U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,708.25
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,148.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,861.50
    +30.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.90
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    -1.04 (-5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,840.57
    +1,071.39 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.12
    +24.70 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.99
    +48.62 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Size Worth $12.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device contract research organization market size is expected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. During the second half of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the market witnessed a surge in demand for CRO services as compared to the first half, where the growth was stagnant.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The clinical segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecasted period

  • The clinical monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to an increasing number of clinical trials, which require a large amount of monitoring

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period

  • North America was the second-largest regional market in 2020 and is estimated to maintain the leading position over the forecast period

  • The government support for R&D activities through grants & funds to research institutes & companies has driven the market growth in this region

Read 120 page market research report, "Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), By Service (Regulatory/Medical Affairs, Clinical Monitoring), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The main driver of the market includes time-saving, cost efficiency, and expertise in the area, which accelerates the process of devices reaching the market. In addition, outsourcing to a CRO with precise expertise in a medical device helps in meeting the complex regulatory requirements and audits as they work on it on a daily basis.

They also have access to the most advanced technological resources, such as all the latest and most advanced hardware, software, and internet-based applications, to make the process fast and maintain quality. The presence of well-established players, mid-size firms, and a number of new start-ups offering great opportunities are also contributing to the medical device CRO market growth. Moreover, the focus of the regulatory authority towards the treatment of the disease and funding in the medical device market has increased for the rapid testing, production, and manufacturing of medical devices required for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device contract research organization market on the basis of phase, service, and region:

  • Medical Device CRO Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Medical Device CRO Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Medical Device CRO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market

  • Icon Plc

  • IQVIA

  • Covance

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Syneos Health

  • MedPace

  • Promedica International

  • Wuxi AppTec

  • Eurofins

  • Qserve Group

Check out more studies related to medical and healthcare CRO, published by Grand View Research:

  • Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market – The global healthcare contract research organization market size was valued at USD 40.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing investment in R&D programs, preference for outsourcing activities due to time and cost constraints, and patent expiration in the healthcare sector are the key factors anticipated to drive the market.

  • Contract Research Organization Market – The global contract research organization market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Any organization that provides support to the medical device industries, pharmaceutical firms, etc. in the form of outsourced research services on a contractual basis is called contract research organizations (CRO).

  • Contract Research Organization Market Procurement Intelligence – The reason behind the increasing demand for CROs in the pharmaceutical industry is their diversified expertise as compared to pharma companies in terms of conducting clinical trials across multiple geographies and developing drugs in specific therapeutic areas. To efficiently cater to the rising demand, CROs are focusing on innovative sourcing and procurement methods for optimizing the cost of clinical trials and improving profitability.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-contract-research-organization-market-size-worth-12-1-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301459237.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork Er

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Inflation Data

    U.S. stock futures wavered ahead of data that are expected to show the largest annual increase in prices in four decades, while European and Asian indexes broadly rose.

  • IBM stock slips amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.

  • Stocks Tick Higher on Inflation Day, Yields Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks ticked higher while Treasury yields steadied before a key reading on American inflation. U.S. futures fluctuated between losses and gains.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorMiners and ene