Medical Device Outsourcing Market size worth $ 234.80 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.03% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders and regulatory framework pertaining to a medical device are few of the major factors in the market. Apart from this, constant cost pressures could affect the growth rate of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Device Outsourcing Market" By Service (Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs Services, Product Design and Development Services), By Application (Cardiology, Diagnostic imaging, Orthopedic, IVD, Ophthalmic, General and plastic surgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market size was valued at USD 109.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 234.80 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.03 % from 2021 to 2028.

VMR Logo
VMR Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7862

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Outsourcing Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Overview

Medical device outsourcing helps both manufacturers and the supply chain. It allows device makers to focus on their primary operations, such as product innovation and marketing. It also helps to reduce the overall cost and time it takes for a product to enter the market. Companies may save up to 10-15% on production expenses by outsourcing devices, allowing them to compete in the market. Overall, medical device outsourcing provides advantages such as reduced manufacturing time, early product introduction into the market, and quality check approvals to match regulatory criteria. Increase in pressure on the manufacturers to decrease the overhead expenses and operating costs while maintaining quality of healthcare services drives the market growth. However, this poses a threat to the security of the confidential information of the company, which obstructs the market growth.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to propel the growth of the global medical devices outsourcing market over the forecast period. Over the past couple of decades, the prevalence of cancer has drastically increased. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer statistics, about 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease. The most common types of cancer in males include lip, oral cavity, lung, stomach, colorectal, and esophagus, while in females it includes breast, lip, oral cavity, cervix, lung, and gastric cancers.

The increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility to diseases is another key element that is propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were more than 54 million U.S. residents 65 years and older in 2019. Likewise, as per the Eurostat, in 2019, more than one fifth (20.3%) of the EU population was aged 65 & over and Italy was the European country with the largest share of the elderly population.

Key Developments in Medical Device Outsourcing Market

  • In November 2020, Nipro Corporation has acquired Venari Medical's exclusive sales rights for a vascular treatment device developed by Venari Medical in Japan and overseas.

  • In October 2020, Nemera (France) acquired Copernicus (Poland) to become a leading patient-centric drug device combination solutions company. This acquisition will bolster the company's production capabilities and expand its product portfolio

The major players in the market are Eurofins Scientific, Integer, Plexus, Pace Analytical Services, Tecomet, Intertek Group, Flextronics, Celestica, Nemera and Nipro Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market On the basis of Service, Application, and Geography.

  • Medical Device Outsourcing Market, By Service

  • Medical Device Outsourcing Market, By Application

  • Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Connected Medical Devices Market By Product (Heart Rate Monitor, Insulin Pump, and Portable GPS PERS), By Application (Remote Monitoring, Treatment Services, Fitness), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Device Reprocessing Market By Device Type (Catheters, Laparoscopy Instruments, Biopsy Instruments), By Product And Service (Reprocessing Support & Services and Reprocessed Medical Device), By Applications (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Urology and Gynecology), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Connected Healthcare Market By Type (Connected Health Personal Medical Devices, Connected Health Wellness Devices), By End-Use (Hospitals And Clinic Monitoring, Home Monitoring), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Devices Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Bags and Pouches, Trays, Boxes), By Application (Equipment and Tools, Devices, IVD, Implants), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 digital diabetes devices charting the course back to normal lives

Visualize Medical Device Outsourcing Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-device-outsourcing-market-size-worth--234-80-billion-globally-by-2028-at-10-03-cagr-verified-market-research-301402261.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

