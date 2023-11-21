Advertisement
Medical device maker Medtronic raises fiscal 2024 profit view

Reuters

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year, banking on higher demand for its medical devices as surgery volumes pick up pace.

It now expects profit to be between $5.13 per share and $5.19 per share for the fiscal year 2024, above the range of $5.08 per share to $5.16 per share expected previously.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

