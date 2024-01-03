Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) shareholders are up 36% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 36% in the last week. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

On a more encouraging note the company has added AU$23m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Medical Developments International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Medical Developments International grew revenue at 19% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 23% per year is due to the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:MVP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2024

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Medical Developments International had a tough year, with a total loss of 34%, against a market gain of about 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Medical Developments International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

