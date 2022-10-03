U.S. markets closed

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2026, Impact Of Industry 4.0 On The Medical Device Industry to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size is expected to grow by USD 46.18 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The Impact of Industry 4.0 on the medical device industry, strategic M&A, and high investments in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2022-2026
However, consolidation in the medical device industry, stringent regulations associated with medical device manufacturing, and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Vendors Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Benchmark Electronics Inc.

  • Celestica Inc.

  • Flex Ltd.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Integer Holdings Corp.

  • Jabil Inc.

  • Kimball Electronics Inc.

  • Nemera

  • Nipro Corp.

  • Nordson Corp.

  • Nortech Systems Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

  • Device

  • Geography

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical device contract manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

  • Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market size

  • Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market trends

  • Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market industry analysis

This study identifies the shift from centralized to point-of-care testing as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years.

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

$46.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., Nemera, Nipro Corp., Nordson Corp., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Recipharm AB, Sanmina Corp., Scientific Molding Corp. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., Teleflex Inc., Tessy Plastics Corp., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 IVD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Drug delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Diagnostic Imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Benchmark Electronics Inc.

  • 10.4 Celestica Inc.

  • 10.5 Flex Ltd.

  • 10.6 Gerresheimer AG

  • 10.7 Integer Holdings Corp.

  • 10.8 Jabil Inc.

  • 10.9 Nipro Corp.

  • 10.10 Plexus Corp.

  • 10.11 Sanmina Corp.

  • 10.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2022-2026
Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market-2026--impact-of-industry-4-0-on-the-medical-device-industry-to-boost-growth---technavio-301637735.html

SOURCE Technavio

