U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.50
    +25.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,520.00
    +208.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.25
    +69.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.15
    +0.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9903
    -0.0030 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2540
    +0.0610 (+1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1548
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3640
    +1.7890 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,896.38
    +159.77 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.22
    +4.55 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.60
    +21.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market worth $56.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 56.2 billion by 2026 from USD 29.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is mainly driven by the overall growth of the medical devices market, mainly due to the rising disease prevalence, life expectancy, and geriatric population. Technological advancements have prompted end users to overhaul or update their manufacturing systems. As this is a costly process, they look to outsource contract manufacturing. 

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market"
200- Tables
61- Figures
306- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=477468

However, market growth is impeded by the growing consolidation in the medical devices market. To develop their own manufacturing capabilities and save costs, Larger players are focusing on acquiring smaller players and CMOs themselves. This may affect the overall market growth to a certain extent.

Based on device type, the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is broadly segmented into IVD devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, orthopedic devices, respiratory care devices, ophthalmology devices, surgical devices, diabetes care devices, dental devices, endoscopy devices, gynecology/urology devices, personal care devices, neurology devices, and other devices. In 2020, the IVD devices segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing volume of IVD tests performed globally, increasing availability of IVD kits and reagents in the market, a growing number of hospitals and clinical laboratories in developing countries, automation, and technological advancements in instruments with high-throughput capabilities, high demand for IVD tests in the COVID-19 pandemic, and advances in life science research.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=477468

Based on the class of device, the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market is segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III medical devices. In 2020, the Class II medical devices segment accounted for a share of the Asia Pacific market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of medical devices that fall under this device class and the utilization of a higher volume of these devices by end users and caregivers in the healthcare industry.

Based on service, the medical device outsourced manufacturing market is segmented into device development and manufacturing services, quality management services, packaging and assembly services, and other services. In 2020, the device development and manufacturing services segment dominated this market. The increasing adoption of contract manufacturing services in the medical devices industry, growth in the medical devices market (especially in the single-use disposable medical devices market), and improving device development and manufacturing capabilities are the major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=477468

Geographical Growth Scenario:

the Asia Pacific medical device outsourced manufacturing market, by country, has been segmented into China, Japan, Malaysia & Singapore, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. In 2020, China accounted for the largest market share of the Asia Pacific market, followed by Japan. China's large share is mainly due to the lower cost of raw materials and labor in the country than in developed countries. The increasing demand for medical devices due to improving healthcare infrastructures, adoption of technologically advanced products, and increasing awareness of diagnosis are also expected to drive the growth of this market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in this medical device outsourced manufacturing market are Flex, Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity, Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanmina Corporation (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica International (Canada), Plexus Corporation (US), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (US), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), Gerresheimer Ag (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Nortech Systems, Inc. (US), Consort Medical PLC (UK), Kimball Electronics Inc. (US), and Teleflex Incorporated (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Tecomet, Inc. (US), SMC Ltd. (US), Nemera (France), and Tessy Plastics Corporation (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early phase, Clinical, Lab, Consulting), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Vaccines), End User - Global Forecast (2022 - 2027)

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD (Equipment, Consumable), Cardiovascular, Diabetes Care, Drug Delivery, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic, Endoscopy Devices), Class of Device (Class I, II, III), & Services (2022 - 2026)


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Oil Prices Cool as Traders Look Beyond OPEC Cut

    Oil prices fell back early Tuesday as traders began to look further than OPEC’s modest output cut, which led to a rally at the beginning of the week.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • Oil Prices Erase Gains Despite Surprise OPEC+ Production Cut

    Oil prices erased Monday's initial gains despite OPEC+ unexpectedly agreeing to trim production quotas. This may have little impact on output.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump and dump allegations 'are without merit'

    Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to a new shareholder lawsuit alleging its former CFO was involved in a pump and dump scheme.

  • 1 Big Reason Why Snowflake Is Outperforming the Rest of the Software Industry

    The innovative data platform is one of the best-performing cloud or software companies during this downturn.

  • Oil Royalty and Mineral Companies Sitio and Brigham to Merge in $4 Billion Tie-Up

    The deal between Sitio Royalties and Brigham Minerals is one of largest in the oil-and-gas industry this year.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US Meas

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Wareho

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inflation Cuts Into Pork Profits as Tyson, Seaboard Report Hit to Operating Margins

    Meatpackers are paying more for hogs in the U.S., and pork export volumes to China dropped 68% in the first six months of the year

  • Global oil benchmark gives back OPEC-inspired bounce

    Oil futures fall Tuesday, with Brent crude giving back gains scored after OPEC and its allies agreed to cut output for the first time since 2020.

  • The new retirement isn’t just about saving, it’s about evolving

    These days, retirement requires a whole new planning approach—you've bid farewell to your job and opened vistas of free time—now what?