Medical Developments International Limited's (ASX:MVP) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 6x and even P/S higher than 22x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

How Has Medical Developments International Performed Recently?

Medical Developments International could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Medical Developments International?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Medical Developments International's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 105% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 105% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 24% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 336%.

In light of this, it's understandable that Medical Developments International's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What Does Medical Developments International's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Medical Developments International's P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Medical Developments International (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

