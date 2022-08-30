U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 10.96 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

The U.S Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market is projected to lead the market while procuring US$ 1.5 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. China is anticipated to grow at 5.5% CAGR

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market generated US$ 5.11 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a credible CAGR of 7.18% to reach US$ 10.96 billion in 2032.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

The key factors driving the market are product complexity, increased competition, an increase in the number of small-scale medical device manufacturers, and strict approval norms. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of developing innovative low-cost medical equipment. This crisis has caused a worldwide economic and health pandemic. As a result, several businesses have closed their factories and halted the majority of the manufacturing process.

Get a Sample PDF Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14999

The growing global prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for medical device analytical testing outsourcing. The government's increasingly stringent quality certificate rules are propelling the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market forward. Class II devices require premarket approvals and 510 (k) clearance; however, obtaining such clearance is a time-consuming process; thus, such emerging scenarios have fuelled the growth of the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market. Medical device manufacturers are hiring consultants to help them understand the documentation and regulations required for pre-market approvals.

The development of advanced devices such as surgical microscopes, surgical robots, neurosurgery devices, ophthalmic surgical devices, and many others has reduced the direct contact of humans in the surgical procedure, making quality certificates for medical devices mandatory. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market forward. However, manufacturers are turning to medical device analytical testing outsourcing to ensure accuracy, precision, quality control, and periodic maintenance.

Key Takeaways

  • The global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing market is estimated at US$ 10.96 Billion during the forecast period.

  • The global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing market is estimated at US$ 5.11 Billion in 2021.

  • The U.S is projected to lead the market while procuring US$ 1.5 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

  • China is anticipated to grow at 5.5% CAGR

  • The hospitals segment is predicted to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.15% during the assessment period.

Talk to Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14999

"Because of improved healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives, Asia Pacific has the largest share of the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market. Furthermore, rapid economic development in countries such as China and India are expected to significantly boost regional market growth over the forecast period." Says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market is highly fragmented. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, among other strategies, were used by industry participants to maintain market share. The key market players are:

  • SGS

  • Toxikon, Inc

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Pace Analytical Services LLC

  • Intertek Group plc

  • Wuxi AppTec

  • North American Science Associates, Inc.

  • Envigo

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

  • Medical Device Testing Services

Some of the recent developments in the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market are:

  • In May 2022, Intertek renews its contract with the Philippines Bureau of Customs for its Bulk and Break Bulk Cargo Clearance Enhancement Programme.

  • In May 2022, Intertek announced the launch of 'Intertek Hydrogen' which assists the hydrogen industry in commercializing ground-breaking technology securely into the future.

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry Report Segmentation:

By Service:

  • Extractable and Leachable

  • Material Characterization

  • Physical Testing

  • Bioburden Testing

  • Sterility Testing

  • Other Tests

By Device Type:

  • Reprocessed Devices

  • Others Medical

By End Use:

  • Hospitals

  • Others

By Therapeutic Areas:

  • Cardiology

  • Diagnostic Imaging

  • Orthopedic

  • IVD

  • Ophthalmic

  • General & Plastic Surgery

  • Drug Delivery

  • Endoscopy

  • Dental

  • Diabetes Care

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UEA

Buy this Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14999

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.6. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

  3.7. Regulatory Landscape

      3.7.1. By Key Regions

      3.7.2. By Key Countries

  3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

Get Detailed TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14999

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Research : The global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is estimated to reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2028.

Chronic Disease Management Market Forecast : The global chronic disease management market garnered a value of US$ 4,315.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a value of US$ 17,267.6 Million by 2032 registering a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Neurology Services Market Insights : The global neurology services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,562.8 Bn by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032. The market is likely to reach a valuation of ~US$ 4,317.8 Bn by 2032.

Oxygen Conservation Devices Market Analysis : The oxygen conservation devices market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 11.1% during the period of 2022-2032.

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size : The neuroendoscopy devices market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 7.6% during the period of 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7-day free trial!

Contact:
Future Market Insights, Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705
Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-analytical-testing-outsourcing-market-is-estimated-to-achieve-a-valuation-of-us-10-96-bn-by-2032-at-a-cagr-of-7-18-from-2022-to-2032--future-market-insights-inc-301614625.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

