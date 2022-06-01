Medical Crutches Market Size to Grow by USD 412.58 million | AMG Medical Inc. and Breg Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical crutches market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents, according to Technavio. Orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and lower extremities pain generally affect the elderly. This creates an increase in dependence on family members and caregivers, thus leading to a demand for medical crutches. The number of accidents is also increasing. The injuries caused by these accidents need after-treatment care to be healed properly. Crutches can help victims overcome this challenge.
The medical crutches market size is expected to grow by USD 412.58 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.
Find additional highlights related to market dynamics. Request a Sample Report
Medical Crutches Market: Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Product:
Based on product, the market has been segmented into hand crutches and leg crutches.
The hand crutches segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
The growth rate of this segment is highly dependent on customers' adaptability of the product.
Hand crutches are the most common type of crutches. Hence, many vendors are investing in this segment.
In addition, the manufacturing cost of hand crutches is low when compared to leg crutches.
The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography:
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Asia is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
The increase in the number of vendors entering the market will drive the medical crutches market growth in Asia during the forecast period.
Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
China and India are the key countries for the medical crutches market in Asia.
Learn about the contribution of each region of the market. View our Sample Report
Medical Crutches Market: Major Vendors
The medical crutches market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to increase the accessibility of their products, minimize the business setup, distribution, and operational costs to compete in the market.
The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
AMG Medical Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that feature unique contoured accessories that not only provide superior ergonomic comfort, but are also smooth and easy to clean.
Breg Inc.- The company offers medical crutches that are made from lightweight aluminum with comfortable underarm pads and foam handgrips to aid in ambulation for lower extremity injuries or rehabilitation.
Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that have easy push-button height adjustment in 1 inch increments and comfortable hand grips for a secure hold.
For more details about market vendors, Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Related Reports:
Vertebral Augmentation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Medical Tubing Expander Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Medical Crutches Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 412.58 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hand crutches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Leg crutches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AMG Medical Inc.
10.4 Breg Inc.
10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.
10.6 CHINESPORT S.p.a
10.7 iWALKFree Inc.
10.8 MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior
10.9 Millennial Medical
10.10 NOVA Medical Products
10.11 Ossenberg GmbH
10.12 Parsons ADL Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-crutches-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-412-58-million--amg-medical-inc-and-breg-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301557351.html
SOURCE Technavio