Medical Crutches Market Size to Grow by USD 412.58 million | AMG Medical Inc. and Breg Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical crutches market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents, according to Technavio. Orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and lower extremities pain generally affect the elderly. This creates an increase in dependence on family members and caregivers, thus leading to a demand for medical crutches. The number of accidents is also increasing. The injuries caused by these accidents need after-treatment care to be healed properly. Crutches can help victims overcome this challenge.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Crutches Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The medical crutches market size is expected to grow by USD 412.58 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.

Medical Crutches Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

Based on product, the market has been segmented into hand crutches and leg crutches.

The hand crutches segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The growth rate of this segment is highly dependent on customers' adaptability of the product.

Hand crutches are the most common type of crutches. Hence, many vendors are investing in this segment.

In addition, the manufacturing cost of hand crutches is low when compared to leg crutches.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Asia is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

The increase in the number of vendors entering the market will drive the medical crutches market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

China and India are the key countries for the medical crutches market in Asia.

Medical Crutches Market: Major Vendors

The medical crutches market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to increase the accessibility of their products, minimize the business setup, distribution, and operational costs to compete in the market.

The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AMG Medical Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that feature unique contoured accessories that not only provide superior ergonomic comfort, but are also smooth and easy to clean.

Breg Inc.- The company offers medical crutches that are made from lightweight aluminum with comfortable underarm pads and foam handgrips to aid in ambulation for lower extremity injuries or rehabilitation.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers medical crutches that have easy push-button height adjustment in 1 inch increments and comfortable hand grips for a secure hold.

Medical Crutches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 412.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMG Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CHINESPORT S.p.a, DiaMedical USA, iWALKFree Inc., Jianlian Homecare Products Co. Ltd., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, Millennial Medical, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Parsons ADL Inc., and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hand crutches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Leg crutches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMG Medical Inc.

10.4 Breg Inc.

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.6 CHINESPORT S.p.a

10.7 iWALKFree Inc.

10.8 MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior

10.9 Millennial Medical

10.10 NOVA Medical Products

10.11 Ossenberg GmbH

10.12 Parsons ADL Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

