composites, Polymer-ceramic composites, and Polymer-metal composites), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the medical industry and demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CRPF) as composite materials for biomedical applications are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and high manufacturing costs will challenge market growth.

North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for medical composite materials in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Medical Composite Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avient Corp., Composiflex, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, icotec AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Polygon Co., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

