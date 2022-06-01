U.S. markets closed

Medical Crutches Market Size to Grow by USD 412.58 million | AMG Medical Inc. and Breg Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical crutches market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents, according to Technavio. Orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and lower extremities pain generally affect the elderly. This creates an increase in dependence on family members and caregivers, thus leading to a demand for medical crutches. The number of accidents is also increasing. The injuries caused by these accidents need after-treatment care to be healed properly. Crutches can help victims overcome this challenge.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Crutches Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Crutches Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The medical crutches market size is expected to grow by USD 412.58 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights related to market dynamics. Request a Sample Report

Medical Crutches Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

  • Based on product, the market has been segmented into hand crutches and leg crutches.

  • The hand crutches segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The growth rate of this segment is highly dependent on customers' adaptability of the product.

  • Hand crutches are the most common type of crutches. Hence, many vendors are investing in this segment.

  • In addition, the manufacturing cost of hand crutches is low when compared to leg crutches.

  • The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • Asia is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The increase in the number of vendors entering the market will drive the medical crutches market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • China and India are the key countries for the medical crutches market in Asia.

Learn about the contribution of each region of the market. View our Sample Report

Medical Crutches Market: Major Vendors

The medical crutches market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to increase the accessibility of their products, minimize the business setup, distribution, and operational costs to compete in the market.

The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • AMG Medical Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that feature unique contoured accessories that not only provide superior ergonomic comfort, but are also smooth and easy to clean.

  • Breg Inc.- The company offers medical crutches that are made from lightweight aluminum with comfortable underarm pads and foam handgrips to aid in ambulation for lower extremity injuries or rehabilitation.

  • Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that have easy push-button height adjustment in 1 inch increments and comfortable hand grips for a secure hold.

For more details about market vendors, Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

Vertebral Augmentation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Tubing Expander Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Crutches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 412.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hand crutches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Leg crutches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMG Medical Inc.

  • 10.4 Breg Inc.

  • 10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.6 CHINESPORT S.p.a

  • 10.7 iWALKFree Inc.

  • 10.8 MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior

  • 10.9 Millennial Medical

  • 10.10 NOVA Medical Products

  • 10.11 Ossenberg GmbH

  • 10.12 Parsons ADL Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-crutches-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-412-58-million--amg-medical-inc-and-breg-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301557351.html

SOURCE Technavio

