Medical Decision Support Systems Market to grow by USD 765.77 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation by Product Type and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Decision Support Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the medical decision support systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 765.77 million. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2022-2026

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Vendor Landscape

The key and potential vendors in the global medical decision support systems (MDSS) market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Healthcare Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

The market's competition is moderate due to significant growth opportunities, the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established industry participants are expected to acquire or enter into partnerships with smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios, besides entering emerging markets and increasing their market shares. Vendors must differentiate their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in a competitive market environment.

Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

The report widely covers medical decision support systems market segmentation by the following:

  • Product Type

  • Geography

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical decision support systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical decision support systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical decision support systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical decision support systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Cancer Registry Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers cancer registry software market segmentation by type (stand-alone software and integrated software) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers cancer registry software market segmentation byend-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organization, and Business process outsourcing) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Medical Decision Support Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$765.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agfa Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare Inc., Cohesic Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Fortive Corp., Hearst Communications Inc., Hera MI SAS, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., OSP Labs, Premier Inc., RELX Plc, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Knowledge-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-knowledge-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • 10.4 Cerner Corp.

  • 10.5 Change Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.6 Epic Systems Corp.

  • 10.7 Hearst Communications Inc.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 McKesson Corp.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-decision-support-systems-market-to-grow-by-usd-765-77-mn-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-product-type-and-geography---technavio-301661577.html

SOURCE Technavio

