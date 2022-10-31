Medical Decision Support Systems Market to grow by USD 765.77 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation by Product Type and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Decision Support Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the medical decision support systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 765.77 million. Request Free Sample Report.
Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Vendor Landscape
The key and potential vendors in the global medical decision support systems (MDSS) market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Healthcare Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG.
The market's competition is moderate due to significant growth opportunities, the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established industry participants are expected to acquire or enter into partnerships with smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios, besides entering emerging markets and increasing their market shares. Vendors must differentiate their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in a competitive market environment.
Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings
Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings
Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis
The report widely covers medical decision support systems market segmentation by the following:
Product Type
Geography
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,
Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist medical decision support systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the medical decision support systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the medical decision support systems market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical decision support systems market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!
Related Reports:
Cancer Registry Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers cancer registry software market segmentation by type (stand-alone software and integrated software) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers cancer registry software market segmentation byend-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organization, and Business process outsourcing) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Medical Decision Support Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18%
Market growth 2022-2026
$765.77 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.48
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agfa Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare Inc., Cohesic Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Fortive Corp., Hearst Communications Inc., Hera MI SAS, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., OSP Labs, Premier Inc., RELX Plc, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Knowledge-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-knowledge-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
10.4 Cerner Corp.
10.5 Change Healthcare Inc.
10.6 Epic Systems Corp.
10.7 Hearst Communications Inc.
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.10 McKesson Corp.
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
