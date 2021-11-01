U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Medical Composite Materials Market to grow by USD 3.19 bn |Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co and Polygon Co | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Composite Materials Market by Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedics, Needles and syringes, Dental, and Microsphere), Type (Fiber composites, Polymer-ceramic composites, and Polymer-metal composites), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Composite Materials Market
The potential growth difference for the medical composite materials market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the medical industry and demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CRPF) as composite materials for biomedical applications are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and high manufacturing costs will challenge market growth.

For more insights on key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download a FREE Sample Report right now!

North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for medical composite materials in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Polyetheramine Market -The polyetheramine market size is set to attain a USD 305.68 million growth between 2021 and 2025 at a CAGR of 5.16%. Download a free sample report now!

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market -The biodegradable medical plastics market size is set to attain a USD 261.00 million growth between 2021 and 2025 at a CAGR of 11.79%. Download a free sample report now!

Medical Composite Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Avient Corp., Composiflex, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, icotec AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Polygon Co., and Toray Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-composite-materials-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-19-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-3m-co-and-polygon-co--17000-technavio-reports-301411639.html

SOURCE Technavio

