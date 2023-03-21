U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.50
    +36.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,772.00
    +316.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,781.00
    +92.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.10
    +30.40 (+1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    +0.71 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.00
    -18.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5830
    +0.1020 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    -2.92 (-11.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2570
    +0.9620 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,131.31
    -55.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.90
    +15.23 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.39
    +131.54 (+1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the medical device contract manufacturing market are Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica International Lp., Consort Medical PLC, Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Integer Holdings Corporation, Kimball Electronics Inc.

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433435/?utm_source=GNW
, Nemera Development S.A., Nipro Corporation, Nortech Systems Inc., Phillips-Medisize Corporation, Plexus Corporation, Sanmina Corporation, Biofortuna Limited, Catalent Inc., Forefront Medical Technologies Pte Ltd., Invetech, and SteriPack Group Ltd

The global medical device contract manufacturing market grew from $76.83 billion in 2022 to $87.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow to $141.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.

The medical device contract manufacturing market includes revenues earned by entities by quality management system, ISO certified clean rooms, sterilization validation and recurring services, package design and testing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Medical device contract manufacturing refers to a process where a Medtech company that owns the idea (sole proprietorship) outsources manufacturing to another medical device manufacturing firm. The medical device contract manufacturing is used for the benefits of cost optimization, device upgrade, regulatory guidance, or expansion.

North America will be the largest region in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this medical device contract manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main devices of medical device contract manufacturing are IVD devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ophthalmology devices, orthopaedic devices, dental devices, and other devices.IVD devices refer to medical devices that are in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVD) that are used alone or in combination with other diagnostic products for in vitro use, apparatus, equipment, or systems.

The services are device development and manufacturing services, quality management services, and assembly services. The applications involved laparoscopy, pulmonary, urology, gynecology, and other applications.

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that require ongoing medical attention or limit activities.

Smart medical devices help patients monitor their health conditions and better manage their chronic diseases.As a result, there is an increase in demand for medical device contract manufacturing.

For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence grew by 57% in the year 2020. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders is driving the medical device contract manufacturing market.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical device contract manufacturing market.Major companies operating in the medical device contract manufacturing market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in December 2020, Forefront Medical Technology Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based company and medical device contract manufacturer, launched EzySwaba, a uniquely designed nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test swab. The EzySwab was developed to support the need for COVID-19 test swabs in the forefront of medical research in Singapore. This consists of the flexibility of biocompatible nylon for simple nasopharyngeal insertion and a safe breakpoint feature for rapid transfer to a sample collection tube.

In August 2021, The Tecan Group, a Europe-based company provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics, acquired Paramit Corporation and its affiliates ("Paramit") for an amount of $1.0 billion. This acquisition brings significant engineering as well as cost-competitive manufacturing capabilities, both in North America and in the APAC region for Tecan. Paramit Corporation is a US-based medical device contract manufacturing firm.

The countries covered in the medical device contract manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The medical device contract manufacturing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical device contract manufacturing market statistics, including medical device contract manufacturing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical device contract manufacturing market share, detailed medical device contract manufacturing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical device contract manufacturing industry. This medical device contract manufacturing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433435/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Tesla Is Outpacing Rivals in Europe. Price Cuts Are Paying Off.

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • India's Karnataka govt approves $968 million investment from Foxconn unit

    The southern Indian state of Karnataka has approved an 80 billion rupee ($967.91 million) investment in the state by a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn. The investment will lead to the creation of 50,000 jobs, the government said in a statement on Monday. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has been in discussions with Indian states, but has not announced any investment plans so far in Karnataka.

  • JPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned the London Metal Exchange nickel contracts that turned out to be backed by bags of stones rather than metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner and Ma

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs Coinbase arbitration dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear a bid by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc to halt customer lawsuits, including by a user who sued after a scammer stole money from his account, as it pursues an effort to move the disputes out of courts and into private arbitration. The justices are due to hear arguments in Coinbase's appeal of lower court decisions letting the proposed class action lawsuits proceed while it presses its contention that the claims belong in arbitration. Coinbase's exchange allows users to transact in digital currencies such as bitcoin and ether.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights The Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight and The Clorox

    The Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight and The Clorox are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Oil rises for second day as banking fears ease for now

    Oil rose on Tuesday, extending a recovery from a 15-month low hit the previous day, as the rescue of Credit Suisse eased worries about global banking sector risks that could hit economic growth and reduce fuel demand. Sentiment across financial markets has improved following UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, announced on Sunday, and after major central banks said they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.79.

  • Russia Jumps Above Saudi Arabia as China’s Biggest Oil Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealJPMorgan Owned th

  • U.S. Supreme Court to Hear First Crypto Case Tuesday

    The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in its first ever crypto-related case on Tuesday, when lawyers for San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase will attempt to convince the nine Justices to pause a pair of class action lawsuits against the exchange.