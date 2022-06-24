U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.25
    +29.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,885.00
    +213.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.00
    +102.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.80
    +12.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.26
    +1.99 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.19 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0890
    +0.0210 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    28.76
    -0.19 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1030
    +0.1700 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,183.71
    +595.43 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.09
    +29.87 (+6.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.84
    +117.39 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 178.3 By 2031| Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry Updates, Leading Players, Share, Size, Future Growth, Business Statistics Insights by Growth Plus Reports

·5 min read

 NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to clock US$ ~178.3 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the booming medical device market. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type [Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Devices], Services [Device Development & Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, and Final Goods Assembly Services], Application [Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Diabetes, Pulmonary, Oncology, and Diagnostic Imaging] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" the market was worth in ~US$ 60.6 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2021- 2031

Growth Plus Reports Logo
Growth Plus Reports Logo

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market/7660

Growth Factors

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across almost every country worldwide, has resulted in severe outcomes, across all regions. The first case of COVID-19 was found in Dec 2019, and by the end of Dec 2020, the count has surged to more than 90.3 million globally.

Therefore, several prominent players, government bodies and numerous organizations are making an effort to accelerate the identification of COVID-19-positive patients, predict symptoms and disease severity in patients, healthcare workers & other at-risk individuals in critical service sectors.

For instance, in Oct 2020, SteriPack Group, a leading global contract manufacturer of medical and diagnostic devices, was awarded $852,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The purpose of the grant was procurement of necessary equipment to fast-track production of critically required sterile nasal swabs for Covid-19 testing.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product Type, Services, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global medical device contract manufacturing market has been segmented majorly into seven distinct categories depending on the application, viz:-

  • Cardiovascular

  • Orthopedic

  • Diabetes

  • Pulmonary

  • Oncology

  • Diagnostic Imaging

  • Others (Urology, Gynecology, Etc.)

The cardiovascular segment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally coupled with rising awareness among the people regarding regular monitoring of cardiac activity and early diagnosis of CVDs.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global medical device contract manufacturing market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global medical device contract manufacturing market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic & acute diseases owing to changing lifestyle and significant investment & research in medical devices can be attributed for the growth of the market. Presence of prominent players in the region coupled with their continuous effort to launch technologically advanced products is also expected to propel the growth of the market.

Speak to Analyst: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market/7660

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global medical device contract manufacturing market are

  • ·  Gerresheimer AG

  • Integer Holdings Corporation

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

  • Benchmark

  • Plexus Corp

  • Celestica Inc

  • NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION

  • Sanmina Corporation

  • TE Connectivity

  • FLEX LTD

  • Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD ~ 60.6 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD ~ 178.3 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of ~ 10.3% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation

2020

Forecast period

2021-2031

Segments covered

Product Type, Services, Application

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Contents

1.  INTRODUCTION

   i.Market Ecosystem
     ii. Geographic Scope
     iii.Timeline Under Consideration     
          a. Historical Years – 2018 & 2019
          b. Base Year – 2020
          c. Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031
     iv. Currency Used in the Report

2.  RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

   i. Research Approach
     ii. Data Collection Methodology
     iii. Data Sources
          a. Secondary Sources
          b. Primary Sources
     iv. Market Estimation Approach
          a. Bottom Up
          b. Top Down
     v. Market Forecasting Model
     vi. Limitations and Assumptions

3.  PREMIUM INSIGHTS     
     i. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)
     ii. Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020)

4.  MARKET DYNAMICS

   i. Drivers
     ii. Restraints/Challenges
     iii. Opportunities

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quickly buy this premium report now: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=O3T3eipI6VTpoXu0t7aWfoBhHYsD7hwRv8vmeAHB&report_id=7660&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi 
Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com 
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market-size-worth-usd-178-3-by-2031-global-medical-device-contract-manufacturing-industry-updates-leading-players-share-size-future-growth-business-statistics-insights-by-growth-plus-rep-301574807.html

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Almost $4 Billion in Bitcoin Miner Loans Are Coming Under Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest

  • Germany looking at repurposing unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline for LNG use -report

    The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • The Fed Gives Banks a Clean Bill of Health. The Stock Market Hasn’t.

    Senators pass bipartisan law to curb gun violence, airlines cut services amid flight delays and staff shortages, takeaways from the Barron’s Investing in Tech summit, and other news to start your day.

  • How do you deal with an economic downturn? Tom Siebel says, prepare for it.

    Tom Siebel on the crisis ahead: the billionaire founder of C3.ai talks bear markets, crypto and why his team works from the office.

  • Toyota, Subaru shares drop on "embarrassing" recalls of first EVs

    Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • Global Commodity Shock Enters Next Phase With Recession Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will get intense scrutiny for the rest of 2022 after a first half dominated by the supply turmoil and inflationary shocks unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Here, we look at what the rest of the year holds for raw materials from crude oil and natural gas to grains, gold, and iron ore.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnac

  • McDonald’s Tightens Restaurant Ownership Rules as It Looks for New Franchisees

    The burger giant is planning to make some of its biggest changes in decades and trying to reinvigorate its base of restaurant owners.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • ‘Recession is inevitable’: Elon Musk now thinks there’s a greater than 50-50 chance that the economy will decline. Here are 3 simple ways to protect your money

    Tough times are coming. Prep your portfolio.

  • Wall St set for gains as traders scale back rate hike expectations

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as signs of slowing economic growth and falling commodity prices eased expectations over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein in inflation. Global financial markets have been roiled this month on worries that rapid rate hikes by major central banks could cause a sharp economic downturn, with the benchmark S&P 500 confirming a bear market last week as it recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak. Data on Thursday showed U.S. business activity slowed considerably in June, driving investors to scale back bets on where interest rates may peak.

  • Elon Musk Mentions Tesla and Bankruptcy in Same Breath. Why Everyone Needs to Relax.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.