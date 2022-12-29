U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,854.29
    +71.07 (+1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,266.19
    +390.48 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,485.85
    +272.56 (+2.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.05
    +45.03 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -1.14 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    -0.0570 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2220
    -1.1130 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,636.59
    +8.28 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.53
    +1.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Medical Device Coating Market size will be USD 19 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Medical Device Coating Market Size By Product (Hydrophilic Coatings, Antimicrobial Coatings, Drug-eluting Coatings, Anti-thrombogenic Coatings, and Others), By Application (Neurology, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Gynecology, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the medical device coating market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the medical device coating market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-coating-market/240/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global medical device coating market are Royal DSM, Surmodics, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Sono-Tek Corporation, Materion Corporation, Hydromer Inc., Precision Coating Company, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, AST Products, Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Medical Surface Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Medicoat, Allvivo Vascular, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide medical device coating market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Antimicrobial coatings have become more crucial since the coronavirus pandemic started in order to inhibit the potential illness from spreading. Antimicrobial coatings are used on a variety of medical devices, including catheters, surgical instruments, implanted devices, contact lenses, and more. Polymer-based medical coatings are used on medical implants, safety gear, and tools and equipment for the medical sector. The rise in instances of ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is driving the demand for medical device coatings. In European countries, manufacturers are subject to tight regulations. Therefore, producers need to increase R&D to keep up with changing governmental regulations in order to increase their credibility. The demand for ventilators, cardiovascular devices, catheters, sutures, guide wires, stents, syringes, mandrels, and other protective equipment used in the medical sectors will be driven by rising government investment and an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world. Medical device coating is crucial for protecting different kinds of medical equipment. The medical device is protected from any viral and microbial attacks while still having improved functionality and agility thanks to these coatings. Additionally, it has excellent dielectric, dry-film lubricity, and thermal stability, all of which are predicted to significantly grow the market throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/240

Scope of Medical device coating market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

10 USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product, Application, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Royal DSM, Surmodics, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Sono-Tek Corporation, Materion Corporation, Hydromer Inc., Precision Coating Company, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, AST Products, Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Medical Surface Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Medicoat, Allvivo Vascular, Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

The antimicrobial coatings segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The product segment includes Hydrophilic Coatings, Antimicrobial Coatings, Drug-eluting Coatings, Anti-thrombogenic Coatings, and Others. The antimicrobial coatings segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.  This is explained by their low cost and excellent compatibility with a variety of device materials, including metal, plastic, carbon fibre, composite materials, and stainless steel. The segment will expand as a result of increased implanted device use and rising R&D initiatives.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The application segment includes Neurology, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Gynecology, and Others. The cardiovascular segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because more people are getting implants and cardiac pacemakers. The market will expand as a result of the increased demand for coronary stents with drug-eluting coatings. An increase in cardiovascular disease incidence will be brought on by increased usage of these devices, an aging population, poor eating habits, and a sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, during the forecast period, favourable government policies like reimbursement coverage and increased healthcare spending will support the expansion of the cardiovascular segment.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the medical device coating include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. This is due to both the availability of good healthcare services and the rise in cardiometabolic diseases including Pulmonary Embolism (PE) and Deep Vein Thrombosis. Additionally, it is projected that the need for medical device coating would rise in the next years as a result of the rapidly rising COVID-19 positive cases, the widespread use of cutting-edge surgical techniques, and the growing healthcare infrastructure in the United States.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's medical device coating market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.23 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029. The growing need for these materials in cardiology, general surgery, and neurology equipment is driving the market for medical device coatings.

  • China

China’s medical device coating market size was valued at USD 0.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2029. A potential barrier to the market's growth may be the adverse effects of antimicrobial coatings on human health, however significant technological developments in antimicrobial coating are opening up chances for regional markets for medical coatings.

  • India

India's medical device coating market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.36 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029. An surge in hospital-acquired infections has put more pressure on the healthcare system, which is cause for concern for the industry. The surge in illnesses contracted in hospitals has slightly raised the pressure on the healthcare sector. Antimicrobial coatings help decrease hospital acquired infections thanks to a variety of attributes, including biocompatibility.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven due to the Increasing awareness regarding the advancement of medical treatments is also likely to boost the demand for medical coatings.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/240/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Cardiac Catheters Market Size By Type (Electrophysiology Catheters, IVUS Catheters, PTA Balloons Catheters, PTCA Balloons Catheters, and Others), By End-User (Clinics, Public Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/cardiac-catheters-market/318

Telehealth Market Size By Product Type (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based), By End-User (Patients, Providers, and Payers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/telehealth-market/316

Surgical Monitors Market Size By Screen Size (<22.9 inches, 23.0 – 26.9 inches, 27.0 - 32.9 inches, 33.0 - 41.9 inches and >42.0 inches), By Application (Operating Room and Endoscopy), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centre, Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-monitors-market/315

Needle Destroyer Market Size By Product (Needle Syringe Destroyer and Electrical needle Burner), By End-User (Clinics, Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/needle-destroyer-market/312

Hemostat Market Size By Product (Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, and Polysaccharide Hemostats), By Formulation (Matrix & Gel Hemostats, Sheet & Pad Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, and Powder Hemostats), By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Others), By End Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centres, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/hemostat-market/310

Biomarkers Market Size By Type (Efficacy Biomarkers, Safety Biomarkers and Others), By Disease (Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer, Immunological Disorders, Neurological Disorders and Others), By Application (Drug Delivery & Development, Diagnostics, Disease Risk Assessment, Personalized Medicine and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/biomarkers-market/304

Thyroid Function Test Market Size By Type (TSH Test, T4 Test, T3 Test, and Others), By End-user (Hospital-based Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/thyroid-function-test-market/302

Injectable Nanomedicines Market Size By Drug Type (Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles, Polymeric Nanoparticles, Micelles, Liposomes, Metallic Nanoparticles and Others), By Application (Inflammatory Diseases, Cancers, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Diseases, Infection Control and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/injectable-nanomedicines-market/301

Molecular Breast Imaging Market Size By Application (Diagnosis, Detection and Others), By End-User (Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/molecular-breast-imaging-market/289

Endovascular Therapy Devices Market Size by Product Type (Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms Graft, Fenestrated EVAR, Percutaneous Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Aortic Stents, Self-Expanding Nitinol Stents and Others), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Pulmonary, Vascular and Others), By End -User (Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/endovascular-therapy-devices-market/280


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • FDA Signs Off Hoth Therapeutics' Trial Application For HT-001 For Skin Cancers

    The FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Hoth Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOTH) HT-001 therapeutic for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer. "With no specific treatment currently approved for the trea

  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call of MorphoSys. Throughout today’s recorded call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a […]

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • This New Drug Could Be Gilead Sciences' Growth Catalyst

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has been a top stock to own this year, with its shares rising 17% and dwarfing the S&P 500 and its 21% loss over the same stretch. Health officials have given the green light on another one of its HIV treatments, which promises to improve lives and potentially generate billions in revenue for the business. Is now the time to load up on Gilead's stock?

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • The Battles Brewing That Could Stoke Already Red-Hot Eli Lilly Stock

    Investors are closely watching two Eli Lilly battles that will unfold in 2023 as LLY stock continues a fevered streak, tacking on new highs.

  • Bosses and workers thought they were lying to each other all year. Here’s what really happened

    From employees with two secret jobs to false remote work job listings, it seems everyone’s been lying at work. But there’s more to it than that.

  • Natural Gas ETFs: Waves of Volatility

    BOIL and KOLD may be for those investors who don’t get cold feet.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • FDA Approval, Top Funds Lift Drugmaker In Ailing Market

    Boosted by demand among the best mutual funds and an FDA approval, AbbVie shows strength in ailing market.

  • Elon Musk Tells Employees Tesla Will Be 'Most Valuable Company On Earth, Sam Bankman-Fried Set To Enter Plea On Fraud Case, Twitter 'Should Feel Faster': Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Elon Musk Tells Employees Tesla Will Be 'Most Valuable Company On Earth' Long Term As He Rallies Support For Big Quarter-End Push Elon Musk gave a much-needed pep talk to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees through an email as the stock remains on track to close 2022 as the worst-performing mega-cap stock of the year. Musk gave out a rallying cry, calling employees to ramp up deliveries for the fourth quarter. "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at al

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2023 and Beyond

    For instance, biotech giants Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) -- both of which feature in Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF -- have outperformed the market over the past year. Let's consider why both of these Cathie Wood stocks can still deliver solid returns. It'd be hard to find a biotech giant that has performed better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals this year.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

    The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The recent increase in crude oil prices has resulted in gasoline prices inching higher.

  • Diesel Prices In 2023? Don't Expect Much Relief

    Diesel prices are off record highs but remain elevated. Analysts expect tight supplies and strong demand in 2023.

  • Fresh Panama Copper Mine Talks Offer Hope for 11th-Hour Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Panamanian officials and the operator of a giant copper mine are back at the negotiating table after a hiatus of more than a week, with both sides saying they’re keen to reach a deal on tax payments and avoid a shutdown of the facility.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No