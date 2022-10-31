Medical Decision Support Systems Market to grow by USD 765.77 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation by Product Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Decision Support Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the medical decision support systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 765.77 million. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2022-2026

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Vendor Landscape

The key and potential vendors in the global medical decision support systems (MDSS) market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Healthcare Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

The market's competition is moderate due to significant growth opportunities, the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established industry participants are expected to acquire or enter into partnerships with smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios, besides entering emerging markets and increasing their market shares. Vendors must differentiate their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in a competitive market environment.

Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

The report widely covers medical decision support systems market segmentation by the following:

Product Type

Geography

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical decision support systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical decision support systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical decision support systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical decision support systems market vendors

Medical Decision Support Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $765.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare Inc., Cohesic Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Fortive Corp., Hearst Communications Inc., Hera MI SAS, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., OSP Labs, Premier Inc., RELX Plc, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Knowledge-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-knowledge-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

10.4 Cerner Corp.

10.5 Change Healthcare Inc.

10.6 Epic Systems Corp.

10.7 Hearst Communications Inc.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 McKesson Corp.

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

