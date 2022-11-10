U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.75
    +9.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,595.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,870.25
    +39.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +0.93 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1800
    -0.2300 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,731.61
    -1,449.48 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.56
    -33.14 (-7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Medical Device Connectivity Market Growth Helps Overcome Healthcare Professionals' Challenges

·2 min read

The MDC industry will witness growth due to the rise of MedTech and the incorporation of new technologies

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to alleviate pressure on healthcare professionals and increase patient care time boosts the demand for medical device connectivity (MDC), according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global MDC industry. MDC helps overcome staffing challenges in organizations as data from medical devices is added to patients' electronic records without manual entry. The promising market for global MDC is expected to hit $8.96 billion by 2027 from $2.47 billion in 2022, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%.

Medical Devices Connectivity
Medical Devices Connectivity

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"COVID-19 has changed the future of healthcare with the growing emphasis on home-based care due to constraints on hospital bed capacity and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals," said Vittal Bhaskar Rao, Healthcare Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Due to this, MDC for home-based medical devices will rise with MedTech companies focusing on physician offices and home use in the next two years."

Bhaskar Rao added: "Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud technologies are finding increasing applications in the MDC market as the wealth of data generated needs further analysis. This encourages companies to invest in technologies to develop predictive analytics solutions."

To reap the benefits of a surging MDC industry, market participants should:

  • Provide a platform-based solution approach for clinical workflow solutions instead of individual solutions for care pathways, especially in large hospitals.

  • Invest in AI, ML, and cloud technologies to help assess risk factors for adverse clinical outcomes and signal clinical risks for early intervention and proactive clinical action.

  • Develop solutions to seamlessly connect medical devices with patient medical records and analysis tools.

  • Partner with government and private insurers and coordinate with healthcare providers to expand the role of digital technology in healthcare and increase the adoption of medical device connectivity.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Medical Device Connectivity Growth Opportunities

K7DE

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Let more foreign workers into UK, says Next boss Lord Wolfson - live updates

    The Government must let more foreign workers into the UK to help ease chronic labour shortages, the boss of Next has said.

  • Property: 8 homes that earn their keep

    Homeowners may be able to generate income by renting out a room or other space they don't need.

  • Even after rising 12% this past week, Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) shareholders are still down 43% over the past year

    Arecor Therapeutics plc ( LON:AREC ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But...

  • Serbia to Hike Rate Despite Slowdown: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbia will probably hike borrowing costs as the fastest inflation in more than a decade overshadows the risks of a sharp downturn in economic growth.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a Death SpiralThe National Bank of Serbia will lift its

  • Russian rouble weakens on weaker oil

    Against the Chinese yuan, the Russian currency was down 0.14% at 7.25. The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. The rouble continues to get support from the capital controls, which the central bank does not plan to further soften for now, according to the governor Elvira Nabiullina.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • China $131 Billion Singles’ Day Faces Stagnation After Scandals

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, one of China’s most famous internet celebrities sold about $1 billion of products -- from shampoo to scarves -- in a 14-hour livestream as part of Singles’ Day, the country’s annual e-commerce extravaganza.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to Con

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Affirm moderating growth due to ‘macroeconomic pressure,’ CFO says

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer spending, inventory scarcity, the state of the buy now, pay later industry, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Oil prices tally a third straight loss as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.

  • 3 Foreign Auto Stocks to Ride the Industry's Upbeat Mood

    The Zacks Foreign Auto industry is currently placed in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Riding on rising sales of EVs and high retail prices, investing in BYDDY, BAMXF and XPEV could fetch you solid returns.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs, calling himself responsible for the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX